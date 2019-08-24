Solskjaer: Man United ‘dominated game, not controlled it’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really puts his side’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday in its proper place.
“We have dominated the game but we have not controlled it.”
[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-2 Palace ]
United had 71 percent of the ball and out-attempted Palace by 22-5. The Eagles scored on their first touch inside the 18 and pretty much shut up shop until Daniel James equalized for United just before stoppage time.
Then Christian Benteke stripped Paul Pogba of possession and David De Gea made a meal of Patrick Van Aanholt‘s tremendous rip.
“We should have dealt with the last five minutes better,” Solskjaer said. “We defended poorly at times today and it cost us. Sometimes you do not find that end product and that happened today. We did not test their keeper enough. It cost us dearly today.”
Then, there’s the elephant in the room.
Marcus Rashford smashed a late penalty off the goal post, six days after Paul Pogba missed a penalty in United’s draw at Wolves and inspired Solskjaer to name a single penalty taker having previously given the option to both players. From the BBC:
“Two games, two missed penalties. It’s part and parcel of it. Sometimes it happens. I have missed a few myself. If we score them it’s a different story. If we keep putting ourselves in those positions we will get more penalties and we will score. It is just one of those things. We trust them to score again.”
United now has four points through three matches and next meets Southampton at St. Mary’s before the international break.