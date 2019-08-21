Report: Mount, Maddison earn England call-ups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From opposition to teammates in a little over two weeks.

Premier League starlets James Maddison and Mason Mount may be making the jump to the full England national team next month.

A Sky Sports report claims that England assistant Steve Holland was at Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Sunday, and was suitably impressed with both players.

Mount, 20, has looked good for Chelsea this early season after starring on loan to Frank Lampard at Derby County last season.

Maddison, 22, was an absolute force at Leicester City last season, his first in the Premier League after working feats of strength at Norwich City the previous campaign.

So far, the Foxes have seen seven goals and eight assists from Maddison in Premier League play.

England will be heavily favored in its next two EURO qualifiers, at home to Bulgaria and Kosovo. The Three Lions smashed Czech Republic and Montenegro in the first round (and they say CONCACAF qualifying is a joke).

