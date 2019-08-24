Chelsea beat Norwich in thriller

“Super, Super Frank, Super Frankie Lampard!” sang the Chelsea fans at Norwich.

Frank Lampard is off and running as Chelsea boss, as he grabbed his first win as a Premier League manager in a wild encounter at Carrow Road.

Chelsea beat Norwich City 3-2 after a wild first half gave way to a measured second half display for the Blues, with Tammy Abraham scoring his first two PL goals for Chelsea and playing the hero.

Norwich battled back to equalize twice in the first half through Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki after Abraham and Mason Mount had twice given Chelsea the lead. But Abraham’s strike in the second half capped off a fine Chelsea display, as their youngest PL starting lineup since 1994 did Lampard proud.

Chelsea are off and running for the season.

Three things we learned

1. Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic take their chance: This was a big moment for two of Chelsea’s young stars. Abraham was favored ahead of Giroud up top and scored his first Premier League goals for his boyhood club. Pulisic grabbed an assist on Mount’s goal and had a hand in Abraham’s first and was a constant menace on the right. With Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi returning to fitness, this was a big day for Pulisic. His displays have been up and down but this was a solid outing on the right, and he was only playing there because Pedro was injured in the warm up. The American will have earned another start based on this display.

2. Defensive issues continue for young Chelsea: This team was the youngest Chelsea XI in the PL since Feb. 1994, and it is clear they are still learning under first-year coach Lampard. Norwich scored twice very easily in the first half and the manner of their equalizers will upset Lampard. Quick passing and movement took Zouma and Christensen out of the game and that lack of pace and positioning is a reoccurring theme at the center back position. Lampard’s young side did manage the game well late on and didn’t fade as they’ve done in the second half of games recently. The young bucks are learning, but there are still going to be plenty of speed bumps along the way.

3. Cavalier Norwich growing in confidence: Yes, they lost the game, but the way Norwich kept pouring forward, especially in the first half, sums up their style under Daniel Farke. They are comfortable playing in an attacking manner and won’t change that against the big boys this season. They couldn’t drag themselves back into the game a third time but Farke can be proud of the way his team approached this game. They gave the ball away an awful lot, but they did so trying to set the tone and launch attacks.

Man of the match: Tammy Abraham – The English youngster scored his first two PL goals for Chelsea and led the line superbly with plenty of runs behind the defense which created space for Pulisic, Kovacic and Barkley. This is just the start for Abraham.

It took Chelsea just four minutes to open the scoring as Christian Pulisic played in Cesar Azpilicueta and his cross was rifled home by Abraham for his first Blues goal.

Seconds later Norwich were level. Cantwell picked up the ball in the box, played it to Pukki and got on the end of the cross to tap home and send Carrow Road wild with less than six minutes on the clock.

The fast start continued as Mount was played in by Pulisic and slotted home after 17 minutes to score his second goal in as many PL games. Tim Krul then brilliantly denied Andreas Christensen‘s header as Chelsea pinned the Canaries back in the first half.

But just when it looked like Chelsea would runaway with things, Norwich equalizer. Pukki was played in down the right and he finished calmly across goal for his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

Chelsea dominated the second half as Pulisic fired wide in the box, Emerson was denied by Krul and Mount flashed an effort wide.

Abraham then latched onto a nice pass from Kovacic and beat two Norwich defenders before firing home his second and Chelsea’s third of the game. The Canaries finished strongly as Ben Godfrey hit the crossbar with a header but Chelsea eased to their first victory of the season.

