Man United to meet Twitter over racist abuse of Pogba

Manchester United are going to meet with Twitter to discuss the racist abuse Paul Pogba suffered on Monday.

Pogba, 26, received racist abuse on the social media site after his penalty kick was saved in United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United’s players and the club itself have slammed the “disgusting” abuse of Pogba, and the incident came just days after Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was also racially abused online after having his penalty kick saved in the Super Cup final against Liverpool.

A Twitter spokesman released the following statement to our partners Sky Sports News, as they will meet with United and anti-racism body in the UK, Kick It Out.

“Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK. We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behavior has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.

“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter’s part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our Rules.”

Something has to change to stop this horrendous abuse from continuing.

In support of Pogba, Harry Maguire brought up an interesting idea that Twitter or Instagram users should have to register a passport or bank card to make them a little more accountable for what they say online.

There’s something in that idea, and something drastic has to happen.

