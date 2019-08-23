Top PL storylines: Matchweek 3

Liverpool and Arsenal have begun the Premier League season with a pair of wins, so it’s fitting that it’s a top of the table clash headlining this weekend’s action.

As teams build chemistry and gain points through the first couple weeks of the season, here are the top storylines heading into week three of the Premier League campaign

Top of the Table Clash

Liverpool v. Arsenal, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Liverpool didn’t need a busy transfer window this summer to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Ironically, while Arsenal was plenty busy, it’s also recorded two wins in two, mainly with players who were with the side last season or longer, as the new recruits gain match fitness.

The exception for Arsenal is Dani Ceballos, who dazzled in a terrific performance last week against Burnley. He’ll face a truly difficult test though on Saturday going up against Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. More important, in a fixture that has a history of goals, goals, and more goals, we should expect that on display as well. We all know what we’re getting from Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started the season on fire. Add Alexandre Lacazette and transfer record signing Nicolas Pepe, and Arsenal’s attack should score a few goals in front of the Kop.

Pukki v. Pulisic

Norwich v. Chelsea, Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

As Norwich City fights to stay in the Premier League moving forward, its star striker Teemu Pukki is becoming a cult hero for fans. The Finnish international leads the Premier League with four goals, boosted by a hat-trick, and it will be interesting to see if he can find the back of the net again against a new-look Chelsea side.

Christian Pulisic meanwhile is coming off a solid performance for the Blues, but his coach Frank Lampard is under serious pressure to finally record a win in a game that matters. Facing a promoted squad, this could be a chance for Pulisic to display his lightning speed and quickness on the ball, and possibly score his first goal in Chelsea blue.

Newcastle in trouble?

Tottenham v. Newcastle United, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Newcastle has had a rough start to the season after a poor summer, and things could go from bad to worse on Sunday with a visit to Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side is coming off a 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in which Tottenham took advantage of a late VAR decision on Man City to secure a point on the road. With Erik Lamela looking great to start the season and a mostly lock-down defense, this Spurs side could run rampant on Steve Bruce‘s side.