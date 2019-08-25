More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Old guard leads Man City past Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT
David Silva had two assists and Kevin De Bruyne made history as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

De Bruyne cued up Sergio Aguero’s first of two goals, becoming the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history. He beat Mesut Ozil‘s record by 18 games.

City sits two points behind Liverpool. Bournemouth remains on four points.

Raheem Sterling scored as well, his goal and Aguero’s second set up by Silva in his 400th game with City.

VAR again failed to award a clear penalty to a player from Manchester this weekend, as a stamp on the foot was somehow adjudged not to be a chance for City to strike from the spot.

Three things we learned

  1. Back to business — Credit Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe for trying to take the game to Man City whenever possible, but City passed its test after a dominant, infuriating draw with Spurs last week. Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were on point, and Pep Guardiola did it without (much of) a hammer, using Ilkay Gundogan instead of Rodri or Fernandinho.
  2. Liverpool scores versus City — Kinda. Loanee Harry Wilson has starred at Derby County and now Bournemouth, and his tremendous free kick goal showed just how deep Liverpool’s attack is to not require his services.

3. Gutting injury for Cherries — Charlie Daniels had only just returned from an awful left knee injury and left this one with an injury to the same knee. Stretchered off the field and shown on crutches afterward,

Man of the match: Aguero.

Both teams took yellow cards early, including one to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson for racing 40 yards to foul Callum Wilson.

Moments later, City were in front through Aguero. Kevin De Bruyne became the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history on the marker, fluffing a shot that Aguero spun past 21-year-old Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

It was 2-0 when Silva clipped a ball to Sterling for his seemingly weekly goal.

That’s when Wilson hit his delightful free kick. The Cherries never really felt a danger to get a result, but there was probably a moment’s trepidation for City supporters.

Silva then further celebrated his 400th appearance for City by dribbling into the box and finding Aguero for a classic, clinical finish.

AT HALF: Joelinton puts Spurs down; Barnes scores again

Photo by Darren Staples/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
Two of the Premier League’s traditional Top Four contenders have already dropped points this weekend, and dominant Spurs may join them after making another first half mistake at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs and Wolves are both trail at the break, though the latter is being out-performed by Burnley at home. Tottenham, however, appears to be on the verge of its equalizer.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle UnitedSTREAM

If we told you that one team would score before the half-hour mark, stringing together 15 passes and making a defense look a bit unorganized, you certainly would’ve been mouthing Harry Kane.

Uh-uh. Joelinton.

Wolves 0-1 BurnleySTREAM

Everything Ashley Barnes touches is turning to gold.

Burnley’s cantankerous striker has his fourth goal of the season after just two matches and a dozen minutes.

Chesting the ball on the run, Barnes lashed a 20-yard effort near post for a stylish goal that gave the Clarets a surprise 1-0 lead at the Molineux.

It was a well-earned Dwight McNeil headed flick that got the ball to Barnes, who hit one of those shots that seems to make the ball shrink on its way past the keeper.

 

Guardiola marvels at David Silva’s on milestone day

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Manchester City toppled Bournemouth in expected fashion on Sunday, a 3-1 win about as comfortable a 2-goal win as you’ll find in the top flight.

The cozy result was nice as it allowed a bit of focus on one of City’s all-time heroes: David Silva.

[ RECAP: Bournemouth 1-3 Man City ]

The Spaniard made his 400th appearance in a City shirt on Sunday, recording two assists and serving another reminder of his status as an all-time great in what will be his final season with the Etihad Stadium set. From the BBC:

“He played incredibly well. David in this kind of game, with a defense so deep and with such few spaces, is so good. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen.”

Silva also set up Sergio for his 401st career goal after KDB did the same for 400. It was a big number on the day

Guardiola had a succinct-enough quip for City’s status two points behind Liverpool after three weeks.

“We have seven points. We should have nine, but it’s okay.”

Watch Live: Spurs-Newcastle, Wolves-Burnley

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Heung-Min Son returns from suspension as Tottenham Hotspur gets even stronger for a tilt with woeful Newcastle United (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Newcastle’s three big attacking signings — Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, and Allan Saint-Maximin — all start for the 0-2 Magpies.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur:

Newcastle United:

Meanwhile, Wolves bring their Top Six hopes to the table when plucky Burnley visits the Molineux at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (Watch live on NBCSports.com)

LINEUPS

Wolves:

Burnley:

De Bruyne sets Premier League assists mark

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
It’s safe to stay Kevin De Bruyne has set up better goals with better passes, and in some ways it’s hilarious that he’s set a new Premier League standard out of sheer good luck.

De Bruyne is now the fastest player to 50 assists in Premier League history, recording the mile marker on a mishit shot that danced directly to Sergio Aguero.

The Belgian had one assist in three matches with Chelsea before transferring to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, adding nine in his first season at City (25 more matches).

So he had four in 29 — quickly does math — giving him 46 in his last 94. So I guess he’s got that going for him, which is nice.

Here’s the goal.