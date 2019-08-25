De Bruyne sets Premier League assists mark

It’s safe to stay Kevin De Bruyne has set up better goals with better passes, and in some ways it’s hilarious that he’s set a new Premier League standard out of sheer good luck.
De Bruyne is now the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history, recording the mile marker on a mishit shot that danced directly to Sergio Aguero.
The Belgian had one assist in three matches with Chelsea before transferring to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, adding nine in his first season at City (25 more matches).
So he had four in 29 —
quickly does math — giving him 46 in his last 94. So I guess he’s got that going for him, which is nice.
Here’s the goal.
Heung-Min Son returns from suspension as Tottenham Hotspur gets even stronger for a tilt with woeful Newcastle United (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Newcastle’s three big attacking signings — Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin — all start for the 0-2 Magpies.
Meanwhile, Wolves bring their Top Six hopes to the table when plucky Burnley visits the Molineux at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (Watch live on NBCSports.com)
Paul Pogba is again speaking out against racism, again, after racists, again, took shots at him and his black Manchester United teammates.
United dominated Crystal Palace on Saturday but lost 2-1, with Marcus Rashford smashing the post with a penalty kick. Pogba missed a penalty kick in the draw against Wolves on Monday and gave away the ball in the run-up to Palace’s winner.
Pogba took to Twitter on Sunday to display a photo with his infant child next to portraits of his father and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
“My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me strong and motivate me to fight for the next generation.”
This isn’t any type of brave take, but the sort of reprehensible voices that take to criticizing players by resorting to racial abuse are among the worst brand of cowards. Hot bet says the abuse wasn’t attached to someone’s actual identity or was attached to a burner account.
Be kind today.
Manchester City looks to get back in the win column when it visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, while the hosts aim to stay unbeaten (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
City drew Spurs in Week 2 to drop two points off leaders Liverpool and will sit five back without a win on Sunday.
Bournemouth has beaten Aston Villa and drawn Sheffield United, both unconvincing performances but good enough that an upset today would lift it second in the Premier League.
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) Kacper Przybylko had a goal and two assists in a dominant first half and the Philadelphia Union defeated D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday night.
Przybylko scored his 12th goal from point-blank range off a cross from Kail Wagner five minutes in and the Union (14-8-6) were never challenged as they moved within a point of first-place Atlanta.
Brenden Aaronson, who helped set up Przybylko’s goal, had the favor returned in the 16th minute. Przybylko slipped the ball down the middle, Aaronson made the turn and then fired from the top of the box for his second goal.
Przybylko made a similar set up for Ilsinho’s fifth goal in the 36th minute. Ilsinho took the pass at the top of the box, worked his way through the defense before finding room to score.
DC United (10-10-9) didn’t have a shot in the first half. Luciano Acosta bulled his way through the defense for his sixth goal in the 56th minute. United turned the pressure up in the second half with four shots on target but remained in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.