Liverpool reveal new plans for Anfield expansion

Liverpool have revealed they want to expand Anfield further than previously planned.

The Merseyside club released a statement on Thursday confirming they will let their previous planning permission for expansion to the Anfield Road stand to lapse as they work on new plans to expand the capacity of the stand.

They will now submit a new planning application for a “larger scheme in due course” as they no longer believe a modest 4,600 seat addition to the stand is necessary.

Liverpool’s chief operating officer, Andy Hughes, explained their situation in a little more detail.

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse,” Hughes said. “We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road. Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case.”

CEO Peter Moore previously stated that Liverpool want to expand the Anfield Road stand by more than 4,600 fans as it was “insufficient for our plans” and a capacity of close to 61,000 is now closer to what they want.

Anfield currently has a capacity of 54,074 and only West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Man United have a larger capacity in the PL. Making the Anfield Road stand bigger than it already is will be complicated, as a road runs behind it and that will likely have to be moved or built over if they’re going to achieve the larger capacity they want.

After working for years to achieve their dream of expanding the Main Stand and adding plenty more hospitality areas and boxes, the way Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have expanded Anfield, while keeping its original charm, has to be applauded.

Liverpool’s European success last season and their incredible play under Jurgen Klopp over the past few campaigns means they are very popular and fans travel from all over the world to watch them at Anfield. Figuring out the best possible way to expand the Anfield Road stand is the right move here.

