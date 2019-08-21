More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Tactical analysis of Kevin de Bruyne, Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Overlapping center backs at Sheffield United? Kevin De Bruyne‘s wand of a right foot?

Let’s take a deeper dive into both of these topics as Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break them down in their latest tactics session.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

First up, they focus on Kevin de Bruyne’s magical display against Spurs. The Belgian midfielder started his first Premier League game on Boxing Day last season after lengthy spells out with injury.

Now he is fully fit and well and truly back in the groove with three assists in his first two PL games of the campaign.

The 2 Robbies also broke down how Sheffield United’s center backs become wide players when they are attacking, and how that can create issues both for opponents and the Blades.

This video analysis was filmed before Sheffield United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 thanks to, you guessed it, center back Jack O'Connell marauding down the left flank and helping to set up the winning goal.

Ronaldo says 2018 ‘probably worst year’ of his life

Associated PressAug 21, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo says the rape allegation against him was an attack on his honor and led to one of the worst years of his life.

Ronaldo was accused or raping a woman in Las Vegas more than 10 years ago but won’t face criminal charges after it was determined the investigation failed to show the claim could be proven at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

Ronaldo has told Portuguese television TVI that “2018 was probably my worst year ever, personally speaking.”

He said that “when people question your honor, it hurts, it hurts a lot.”

The Juventus player did not directly talk about the 2009 accusation brought on by Kathryn Mayorga, an American who in a separate lawsuit says she was pressured to sign an agreement to keep quiet in exchange for $375,000.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo said he was not “comfortable speaking” about the case, “but when people attack your honor, it is difficult.”

He said he was thankful and proud that “once again” his innocence was proven.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault. Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to be named.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Rashford named Man United penalty kick taker

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly named Marcus Rashford as his penalty kick taker after Paul Pogba’s spot kick was saved in the second half of their 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

[ MORE: Solskjaer in the wrong ]

A report from The Sun newspaper claims that Solskjaer was “furious” with Pogba and Rashford after the game, as they failed to sort out before kick off which player was on penalty kicks.

Per the report, Solskjaer has taken Pogba off penalty kick duty and even though he said publicly that both were designated penalty kick takers he was angry that Pogba pulled rank over Rashford. After the draw Pogba apologized to his teammates.

“Solskjaer told the dressing room Rashford is now the penalty taker — and blasted the pair for failing to decide who was on duty before kick-off. The Norwegian was also left embarrassed by their on-pitch squabble, with the world watching the clash live on TV.”

Is this really the fault of Pogba and Rashford?

If Solskjaer had named a designated penalty kick taker before the game, instead of letting them decide who wanted to take the PK in the moment, this issue would not have flared up.

Obviously he left that decision down to two of his star players and the fact that Pogba and Rashford were discussing it on the pitch, just like they did last week against Chelsea when Rashford scored a penalty kick, shows they weren’t prepared.

Solskjaer needs to take responsibility for this, not Pogba or Rashford. If they were told to sort out the penalty kick duties between themselves, as Solskjaer has said, then why is he reportedly angry at both of them?

A manager needs to manage and make tough, clear decisions. Simple.

Daniel Sturridge signs for Trabzonspor

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
Free agent Daniel Sturridge has signed a three-year contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Sturridge, 29, has been out of contract since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season after seven years at Anfield.

Trabzonspor announced his signing on Wednesday, with Sturridge signing a three-year contract for wages reportedly worth up to $3.2 million per season, including bonuses.

Several clubs across the globe were interested in signing Sturridge, who has struggled for playing time over the last few seasons.

The England international has made just 73 PL appearances over the past five seasons, with several injuries curtailing his progress, plus the emergence of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino not helping his cause. He did pop up and scored a crucial goal at Chelsea last season, but he scored just four times in 27 appearances, most of which were cameo displays off the bench.

During his time at Liverpool he ended up winning the UEFA Champions League trophy, as he played in seven UCL games last season but didn’t feature in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

There will always be a feeling of ‘what might have been?’ for Sturridge at Liverpool, as he never managed to replicated his incredible 2013-14 campaign alongside Luis Suarez. He scored 21 goals in 29 appearances that season but has since struggled for form and fitness and he never really suited Jurgen Klopp‘s style of play.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in Turkey, and it is also intriguing that he decided against joining one of the giants of Istanbul in Besiktas, Galatasaray or Fenerbache. Sturridge reportedly had offers in Spain, the Middle East and from MLS, but it was clear that plenty of PL clubs were put off by his injury issues and the fact that in July he was handed a six week ban (four of which were suspended) for breaching the FA’s betting rules.

Trabzonspor are currently in the UEFA Europa League playoff round, where they face AEK Athens over two legs for a place in the group stage this season. The Turkish Super Lig season started last weekend, as they drew 1-1 at Kasimpasa. Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel plays in midfield for the Turkish side, while Crystal Palace’s Alexander Sorloth is on loan and will battle for minutes with Sturridge up top.

Five biggest surprise players in PL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 21, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
Heading into the new Premier League season, we all thought we knew which players would have breakout campaigns and impress.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

But it hasn’t exactly worked out like that in the opening weeks of the season, has it?

Below we take a look at five players who have surprised us all, so far, and have set the tone for fine campaigns.

Dani Ceballos (Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid)
Man of the Match display on his first PL start against Burnley, the Spanish international looks the part. Able to create chances galore, he set up both of Arsenal’s goals in the 2-1 win over Burnley. But more impressive than that was his ability to work hard defensively to win the ball back. He did that for the game-winning goal and if Ceballos continues to play like this, it will be tough for Arsenal to buy him permanently from Real next summer.

Erik Lamela (Tottenham)
The Argentine is finally fully fit and has impressed in the opening weeks of the season. A goal and an assist to his name already, Lamela scored a clever goal against Man City and worked his tail off. He’s started both games and with confusion over Christian Eriksen‘s future, plus Dele Alli‘s injury, Spurs are glad to have Lamela back in the frame. Son, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso will challenge him for minutes, but right now Lamela is a guaranteed starter for Spurs.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)
Four goals in his first two PL games, it’s safe to say Pukki has taken to life in the top-flight like a duck to water. The Finnish striker is making up for lost time, with the 29-year-old scoring a hat trick in the 3-1 win against Newcastle and he grabbed a consolation goal at Anfield on the opening day. After scoring 29 goals in the second tier last season, Pukki showed his quality. After spells with Sevilla, Schalke and Celtic which didn’t really work out, Pukkimania is set to take over the PL. Norwich could have bagged one of the best free transfers in recent memory.

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)
Who needs Harry Maguire, right? Leicester didn’t spend any of the $100 million they received from Man United for their star center back and now it is easy to see why. They have Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan and now Turkish center back Caglar Soyuncu, who has become a cult hero in the opening weeks of the season. Soyuncu was brought in last summer and made just six PL appearances as he learned the ropes. The 23-year-old is a Turkish international and has shown incredible composure on the ball, like Maguire, and is forming a great partnership with Evans.

Ashley Barnes (Burnley)
We shouldn’t be too surprised by Ashley Barnes play on the pitch. What you see is what you get. He bullies opposition defenders and is a battering ram of a center forward. But we should be surprised by his output. He scored twice against Southampton and once against Arsenal, and he could have scored even more. Barnes is getting himself into the right positions and Burnley are creating more chances with dangerous crosses into the box. The Clarets look back to their best and that’s because Barnes is leading the line with plenty of confidence.