Old guard leads Man City past Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Silva had two assists and Kevin De Bruyne made history as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

De Bruyne cued up Sergio Aguero’s first of two goals, becoming the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history. He beat Mesut Ozil‘s record by 18 games.

City sits two points behind Liverpool. Bournemouth remains on four points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Raheem Sterling scored as well, his goal and Aguero’s second set up by Silva in his 400th game with City.

VAR again failed to award a clear penalty to a player from Manchester this weekend, as a stamp on the foot was somehow adjudged not to be a chance for City to strike from the spot.

Three things we learned

Back to business — Credit Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe for trying to take the game to Man City whenever possible, but City passed its test after a dominant, infuriating draw with Spurs last week. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were on point, and Pep Guardiola did it without (much of) a hammer, using Ilkay Gundogan instead of Rodri or Fernandinho. Liverpool scores versus City — Kinda. Loanee Harry Wilson has starred at Derby County and now Bournemouth, and his tremendous free kick goal showed just how deep Liverpool’s attack is to not require his services.

Top Bins! Harry Wilson take a bow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/134hyNlOxJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

3. Gutting injury for Cherries — Charlie Daniels had only just returned from an awful left knee injury and left this one with an injury to the same knee. Stretchered off the field and shown on crutches afterward,

Man of the match: Aguero.

Both teams took yellow cards early, including one to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for racing 40 yards to foul Callum Wilson.

Moments later, City were in front through Aguero. Kevin De Bruyne became the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history on the marker, fluffing a shot that Aguero spun past 21-year-old Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

It was 2-0 when Silva clipped a ball to Sterling for his seemingly weekly goal.

That’s when Wilson hit his delightful free kick. The Cherries never really felt a danger to get a result, but there was probably a moment’s trepidation for City supporters.

Silva then further celebrated his 400th appearance for City by dribbling into the box and finding Aguero for a classic, clinical finish.

Follow @NicholasMendola