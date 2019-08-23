More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

USWNT star Rapinoe an inspiration for others, says Man Utd’s Mata

By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT
Juan Mata believes that Megan Rapinoe is an inspiration for other professional footballers, and human beings as a whole, for her outspokenness on social issues and desire to “make society a bit more fair.”

Mata is no stranger to actively engaging in conversations about, and efforts to solve, societal issues. Both Mata and Rapinoe have pledged to donated one percent of their salaries to Common Goal, a collective fund that aids soccer-related projects around the world.

The fact that Rapinoe, who won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player in guiding the U.S. women’s national team to the 2019 World Cup title, is a superstar of the highest level only amplifies her voice when she speaks. Mata sees that as a good thing, despite the backlash Rapinoe faced this summer — quotes from ESPN:

“She was scoring every game also and they won the World Cup so you can do it, you know.

“If you have time to do all the things and you’re generally passionate about football, and about society and about how to use the power of football to try to make society a bit more fair, then you can do it. That’s what we’re seeing.”

“I think you have heard many football players, both male and female speaking about social topics. I think many players are standing up for what they believe and I think it’s something nice. I think it’s good when football players do that.”

Whether it’s something as widespread as social injustices, as in Rapinoe’s case, or something as personal as mental health, players like Mata and Rapinoe are willing to lend their voices — and dollars — for the greater good, and that’s a wonderful thing.

NWSL players say investment key to sustaining World Cup bump

Photo by Paul Marotta/WireImage
Associated PressAug 23, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
While record crowds at National Women’s Soccer League games are evidence of a World Cup bump, players want the momentum to extend beyond the ticket office.

Portland drew a league-record 25,218 fans to a game against the defending champion North Carolina Courage earlier this month, and last weekend Sky Blue staged its first game at Red Bull Arena before a club-high 9,415 fans. The Chicago Red Stars had to open the upper-deck section at SeatGeek Stadium when they drew more than 17,000 to a post-World Cup game.

Across the league, attendance is up about 15% overall this year, with the most dramatic swings coming after the United States’ victory this summer at the Women’s World Cup in France. That’s the bump: Both the NWSL and its male counterpart, Major League Soccer, traditionally see increased interest during a World Cup year.

In the NWSL, the bump is likely to be larger once the entire season plays out. In 2015, following the national team’s World Cup victory in Canada, the league drew an average of 5,046 fans per game, up from the league’s all-time low average attendance (4,137) in 2014. Following last weekend’s games, average attendance across the league was 6,917.

But players aren’t satisfied. In addition to bringing in new fans, they want sustained growth and stability.

The key is investment.

“We’ve won two World Cups back-to-back. We’ve done everything on the field to encourage and inspire players and kids and parents and coaches, boys and girls to come to the games,” said Carli Lloyd, who plays for Sky Blue and is a member of the U.S. team. “Now again it’s up to the people with money to market it, to buy into this, to invest in it, and to promote it.”

While the NWSL has been incrementally drawing bigger crowds since its inception in 2013, there have been recent questions about the league’s health.

The league and A&E Networks terminated their broadcast agreement in February, leaving the NWSL with no TV partner. Last season, a game aired each week on the Lifetime channel. A&E surrendered its stake in the league, but Lifetime remains a jersey sponsor.

The NWSL has also been operating without a commissioner since 2017, and there’s been no new teams coming on board despite persistent rumors to the contrary. The league contracted to nine teams before the start of the 2018 season when the Boston Breakers folded.

But there have been recent positive developments beyond attendance. Budweiser announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with the league this summer. The NWSL also reached an agreement to air 14 games this season on ESPNews and ESPN2, including the playoff semifinals and the final. ESPN recently signed an agreement for worldwide rights to the league.

“I think that it’s going to take a lot of investment from owners. We want it to grow, we want big companies to come on as sponsors, like the Budweiser thing is huge. We want more teams, we want a longer season,” said North Carolina’s Sam Mewis, echoing Lloyd.

It’s a sentiment that players amplified in France.

“Hopefully it grows, hopefully we get more teams, and more people buy into us and realize how important it is for the women’s game – and that our NWSL gets better and better so we can get better for our national team,” Lindsey Horan said before the World Cup final.

