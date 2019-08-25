Newcastle stuns Spurs in North London

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joelinton scored a first half goal and Harry Kane was denied a second half penalty cry as Newcastle United stunned dominant Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Newcastle entered the game at 0-2, while Spurs fall to 1-1-1 on the season. The Magpies host Watford next week, while Spurs are off to Arsenal.

Three things

Record signing comes good — Newcastle United smashed its transfer record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, and the Brazilian was decent but without end product in the first two matches of the season. He wasn’t clinical on Sunday — he could’ve scored two or three — but the Brazilian gave Newcastle the early goal it needed for hope of points in North London. Pochettino outfoxes himself — Look, you either start Christian Eriksen or you don’t dress him. He’s one of the best playmakers in the world, and if you’re protecting him from injury to maximize whatever bid will come from La Liga or Serie A, then fine. But if you’re not, then you put that wizard on the pitch and get yourself the three points. VAR continues its madness — It’s almost as if Video Assistant Referee’s goal is to prove the technology shouldn’t have been implemented. Harry Kane might’ve embellished by moving onto the path of Jamaal Lascelles‘ launch toward him, but VAR not finding a penalty out of the matter was absolutely shocking.

The chances were all over the place in the first half, most of them for Tottenham, but Newcastle converted one of what were probably the two best between both teams.

Sean Longstaff had earned a corner for Newcastle through a hard strike well-saved by Hugo Lloris, and Newcastle’s next best effort ended up in the goal.

A 15-pass sequence saw Joelinton register his first Premier League goal when Christian Atsu picked him out between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez and the Brazilian record signing slotted past Lloris.

The Magpies were barely in the Spurs’ third after that, the remainder of the first session looking a lot like Spurs’ match versus Aston Villa on Opening Day.

