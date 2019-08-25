Watch Live: Spurs-Newcastle, Wolves-Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the Premier League’s traditional Top Four contenders have already dropped points this weekend, and dominant Spurs may join them after making another first half mistake at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs and Wolves are both trail at the break, though the latter is being out-performed by Burnley at home. Tottenham, however, appears to be on the verge of its equalizer.

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle United — STREAM

If we told you that one team would score before the half-hour mark, stringing together 15 passes and making a defense look a bit unorganized, you certainly would’ve been mouthing Harry Kane.

Uh-uh. Joelinton.

Newcastle's newest #9 scores away at Tottenham! 👏 Watch NOW on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/tberYYuy8c pic.twitter.com/tifV5pbcnc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

Wolves 0-1 Burnley – STREAM

Everything Ashley Barnes touches is turning to gold.

Burnley’s cantankerous striker has his fourth goal of the season after just two matches and a dozen minutes.

Chesting the ball on the run, Barnes lashed a 20-yard effort near post for a stylish goal that gave the Clarets a surprise 1-0 lead at the Molineux.

It was a well-earned Dwight McNeil headed flick that got the ball to Barnes, who hit one of those shots that seems to make the ball shrink on its way past the keeper.

Ashley Barnes! His 4th of the season, what a strike! ⚡️ Catch the match on @NBCSportsGold pic.twitter.com/r3v64w4bcj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 25, 2019

