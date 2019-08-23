Mexico star Lozano joins Napoli’s Serie A title chase

Hirving “Chuck” Lozano’s long-awaited transfer “to the big time” has finally materialized, as the Mexican star has joined Serie A side Napoli from Eredivisie runners-up PSV Eindhoven. Lozano’s 17 goals in 29 appearances were key in helping PSV to the title two seasons ago.
According to reports, Napoli paid just north of $44 million for the 24-year-old rising star, who in turn signed a five-year contract.
Napoli announced the deal on Friday, making Lozano the third major signing — first of the attacking variety — of the summer for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Defenders Kostas Manolas ($40 million) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo were previously recruited to aid in Napoli’s bid to dethrone eight-time defending champions Juventus.
Lozano topped his stellar 2017-18 campaign with nearly identical numbers last season, scoring 17 goals again in 30 league appearances. Only this time, he also did it on Europe’s biggest stage, bagging four goals in eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League.
Lozano will only add more goals to a side which scored four more goals than Juve last season through standout performances from Arkadiusz Milik (20 league goals), Dries Mertens (19) and Lorenzo Insigne (14). If Manolas can maintain the levels he displayed in his five seasons at Roma, Napoli (36 goals conceded last season) could very well challenge Juve (30) and Inter Milan (33) for the league’s best defensive record, and ultimately the club’s third scudetto and first since 1989-90.
The heavyweights are set to meet next Saturday in each side’s second game of the season. Juve open away to Parma this Saturday, with Napoli away to Fiorentina later in the day.