Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Mexico star Lozano joins Napoli’s Serie A title chase

By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2019, 8:14 AM EDT
Hirving “Chuck” Lozano’s long-awaited transfer “to the big time” has finally materialized, as the Mexican star has joined Serie A side Napoli from Eredivisie runners-up PSV Eindhoven. Lozano’s 17 goals in 29 appearances were key in helping PSV to the title two seasons ago.

[ MORE: Top Premier League storylines: Matchweek 3 ]

According to reports, Napoli paid just north of $44 million for the 24-year-old rising star, who in turn signed a five-year contract.

Napoli announced the deal on Friday, making Lozano the third major signing — first of the attacking variety — of the summer for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Defenders Kostas Manolas ($40 million) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo were previously recruited to aid in Napoli’s bid to dethrone eight-time defending champions Juventus.

[ MORE: Sarri to miss two Juventus matches, including against Napoli ]

Lozano topped his stellar 2017-18 campaign with nearly identical numbers last season, scoring 17 goals again in 30 league appearances. Only this time, he also did it on Europe’s biggest stage, bagging four goals in eight appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Lozano will only add more goals to a side which scored four more goals than Juve last season through standout performances from Arkadiusz Milik (20 league goals), Dries Mertens (19) and Lorenzo Insigne (14). If Manolas can maintain the levels he displayed in his five seasons at Roma, Napoli (36 goals conceded last season) could very well challenge Juve (30) and Inter Milan (33) for the league’s best defensive record, and ultimately the club’s third scudetto and first since 1989-90.

The heavyweights are set to meet next Saturday in each side’s second game of the season. Juve open away to Parma this Saturday, with Napoli away to Fiorentina later in the day.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool v. Arsenal

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT
  • Top of the table: 1st-place Reds host 2nd-place Gunners
  • Liverpool won 5-1 at Anfield last season
  • Both sides nearing full fitness but a few injuries linger

Thanks to one half of north London, Liverpool enter Matchweek 3 atop the Premier League table. To maintain their two-point lead on two-time defending champions Manchester City, they must knock off the other half of north London, Arsenal, who also double as the PL’s second-place side 180 minutes into the campaign, at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

When the margins between champions and runners-up are as fine as one point, every clash with a fellow top-six side could ultimately prove to be the difference maker in the title race. Yes, even in the third week of the season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Neither side was overwhelmingly dominant in picking up a 2-1 victory last weekend — Liverpool away to Southampton; Arsenal at home to Burnley — though the Reds were coming off a midweek trip to Istanbul for the UEFA Super Cup and the Gunners are still in the process of working club-record signing Nicolas Pepe into the team as well as bringing Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac back into the fold.

Dani Ceballos, on the other hand, has hit the ground running and appears set to become a hugely influential figure for Arsenal, even if he only spends one season at the club before returning to Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder made his first start in the win over Burnley and provided assists on both goals, scored by Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Injuries/suspensions

Liverpool: OUT – Alisson (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Naby Keita (hip)

Arsenal: OUT – Kieran Tierney (groin), Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holdin (fitness); QUESTIONABLE – Mesut Ozil (fitness), Grant Xhaka (back)

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Adrian – Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson – Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum – Salah, Firmino, Mane

Arsenal: Leno – Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac – Torreira, Guendouzi, Ceballos – Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp, on the early-season challenge of facing Arsenal: “We have to be brave, have to play your own football, you have to try to keep possession, you have to be direct. There are a lot of things to do and consider, against a very strong opponent. That’s why I’m really looking forward to it. It’s the early part of the season but these games will come up anyway. Now it’s pretty early and we have to show we are ready again.”

Unai Emery, on testing his side against Liverpool: “We really are in a very good position, but we only played two matches in the Premier League. We know it’s only the beginning but we can be positive and optimistic for that match and wishing to show our moment against them, but knowing that it is going to be difficult but it is a very big challenge and a very big opportunity for us to do something.”

Prediction

While Arsenal spent big in the summer, they didn’t actually address their team’s biggest area of need: the defense. Thus far, it hasn’t mattered, against Newcastle United and Burnley. Liverpool are, shall we say, slightly more prolific going forward and will cause the Gunners considerably greater problems — particularly Salah anytime he gets isolated one-on-one with Ainsley Maitland-Niles. A 2-0 victory for Liverpool which is far more comfortable than the final score would suggest.

Top PL storylines: Matchweek 3

By Daniel KarellAug 23, 2019, 1:34 AM EDT
Liverpool and Arsenal have begun the Premier League season with a pair of wins, so it’s fitting that it’s a top of the table clash headlining this weekend’s action.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

As teams build chemistry and gain points through the first couple weeks of the season, here are the top storylines heading into week three of the Premier League campaign

Top of the Table Clash

  • Liverpool v. Arsenal, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Liverpool didn’t need a busy transfer window this summer to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Ironically, while Arsenal was plenty busy, it’s also recorded two wins in two, mainly with players who were with the side last season or longer, as the new recruits gain match fitness.

The exception for Arsenal is Dani Ceballos, who dazzled in a terrific performance last week against Burnley. He’ll face a truly difficult test though on Saturday going up against Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. More important, in a fixture that has a history of goals, goals, and more goals, we should expect that on display as well. We all know what we’re getting from Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started the season on fire. Add Alexandre Lacazette and transfer record signing Nicolas Pepe, and Arsenal’s attack should score a few goals in front of the Kop.

