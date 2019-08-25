De Bruyne sets Premier League assists mark

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to stay Kevin De Bruyne has set up better goals with better passes, and in some ways it’s hilarious that he’s set a new Premier League standard out of sheer good luck.

De Bruyne is now the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history, recording the mile marker on a mishit shot that danced directly to Sergio Aguero.

The Belgian had one assist in three matches with Chelsea before transferring to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, adding nine in his first season at City (25 more matches).

So he had four in 29 — quickly does math — giving him 46 in his last 94. So I guess he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

Here’s the goal.

A perfect start for Manchester City! Sergio Aguero strikes early!🦈 Watch now on NBCSN! Or stream: https://t.co/tLL1p7JGFv pic.twitter.com/MuaK7Yfc5i — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

