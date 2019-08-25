Rapids name Robin Fraser as head coach

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) The Colorado Rapids have named former Major League Soccer player and longtime assistant Robin Fraser as their head coach.
Fraser steps in for Conor Casey, who’s been the interim coach since the team fired Anthony Hudson in May. Colorado is 7-14-6 and at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
Fraser’s first match in charge will be Saturday at the New York Red Bulls.
The 52-year-old Fraser has served as an assistant coach at Toronto FC since 2015.
Fraser was the fourth overall pick in the 1996 MLS player draft by the Los Angeles Galaxy. Over his career, Fraser suited up for the Galaxy, the Rapids and the Columbus Crew. He said in a statement Sunday he considers Colorado home because he’s so familiar with the soccer community.
Rapids general manager Padraig Smith said Fraser has a “deep knowledge of what it takes to be successful in MLS.”
Mauricio Pochettino might’ve understood Tottenham Hotspur dropping points last week at Man City, but he didn’t plan on not taking anything from Newcastle United on Sunday at home.
“You need the capacity to step up in this type of situation but we didn’t show that quality today,” Pochettino said. “When the ball arrives in the last third you need something from the talent and quality we have there and today we didn’t have that.”
So that’s pretty straight forward, but Pochettino was less happy to answer the question of why he didn’t start Christian Eriksen. Some (read: this writer) have questioned the philosophy of putting a man you may sell for $50 million on the bench. Either put him in the Starting XI and risk him, or leave him off the 18.
“When you lose, the players who don’t play are the best. With Christian we win and we lose a lot of games. I accept that situation is like this. If we won 3-0 today no one talks about different names.
“I cannot find excuses about the transfer window being open to justify that performance or the result. We cannot find the way to be solid and to have consistency for different reasons. I am going to be happy in 10 days after we play Arsenal when the transfer window closes in Europe and to have the player involved until the transfer window again in January.”
We’re not gonna read too much into it, but it does sound a bit like Pochettino is daring teams to bid for Eriksen. Would it make sense for him to hold onto Eriksen until January before cashing in?
Steve Bruce heard a lot of the criticism from fans upon his hiring at Newcastle United, and it rang out louder after the Magpies started 0-2 including a loss at newly-promoted Norwich City.
He may well hear plenty more down the road, but the childhood Newcastle supporter was feeling relieved and maybe redeemed after a fortunate and wonderful 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. From the BBC:
“We came to this fantastic stadium, this fantastic club and we performed. I mean, to say I ‘cannot even do a warm up’ is mad. I have managed 900-odd games and over the years you would think there would be some sort of respect but I go back to the fact that whoever took over from Rafa Benitez was going to get the abuse.”
Newcastle faces struggling Watford at St. James’ Park next week, and another result will ease a lot of nerves (though certainly not all of them.
Raul Jimenez’s penalty seven minutes into stoppage time gave Wolves a point with a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday at the Molineux Stadium.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Wolves now have three draws in three matches, while Burnley has four points.
Three things
- We’re paying rent in Ashley Barnes‘ world — Known most for his combustible, some-would-say dirty nature, the Burnley striker now has four goals this early season and more than one, including Sunday’s opener, have been bangers.
- Nuno’s men could use a break — Wolves fought well, but you can tell the Europa League schedule has heavily taxed their spirit. How tired are they? Here are the thoughts of an exhausted Raul Jimenez, and you can read the “Thank you, God” inside them –> “I think [the penalty] is the right decision. When I get in possession he tried to kick the ball, then he kicked me. It came at a good moment for us.”
- Don’t ever bet against Sean Dyche — We’ve written it 100 times. The big man can get a result from anywhere, at any time.
Burnley was easily the better unit over the first 45 minutes, and was rewarded with a goal even after VAR ruled one out.
Barnes chested a neatly-headed flick into shooting position and unleashed a missile that zipped past Rui Patricio for a 1-0 lead.
Both sides began the second half brightly, with Morgan Gibbs-White lashed a shot offf the outside of the netting and Barnes unable to get purchase on a ball over the top of the Wolves back line.
But Erik Pieters cut down Jimenez in the box late to set the Mexican international up for a win.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Joelinton scored a first half goal and Harry Kane was denied a second half penalty cry as Newcastle United stunned dominant Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]
Newcastle entered the game at 0-2, while Spurs fall to 1-1-1 on the season. The Magpies host Watford next week, while Spurs are off to Arsenal.
Three things
- Record signing comes good — Newcastle United smashed its transfer record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, and the Brazilian was decent but without end product in the first two matches of the season. He wasn’t clinical on Sunday — he could’ve scored two or three — but the Brazilian gave Newcastle the early goal it needed for hope of points in North London.
- Pochettino outfoxes himself — Look, you either start Christian Eriksen or you don’t dress him. He’s one of the best playmakers in the world, and if you’re protecting him from injury to maximize whatever bid will come from La Liga or Serie A, then fine. But if you’re not, then you put that wizard on the pitch and get yourself the three points.
- VAR continues its madness — It’s almost as if Video Assistant Referee’s goal is to prove the technology shouldn’t have been implemented. Harry Kane might’ve embellished by moving onto the path of Jamaal Lascelles‘ launch toward him, but VAR not finding a penalty out of the matter was absolutely shocking.
The chances were all over the place in the first half, most of them for Tottenham, but Newcastle converted one of what were probably the two best between both teams.
Sean Longstaff had earned a corner for Newcastle through a hard strike well-saved by Hugo Lloris, and Newcastle’s next best effort ended up in the goal.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
A 15-pass sequence saw Joelinton register his first Premier League goal when Christian Atsu picked him out between Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez and the Brazilian record signing slotted past Lloris.
The Magpies were barely in the Spurs’ third after that, the remainder of the first session looking a lot like Spurs’ match versus Aston Villa on Opening Day.