Pukki v. Pulisic

  • Norwich v. Chelsea, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

As Norwich City fights to stay in the Premier League moving forward, its star striker Teemu Pukki is becoming a cult hero for fans. The Finnish international leads the Premier League with four goals, boosted by a hat-trick, and it will be interesting to see if he can find the back of the net again against a new-look Chelsea side.

Christian Pulisic meanwhile is coming off a solid performance for the Blues, but his coach Frank Lampard is under serious pressure to finally record a win in a game that matters. Facing a promoted squad, this could be a chance for Pulisic to display his lightning speed and quickness on the ball, and possibly score his first goal in Chelsea blue.

Newcastle in trouble? 

  • Tottenham v. Newcastle United, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Newcastle has had a rough start to the season after a poor summer, and things could go from bad to worse on Sunday with a visit to Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side is coming off a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in which Tottenham took advantage of a late VAR decision on Man City to secure a point on the road. With Erik Lamela looking great to start the season and a mostly lock-down defense, this Spurs side could run rampant on Steve Bruce‘s side.

Arsenal: Mustafi, Elneny can leave

By Daniel KarellAug 22, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT
Arsenal could see more first team veterans leave the club, after Unai Emery has allowed Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny the chance to leave before the European transfer deadline closes.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mustafi started 38 times in all competitions for the Gunners last season, but he’s remembered for many miscues and blunders that cost the Gunners points, even if he did help take Arsenal to the Europa League final. Elneny meanwhile played in just 17 games last season. Both players are not in Emery’s plans.

“They are very big players but for one circumstance or another they are going to have fewer chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us and the minutes they play in matches,” Emery told reporters in London, via the Guardian. “But they know the situation and really I am wishing the best for them. I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team and to get another challenge for themselves.”

It’s a huge fall from grace for Mustafi, who just a few years ago was a major signing for the Gunners and was coming off playing three times on Germany’s way to winning the 2014 World Cup. However, that was then, and Mustafi’s form has dropped off enough that he hasn’t been called up by Joachim Low since 2017. It’s hard to realize that Mustafi is only 27, but it appears that he either peaked much earlier, or injuries have kept him from realizing his past form.

Elneny meanwhile came in 2016 as a mid-season, January signing for Arsene Wenger. However, he was always used as a depth piece, and never truly blossomed to become a main player.

For some coaches knowing they’ll be playing a taxing schedule in four competitions, they might have done whatever it took to keep players like Mustafi and Elneny, both comfortable at Arsenal, for at least depth and help in the cup competitions. But to Emery’s credit, his honesty to the players will surely be appreciated, and allow them to look elsewhere for more playing time.

Ultimately, Elneny and Mustafi will play at Arsenal if they don’t leave, but it just won’t be in as many games as they hope, unless there’s some sort of crazy injury crisis.

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Everton

By Daniel KarellAug 22, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
Everton has a chance to break out of an early-season slump offensively with a trip to newly-promoted Aston Villa on Friday at Villa Park. (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ] 

The Toffees have scored just one goal through the first two games of the season, thanks to the tricky winger Bernard, but Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and new signing Moise Kean off the bench haven’t delivered just yet. That could change though against a the defensive pair of Bjorn Engels and Tyrone Mings, which are still gaining chemistry.

Morgan Schneiderlin could make his return after missing last week with suspension and could partner with Andre Gomes in midfield. However, new signing Jean-Philippe Gbamin performed admirably for Marco Silva, and he could have some selection headaches already this early in the season.

For Dean Smith and Aston Villa, it’s another night game at home in Villa Park, and a chance to get the side’s first win. After a strong finish against Bournemouth, maybe it can take that momentum into Friday’s match against Everton.

Projected lineups

Aston Villa: Heaton; El Mohamady, Engels, Mings, Taylor; McGinn, Luiz, Grealish; Trezeguet, Wesley, Jota

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Schneiderlin, Gomes; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

What they’re saying

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith on his side’s attack so far: “Our most likely scorer at the moment looks like John McGinn, who has made some really deep runs into the opposition half. Saying that, Jack Grealish had a really good chance last weekend. Wesley has teed up Trezeguet for a good chance. Even Neil Taylor has had two chances. So we’re creating chances and we just have to start taking them now. I am sure they will come.”

Everton manager Marco Silva on his team’s defensive resiliency: “The feeling is really good when we finish a match and haven’t conceded a goal. It means we have worked together and are understanding the plans and our way of defending. It starts up front and all of them have to be proud because of the work they are doing. I am really proud of what we are achieving with our defensive organisation.”

Both teams have spent heavily in the offseason to upgrade their squad, but Aston Villa is still finding life difficult back in the Premier League. Everton, at least, still have a strong defensive core, and should be able to hold off the likes of Wesley and McGinn with his late runs into the box.

With another week of fitness in Richarlison and a chance for Alex Iwobi to play, either starting or off the bench, Everton has a chance to really brush past Aston Villa and make a statement. However, they’re clearly still a work in progress, so it will probably be another tight game. Everton 2-1 Aston Villa