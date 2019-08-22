Live, Europa League: Wolves, Celtic, Rangers all in action

The UEFA Europa League playoff round has arrived and it is crunch time for three British teams hoping to reach the group stage of the competition.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have negotiated the second and third qualifying rounds to reach this stage, as the Premier League side have made light work of Crusaders and Pyunik but Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men now have a really tough challenge. They play Serie A side Torino in Turin on Thursday in the first leg, and after Wolves drew against Man United on Monday they’ve had little time to rest.

Scottish giants Glasgow Celtic and Rangers are also in action, with Neil Lennon’s Celtic disappointed to crash out of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds as they now have to dust themselves off and get past Swedish side AIK.

Steven Gerrard and Rangers have had to battle through three rounds of qualifying to get to this stage and they head to Legia Warsaw knowing they will be up against it. The Polish giants finished second in their top-flight last season and Rangers will be relying heavily on top goalscorer Alfredo Morales to come up with the goods once again.

Feyenoord host Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Daniel Sturridge‘s Trabzonspor head to AEK Athens and Northern Irish side Linfield host Qarabag in some of the other intriguing clashes, as the first legs are set to be tight and tense with group stage qualification on the line.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the Europa League playoff games on Thursday. We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with reaction and analysis.

Thursday’s Europa League playoff round first legs

Astana 3-0 BATE Borisov

Avan Academy v. Dudelange — 11 a.m. ET

FK Suduva v. Ferencvaros — 1 p.m. ET

Malmo v. Bnei Yehuda — 1 p.m. ET

Feyenoord v. Hapoel Beer-Sheva — 1:30 p.m. ET

Ludogorets v. Maribor — 1:30 p.m. ET

Copenhagen v. Riga — 1:45 p.m. ET

AEK Athens v. Trabzonspor — 2 p.m. ET

Legia Warsaw v. Rangers — 2 p.m. ET

FCSB v. Vitoria — 2:30 p.m. ET

Gent v. Rijeka — 2:30 p.m. ET

PSV Eindhoven v. Apollon Limassol — 2:30 p.m. ET

Strasbourg v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 p.m. ET

AZ Alkmaar v. Antwerp — 2:30 p.m. ET

Celtic v. AIK — 2:45 p.m. ET

Linfield v. Qarabag — 2:45 p.m. ET

Braga v. Spartak Moscow — 2:45 p.m. ET

Espanyol v. Zorya — 3 p.m. ET

Torino v. Wolves — 3 p.m. ET

Partizan v. Molde — 3 p.m. ET

Slovan Bratislava v. PAOK — 3 p.m. ET

