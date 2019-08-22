UEL Recap: Wolves earn huge road victory, and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolverhampton Wanderers has one proverbial foot back in a European competition, potentially breaking a 40-year drought for the club.

Wolves defeated Torino on the road, 3-2, in the first leg match between the two sides on Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Mexican international Raul Jimenez continued his red-hot form with another goal, while Diogo Jota scored as well for Wolves.

The Premier League side took the lead late in the first half thanks to an own goal, as Gleison Bremer headed in a Wolves free kick expertly into the side netting. Jota then added the second for Wolves in the 59th minute after an individual moment of brilliance from Adama Traore down the right side of the box, completely bamboozling his defender.

FT | #TOR 2-3 #WOL And that's full time! Wolves with a fantastic performance on the road take a one-goal advantage to Molineux in the second leg of the play-off round next week! #TORWOL ⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/TeECdaqyGu — Wolves (@Wolves) August 22, 2019

Torino’s Lorenzo di Silvestre answered just two minutes later off a late run into the box and a powerful header, but Jimenez then gave Wolves another two-goal advantage, as well as another crucial away goal. Jimenez ran with the ball from midfield and with Nicolas N’Koulou retreating, Jimenez took the space and scored.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti gave the Italians some late hope with a penalty kick goal in the 89th minute, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback. Anything but a defeat by more than two goals for Wolves will be enough for the club to make it to the Europa League group stage.

Here’s more results from around the Europa League on Thursday afternoon:

Celtic top AIK at home

The Scottish champions appear to have brushed off the disappointment of exiting the UEFA Champions League with a solid 2-0 win at Celtic Park against AIK Solna on Thursday evening.

James Forrest scored the opener for Celtic, taking advantage of a ricochet on the edge of the box to unleash a strike that AIK goalkeeper Oscar Linner couldn’t parry away. Odsonne Edouard then put the icing on the cake with a tremendous free kick from 30-yards out to give Celtic it’s 2-0 lead.

Neil Lennon’s side then held off AIK late to secure the shutout.

Thursday’s Europa League Playoff Round first leg qualifying matches:

Astana 3-0 BATE

Ararat Armenia 2-1 F91 Dudelange

Malmo FF 3-0 Bnei Yehudah Tel Aviv

Suduva 0-0 Ferencvaros

Feyenoord 3-0 Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Ludogorets 0-0 Maribor

FC Copenhagen 2-1 Riga

AEK Athens 1-3 Trabzonspor

Legia Warsaw 0-0 Rangers