Watford’s Troy Deeney undergoes knee surgery

Watford’s poor start to the season just got worse.

Captain and star striker Troy Deeney has had a knee operation and will be out for “several weeks” as he recovers,

Deeney, 31, has been Watford’s leading goalscorer in six of their past eight seasons and he continues to lead their line. But after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Everton to open up the new season, the Hornets will have to do without him until mid-September at the earliest.

Manager Javi Gracia didn’t sound overjoyed by that prospect.

“We will miss Troy because he is a very important player for us but I know he will be supporting us in the next games. I am looking forward to seeing him back as soon as possible,” Gracia said.

Watford face West Ham and Newcastle before the international break and they will be desperate to get points on the board after two defeats which saw them fail to score.

The Hornets not starting the season well comes on the back of their poor finish to last season. They were in the hunt for seventh place but faded badly and ended up finishing in 11th as well as being hammered 6-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Danny Welbeck, Andre Gray and Stefano Okaka are now likely to battle for minutes up top in the central role, while there will be more emphasis on Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and club-record signing Ismaila Sarr to chip in.

That being said, Deeney will need to come back fit and firing on all cylinders after the break as Watford face Arsenal, Man City, Wolves and Tottenham in a horror run of five games.

