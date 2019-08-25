Guardiola marvels at David Silva’s on milestone day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City toppled Bournemouth in expected fashion on Sunday, a 3-1 win about as comfortable a 2-goal win as you’ll find in the top flight.

The cozy result was nice as it allowed a bit of focus on one of City’s all-time heroes: David Silva.

The Spaniard made his 400th appearance in a City shirt on Sunday, recording two assists and serving another reminder of his status as an all-time great in what will be his final season with the Etihad Stadium set. From the BBC:

“He played incredibly well. David in this kind of game, with a defense so deep and with such few spaces, is so good. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen.”

Silva also set up Sergio for his 401st career goal after KDB did the same for 400. It was a big number on the day

Guardiola had a succinct-enough quip for City’s status two points behind Liverpool after three weeks.

“We have seven points. We should have nine, but it’s okay.”