One club that has provided something of a blueprint for NWSL success is the Thorns. The team drew an average of 16,959 fans per game last season, and that’s risen to 20,072 this year. For perspective, that’s better than the average attendance for seven Major League Baseball teams.

The Thorns have been able to capitalize on the game’s roots in the city. The University of Portland’s women’s team won NCAA titles in 2002 and 2005. Current U.S. team star Megan Rapinoe and Canadian star Christine Sinclair both played for the Pilots.

“They’ve been the same from the get go. I mean we lost the championship last year against this team and they stayed at least 30 minutes to continue to chant. So you know if anything the Thorns fans are the ones that have started the hype in this county,” Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna Franch said.

Some have suggested that Portland’s model – it is affiliated with Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers – is one key to sustained growth. Four teams, the Thorns, the Houston Dash, the Utah Royals and the Orlando Pride are connected to MLS teams. At least two other MLS teams, LAFC and Atlanta United, have expressed interest in adding a women’s team.

At the end of this year, U.S. Soccer’s management agreement with the NWSL will come to an end, which could potentially give greater control to the league’s owners and a more hands-on approach to growth. The federation currently pays the salaries of the national team players and has also invested considerably in the league, and that support is not expected to end.

Players say they’re hopeful for the league’s future – even beyond the bump.

“I think that we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Mewis said. “I feel like it’s stable. I don’t know like how tuned in I am to what goes on behind the scenes, but I’m relying on it and I’m counting on playing here for a long time.”

Watch Live: Aston Villa v. Everton

Ian Hodgson/PA via AP
By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Matchweek 3 of the 2019-20 Premier League season is set to kick off when Aston Villa host Everton at Villa Park on Friday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with the newly promoted still seeking its first points of the season.

An opening-day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur negated what was an otherwise promising performance from Dean Smith‘s men, followed by another setback against Bournemouth last Saturday. Everton, meanwhile, are unbeaten through two games and seeking to make it back-to-back wins after edging past Watford last weekend.

Hit the link above to stream the game live on NBCSports.com, or watch on NBCSN, and check back on PST for a full recap and reaction after the final whistle.

Torres beaten by friends Iniesta, Villa in final game before retirement

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 23, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Fernando Torres made the final appearance of his 18-year career as a professional footballer on Friday, as his Sagan Tosu side suffered a 6-1 defeat at the hands of Vissel Kobe, led by friends and international teammates Andres Iniesta and David Villa.

Torres, 35, starred for a handful of Europe’s biggest clubs — Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan — and was a key figure during the Spanish national team’s run of winning back-to-back European Championships (2008 and 2012) either side of the 2010 World Cup. His 110 international caps rank ninth all-time for Spain, while his 38 goals put him third behind only Villa (59) and Raul (44).

Ahead of Torres’ farewell, Iniesta spoke glowingly of his dear friend in an open letter published in El Mundo:

“Football brought us together more than 20 years ago, when we were children. Well, you will always be El Niño. And it will never separate us.

“We began away from spotlights and cameras until we came to share thousands of experiences before winning a World Cup for our country.

“When we meet in Spain, I’ll show you that shirt, that treasure that nobody else discovered. Although, it is true, there is no greater treasure than your friendship, Fernando.”

Torres announced in June that he would play his final game on Friday, given the opportunity to say goodbye after sharing the field with Iniesta and Villa one last time.

“To say goodbye to football next to my dear friend Iniesta is something I could never imagine. Also my friend David Villa, with whom I share probably the best moments in Spanish football history.

“I tried to find an iconic moment to play my final game and I think that is perfect timing.”

Kompany changes gameday role after Anderlecht’s winless start

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 23, 2019, 10:51 AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) Player-coach Vincent Kompany is giving up some match-day duties for Anderlecht after a winless start in the Belgian league.

Assistant coach Simon Davies says he will now take responsibility for tactical changes and substitutions, while Kompany will step up on the field as captain.

Kompany has overseen two draws and two losses, including a second-half slump at Kortrijk last weekend in a 4-2 loss. Anderlecht is 13th in the 16-team league.

Davies says the new system starts at defending champion Genk on Friday.

The coach, who followed Kompany from Manchester City in the offseason, says “we need some stability” and adds his boss is “really going to concentrate on being the player on match day.”