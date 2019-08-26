Ailing Mihajlovic coaches Bologna during leukemia treatment

The once robust Bologna coach’s determination remains, though, and that was clearly apparent when Mihajlovic surprised his team by showing up for the squad’s Serie A opener Sunday in his first public appearance following a month of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.
“He had promised us he would be here but when we saw him in the hotel, we couldn’t believe it,” Bologna midfielder Andrea Poli said after the 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.
There was speculation that Mihajlovic would coach the team from a special box in the tribune but he spent nearly the entire game on the touchline, leaving a minute before the end to be shuttled back to the hospital.
“He spoke to us via video conference during the week and said he wasn’t 100 percent. He told us a month ago that he wanted to be here for this game, but we didn’t think he really would be,” Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini said.
“It was a big boost. We’re just sorry that we didn’t give him the victory,” Orsolini added. “He’s lost a bit of weight, but the grit, determination and passion were the same as always.”
Mihajlovic yelled at his players as usual and gestured with his hands in protest to the officials.
“Sinisa wasn’t very happy at the end,” Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon said. “Actually he was angry (over the result).”
The 50-year-old Mihajlovic was a standout player for Sampdoria and Lazio – he still shares the Serie A record for free-kick goals at 28 with Andrea Pirlo – before beginning his coaching career a decade ago in his first stint at Bologna.
Mihajlovic was rehired by Bologna in January to replace Filippo Inzaghi and engineered a complete turnaround for a team that was battling off relegation, leading the club to a 10th place finish.
When Mihajlovic announced in July that he had an acute form of leukemia, the club said it would still keep him in charge.
Up next for Bologna is its home opener against Spal on Friday and it remains to be seen if Mihajlovic will appear at that match.
PENALTY ERROR
Referees director Nicola Rizzoli has acknowledged that Napoli should not have been awarded a penalty in its wild 4-3 win at Fiorentina on Saturday.
The penalty was awarded after Napoli forward Dries Mertens theatrically dragged his leg as he jumped over a defender who was already on the ground.
Lorenzo Insigne converted the ensuing penalty to put Napoli up 2-1.
“Something didn’t work in the collaboration between the referee and the VAR,” Rizzoli said Monday. “Clearly everyone has seen the error.”
Rizzoli added that he would review whether the referee and VAR official involved would sit out next weekend.
“A coach uses the players who are in the best form and the moves that we make will go toward putting them in the best condition to officiate,” Rizzoli said. “We’ll evaluate their psycho-physical conditions.”
NO FEMALE REFS
While French referee Stephanie Frappart recently directed the UEFA Super Cup in the highest-profile men’s game for a female referee, don’t expect to see any women on the pitch in Serie A soon.
“I hope it happens in two or three years,” Italian referees association president Marcello Nicchi said last week when he presented the 21 referees – all male – for this season.
Half of the Premier League’s teams — yes, 10 of them — have 1-1-1 records after three match days, though not all are created equal.
For example, baffling VAR decisions. Manchester United can feel righteously aggrieved to not have at least six points. Spurs got huge VAR help to draw Man City but could’ve snared a point from Newcastle (yeah, that happened) should a penalty decision have went their way.
Sheffield United and Bournemouth drew each other and beat poor sides at home.
And what in the world do you make of Wolves, who have three draws but have been clobbered by early season qualifying rounds of the Europa League.
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — The Pozzo family doesn’t mind changing bosses and, fair or not (it isn’t), Javi Gracia may find himself unemployed without a win at Newcastle next week. Fortunately, they are playing Newcastle. Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 1-3 v. West Ham
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United
19. Newcastle United — Beat Tottenham and only move up one spot? Unfortunately, while the Magpies were gritty against Spurs and the win should not be discounted entirely, they hemorrhaged possession aside from the 15-pass sequence that led to Joelinton‘s first goal for the Toon. A fine moment for embattled Steve Bruce, but still so much work to do. Last week: 20
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 at Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
18. Crystal Palace — Credit that wonderful play at the end of the match for a remarkable and historic win over Manchester United, but Palace is still getting little out of WilfriedZaha and probably should’ve lost by 3 or 4 goals before David De Gea fumbled away a point for the hosts. And we can’t jump them above a Sheffield United side which dominated them in Week 2. Last week: 18 Season high: 18
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 2-1 at Manchester United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa
17. Bournemouth — Probably better than their 17th place status, but the Cherries have a draw against Sheffield United and a win over Aston Villa in which they were controlled after a wobbly opening. Too good to stay this low, but justifiably 17th. Last week: 14
Season high: 14 Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City
16. Sheffield United — The scrappy Blades are following the Sean Dyche at Burnley model, and weren’t able to get a point at home despite a brave effort against Leicester. Last week: 13
Season high: 13
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 1-2 v. Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea
15. Norwich City — Daniel Farke‘s men are going to bring us entertainment, and we’ll get another clue of their place in the league when they visit dangerous but another dangerous attack in West Ham. Last week: 12
Season high: 12
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-3 v. Chelsea
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United
14. Brighton and Hove Albion — We gave the Seagulls a mulligan for the West Ham draw, but cannot look past this week’s loss to Southampton. Saints are a good side, but a 2-0 loss at home and a reckless red card do not make friends amongst the power rankers. Last week: 6
Season high: 5 Season low: 14 Last match: Lost 0-2 v. Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City
