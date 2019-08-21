Montreal fires Remi Garde, hires Cabrera

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The slumping Montreal Impact have fired coach Remi Garde, turning to a familiar MLS face.

Garde, the former Lyon and Aston Villa manager, leaves with the team in the East’s last playoff spot.

[ MORE: Predicting the USMNT September call-ups ]

Montreal is 1W-6L-1T in its last eight matches, allowing 12 goals in the three most recent matches. The latest was a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas in which the Impact led 3-0 in the 59th minute at home.

Wilmer Cabrera, the ex-Houston and Chivas USA boss, will aim to keep the playoff place safe starting with a 401 Derby versus Toronto FC this weekend. He’ll also have a two-legged Canadian Championship affair against the same rivals in September.

“We hope to bring back confidence to this group of players for the last stretch of the season, to get a playoff spot and to perform in the Canadian Championship final,” said Impact president and CEO Kevin Gilmore.

Garde boasts the best winning percentage in Montreal history at nearly 44 percent. That’s not an outstanding number, but the Impact’s deficiencies have been in defense. Garde’s teams scored goals, they just couldn’t prevent them.

As for Cabrera, he led the Dynamo to the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. What will he do with an interesting variety of attackers and some sketchy defenders?

Follow @NicholasMendola