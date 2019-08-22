Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

There are only two teams with perfect records through the opening two weeks of the new Premier League season, as there continues to be plenty of surprises.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Bournemouth 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Man United 3-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]
Brighton 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Watford 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Norwich City 2-2 Chelsea – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]
Wolves 1-2 Burnley – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]