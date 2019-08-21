Police investigate as seven-year-old Saints fan injured

A seven-year-old Southampton fan was injured during their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St Mary’s on Saturday.
The youngster was sat in the home end of the stadium when a nitrous oxide canister was allegedly thrown from the away end where the Liverpool fans were sat.
He was shown receiving treatment at the stadium after being hit in the face by the canister just after Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up.
Southampton released the following statement after the incident:
“The club is working closely with Hampshire Constabulary to investigate CCTV footage regarding an item thrown towards home supporters in the Northam Stand during Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool. The item has been retained by police and all additional information has been provided by the club to the police to assist with their enquiries.”
Hampshire police have released the following image of an individual they would like to question.
Manchester United are going to meet with Twitter to discuss the racist abuse Paul Pogba suffered on Monday.
Pogba, 26, received racist abuse on the social media site after his penalty kick was saved in United’s 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
United’s players and the club itself have slammed the “disgusting” abuse of Pogba, and the incident came just days after Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was also racially abused online after having his penalty kick saved in the Super Cup final against Liverpool.
A Twitter spokesman released the following statement to our partners Sky Sports News, as they will meet with United and anti-racism body in the UK, Kick It Out.
“Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK. We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behavior has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.
“To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter’s part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our Rules.”
Something has to change to stop this horrendous abuse from continuing.
In support of Pogba, Harry Maguire brought up an interesting idea that Twitter or Instagram users should have to register a passport or bank card to make them a little more accountable for what they say online.
There’s something in that idea, and something drastic has to happen.
Franck Ribery has signed for Fiorentina in Serie A.
The French winger, 36, left Bayern Munich when his contract expired over the summer and many thought he may retire after a long list of injuries.
However, the tricky wideman has arrived in Italy after 12 seasons at Bayern which saw him win 23 major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2013.
As for Fiorentina, this is a huge deal for them as Ribery will be unveiled in a press conference tomorrow.
The Florence club have slumped in recent seasons and barely avoided relegation from Serie A in 2018-19, and that came after six consecutive top eight finishes in Italy’s top-flight.
U.S. businessman Rocco Commisso bought the club for $181 million this summer and is promising to steadily rebuild the squad under Vincenzo Montella, who had a glorious spell in charge from 2012-15.
Adding Ribery means they have a big name on board, but can he stay fit and help this new-look side push up the Serie A table? Fiorentina have made 13 new signings this summer and a huge overhaul was needed.
If Ribery can stay fit and fresh, he showed at Bayern last season that he still has a little left in the tank.
Given Major League Soccer’s record against Liga MX sides when both teams are bringing their best players to the party, it’s no surprise that the former has been left out of the Leagues Cup Final.
Instead, Cruz Azul and Tigres UANL will meet on Sept. 18 for the first ever crown in the history of the competition pitting teams from Mexico, Canada, and the United States top flights.
[ MORE: Predicting the USMNT September call-ups ]
Choosing not to play Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jonathan Dos Santos, and Carlos Pavon amongst others, the LA Galaxy fell 2-1 to Cruz Azul in Carson, California, getting an Emil Cuello goal but allowing the below delightful winner from Orbelin Pineda just after halftime.
The Galaxy were in the midst of a nasty four-match fortnight, and opted for this match — a tournament semifinal against a league which has bossed its league — to rest their men. Not a choice we love, but a fair choice given the Galaxy’s mere 4-point advantage on 7th place in the West.
Tigres needed penalties to get past Club America in an absolutely bonkers semifinal.
The match was level at 2 after regulation, with two own goals, a penalty, and a 90th minute red card doled out to Tigres’ Roger Martinez.
The second Tigres own goal, which came before the club outlasted America 5-3 in penalties, came deep in stoppage.
LOS ANGELES (AP) A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women’s national team against U.S. Soccer.
District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, which came less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down.
[ MORE: Predicting the USMNT September call-ups ]
The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men’s national team.
The federation claims that compensation for each team is the result of separate collective bargaining agreements, and that the pay structures are different as a result.
The sides had agreed to mediate the dispute after this summer’s World Cup in France. The U.S. beat the Netherlands in July for its second straight title, and fourth overall.
The players and U.S. Soccer had requested a trial date after the Tokyo Olympics, which start July 25.
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports