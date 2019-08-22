More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: PSG reject wild offer from Real Madrid for Neymar

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 22, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
A report from L’Equipe claims that Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a monster offer from Real Madrid for Neymar.

Real are said to have offered $110 million for Neymar, plus James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas. Why would PSG turn this down!?

Another report from Guillem Balague says that new Real signing Luka Jovic is wanted by PSG as a part of the deal, along with Navas and one other player, plus cash.

Expect this to rumble on in the coming days.

Neymar, 27, doesn’t want to be in the French capital anymore and both Real and Barcelona are pushing hard to sign the Brazilian superstar ahead of the European transfer window closing on Sept. 2.

The deal which PSG just rejected is likely to be the best one they will receive. Bale and James would start for PSG and freshen up their forward line, as Edinson Cavani looks likely to be on his way out in the next 12 months. While Navas will compete to be their starting goalkeeper right away.

Of course, the wages of three players compared to one would be something PSG have to factor into this deal, but most of the $110 million transfer fee could go towards the salaries and Neymar earns close to $1.1 million a week at PSG anyway, so getting him off the wage bill will be a relief.

PSG don’t appear to want to sell the wantaway star, but why should they keep him? PSG’s fans have turned against Neymar as he has made his intentions clear not only over the summer but at the end of last season as several incidents off the pitch led to his suspension from the domestic and European scene to start this season.

Injuries haven’t been kind to Neymar since his arrival at PSG for a world-record $246 million fee in the summer of 2017, but he hasn’t endeared himself to their fans at all.

Watford’s Troy Deeney undergoes knee surgery

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 22, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Watford’s poor start to the season just got worse.

Captain and star striker Troy Deeney has had a knee operation and will be out for “several weeks” as he recovers,

Deeney, 31, has been Watford’s leading goalscorer in six of their past eight seasons and he continues to lead their line. But after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Everton to open up the new season, the Hornets will have to do without him until mid-September at the earliest.

Manager Javi Gracia didn’t sound overjoyed by that prospect.

“We will miss Troy because he is a very important player for us but I know he will be supporting us in the next games. I am looking forward to seeing him back as soon as possible,” Gracia said.

Watford face West Ham and Newcastle before the international break and they will be desperate to get points on the board after two defeats which saw them fail to score.

The Hornets not starting the season well comes on the back of their poor finish to last season. They were in the hunt for seventh place but faded badly and ended up finishing in 11th as well as being hammered 6-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Danny Welbeck, Andre Gray and Stefano Okaka are now likely to battle for minutes up top in the central role, while there will be more emphasis on Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and club-record signing Ismaila Sarr to chip in.

That being said, Deeney will need to come back fit and firing on all cylinders after the break as Watford face Arsenal, Man City, Wolves and Tottenham in a horror run of five games.

Liverpool reveal new plans for Anfield expansion

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 22, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
Liverpool have revealed they want to expand Anfield further than previously planned.

The Merseyside club released a statement on Thursday confirming they will let their previous planning permission for expansion to the Anfield Road stand to lapse as they work on new plans to expand the capacity of the stand.

They will now submit a new planning application for a “larger scheme in due course” as they no longer believe a modest 4,600 seat addition to the stand is necessary.

Liverpool’s chief operating officer, Andy Hughes, explained their situation in a little more detail.

“The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse,” Hughes said. “We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road. Throughout this process we have been clear that our objective is to find the best possible solution for Anfield Road and that remains the case.”

CEO Peter Moore previously stated that Liverpool want to expand the Anfield Road stand by more than 4,600 fans as it was “insufficient for our plans” and a capacity of close to 61,000 is now closer to what they want.

Anfield currently has a capacity of 54,074 and only West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal, Man City and Man United have a larger capacity in the PL. Making the Anfield Road stand bigger than it already is will be complicated, as a road runs behind it and that will likely have to be moved or built over if they’re going to achieve the larger capacity they want.

After working for years to achieve their dream of expanding the Main Stand and adding plenty more hospitality areas and boxes, the way Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have expanded Anfield, while keeping its original charm, has to be applauded.

Liverpool’s European success last season and their incredible play under Jurgen Klopp over the past few campaigns means they are very popular and fans travel from all over the world to watch them at Anfield. Figuring out the best possible way to expand the Anfield Road stand is the right move here.

Griezmann could be the key for Barcelona against Betis

Associated PressAug 22, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) If Lionel Messi listens to Real Betis and sits out another match, Barcelona will likely have to rely on Antoine Griezmann to finally get some points on the board.

Betis, which visits the Camp Nou on Sunday, responded to a tweet by Barcelona that Messi was back to practicing with the team for the first time since being injured in the preseason by saying: “Don’t rush, Leo. No need for you to force it!”

Barcelona couldn’t make up for Messi’s absence last weekend when its attack was held scoreless in a 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao.

That was the first time the two-time defending champions had lost a Spanish league opener in a decade. And after both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid won, the pressure is on.

Barcelona acquired Griezmann after triggering the 120 million euro ($133 million) buyout clause in his contract with rival Atletico. The France forward was supposed to be the fourth piece to an already world class attack featuring Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele. But Griezmann may be left with all the scoring responsibility in his competitive home debut.

Messi strained his right calf in the team’s first practice of the season on Aug. 5 and hasn’t played since. Although it is possible he will be back to face Betis, Suarez won’t be after he injured a right leg muscle in the first half at Bilbao. Dembele has also been ruled out for several weeks with a left thigh injury.

Philippe Coutinho, who could have helped out as an attacking player, is no longer with the team after being loaned out to Bayern Munich this week. Malcom, a Brazilian forward who played sparingly for Barcelona last season, was sold to Zenit St. Petersburg.

Griezmann had a lackluster match at Bilbao. His only good scoring chance at San Mames Stadium came in the final minutes with a header.

The Frenchman, however, is used to carrying a team on his back.

Griezmann was a consistent scorer for Atletico, tallying more than 20 goals a season for five consecutive years despite the team often not having another attacking threat to draw away some of the attention of opposing defenses.

The problem at Bilbao, he said, was simply “the ball didn’t go in.”

The other player who could make the most of the opportunity created by the injuries is 21-year-old Carles Perez, a member of Barcelona’s reserve team. He impressed in the preseason, even scoring two goals in a 2-0 win over Japanese club Vissel Kobe, where former Barcelona great Andres Iniesta now plays.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde included Perez in Wednesday’s team practice.

Betis was the only team to beat Barcelona at its home stadium last season, outgunning the hosts 4-3.

Since then it has changed coaches, replacing the attack-minded Quique Setien with the more conservative Joan “Rubi” Ferrer, who led Espanyol to a Europa League berth. Barcelona also poached one of its top players, left back Junior Firpo.

Betis lost its Spanish league opener, falling 2-1 to Valladolid at home.

The last time Betis played Barcelona was in Seville in March. Messi scored three goals and received a standing ovation from the Betis fans.

Carlos Vela scored a celestial goal. We are blessed to have seen it

By Nicholas MendolaAug 22, 2019, 12:38 AM EDT
Carlos Vela is making all other spectacular individual MLS seasons look run of the mill.

I mean, look at the gumption on this guy.

[ VIDEO: Rooney sent off, Kamara scores golazo ]

The Cancun-born playmaker left the San Jose Earthquakes back line on the beach with a soft shoe routine to give LAFC its third goal in a 4-0 win on Thursday

Vela, 30, now has 25 goals and 11 assists in 25 league matches for LAFC this season. He added two goals and an assist in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

But this one, yeah, this one takes the cake.

First, there’s Vela’s non-chalant dummy before picking up the pass.

Then, there’s Florian Jungwirth’s body language during and after his being cooked with a nutmeg. That’s an entire mood.

Next, Vela dribbles around the keeper and allows a slide tackler so glide past him before finishing with aplomb, the magic touch his going near post as if to say, “Can I beat this guy a second time, or do I have to use the easier route?”

Diego Rossi also had a goal and an assist, while Mark-Anthony Kaye continued his strong season with an assist to ex-Fiorentina prospect Joshua Perez. It’s a first MLS goal for the California-born Perez, now 21.