13. Southampton — A Danny Ings flick away from giving us 11 teams with a 1-1-1-1 record, Saints earned this week’s win and will relish it coming via a nice showing from Moussa Djenepo. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Won 2-0 at Brighton Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Manchester United
12. West Ham United — Sebastien Haller looked every bit the versatile star center forward, able to set-up, hold-up, and finish. We already knew Felipe Anderson was the truth. Now can Manuel Pellegrini find consistency in this bunch? Last week: 17 Season high: 12 Season low: 18 Last match: Won 3-1 at Watford Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City
11. Everton — The performance at Villa is the kind that has been taking Everton out of the Top Six discussion during the Marco Silva era (and well before it, really). Huge test Sunday before an international break which could find Silva feeling plenty hot under the collar. Last week: 8
Season high: 8 Season low: 11 Last match: Lost 0-2 at Aston Villa Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves
10. Aston Villa — The Villans are looking more like a side which never left the Premier League than a newly-promoted one. Dean Smith deserves PL Manager of the Month honors if he’s able to get a result at Palace and skate into the break at a mid table pace. Last week: 15
Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: Won 2-0 v. Everton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Crystal Palace
9. Chelsea — Just not buying it yet, are we? Mason Mount looks a legit force, Tammy Abraham is showing flashes, and Christian Pulisic is doing well enough, but who is the star that will consistently make the difference, let alone against the big boys? Last week: 12 Season high: 9 Season low: 12 Last match: Won 3-2 at Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United
8. Wolves — Three draws from three matches, and just barely got a point off of Burnley, but the performances have come while waylaid with Europa League duties including an unfriendly match against Torino on Thursday (Who they absolutely handled). Nuno’s got it simmering. Last week: 7
Season high: 7 Season low: 9 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Burnley Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Everton
7. Spurs — Dominant again against Newcastle despite an injury to key man Tanguy Ndombele, and simply unfortunate to not get a point, but there are so many questions for Mauricio Pochettino. If you’re going to risk Christian Eriksen, why not start him? If you don’t have an answer at right back, why not play a back three instead of keeping Jan flipping Vertonghen on the bench? Last week: 2
Season high: 2 Season low: 7 Last match: Lost 0-1 v. Newcastle United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal
6. Man Utd — We watched the Palace loss, and still can’t quite believe our eyes. The Red Devils are so much better than 1-1-1, but that and a friendly pour at the pub will give you a headache and a 1-1-1 record. Now start Juan Mata over Jesse Lingard and thank me later. Last week: 5
Season high: 2 Season low: 6 Last match: Lost 1-2 v. Crystal Palace Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Southampton
5. Burnley — They aren’t doing this again, are they? The Clarets struggled last season with Europa League schedule congestion, but finished in the Top Seven the last time they only had to focus on the league. A silly Erik Pieters challenge away from third place in our rankings. Last week: 9 Season high: 5 Season low: 9 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool
4. Arsenal — Don’t give them too much credit for producing three terrific chances against Liverpool — that’s what’s keeping Liverpool out of 1st this week. The questions about the defense remain real, but Nicolas Pepe is going to be a delight once he finds his finishing boots. Last week: 4
Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Lost 1-3 at Liverpool Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley
3. Leicester City — There’s a bit of “by default” to this ranking, but the Foxes have drawn Wolves and picked up a point away to Chelsea. The win at Sheffield United wasn’t a ballot-box stuffer by any means, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men did what Manchester United sand Spurs could not this weekend in beating a probable relegation scrapper. Last week: 10 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Won 2-1 at Sheffield United Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth
2. Liverpool — The Reds are 3-0, champions of Europe, and a pleasure for the eyes. Their defense remains a problem, and Jurgen Klopp‘s crew has given up more big chances from open play than anyone would deem functional for a title squad. Last week: 3
Season high: 2 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Arsenal Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley
Manchester City — The only way to score on City is through set pieces, and the only way to stop them is locking them out of the stadium. Last week: 1
Season high: 1 Season low: 1 Last match: Won 3-1 at Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton
The injuries come as PSG boss Thomas Tuchel grouses about healthy Neymar’s refusal to play for the club while trying to engineer a transfer to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Will the Brazilian turn up for his team? Probably not.
PSG lost at Rennes and has won twice early this season. Mbappe will miss Friday’s match at Metz and the Sept. 14 visit from Strasbourg and is a question for the start of the UEFA Champions League group stage (Sept. 17-18).
Any setbacks would mean he’d be out for a monumental tilt at Lyon on Sept. 22.
The hand-wringing in USMNT critical circles over whether Weston McKennie would be used at a different position for club than country — Gasp. How would he deal with that? — can be eased a bit now.
Schalke’s young mainstay, 20 for another two days, has played all but five minutes of the club’s first two Bundesliga matches, and manager David Wagner likes what he’s seeing from the central midfielder.
His 3.5 aerial duels won per match is tops on the team, his 3 interceptions per match behind only Omar Mascarell. On a team which could struggle to score goals, he’ll be a big part of getting the ball from point A to point B and is leading the team is passes completed. Small sample size, of course, but promising.
“He’s an outstanding talent on the No. 6, No. 8 position. He has a real working mentality and he is brave on the ball as well. He has a very good header. He’s 20, 21, so there’s a lot more to come but we are very, very happy to have him in the team. This is for sure one of the top players for Schalke and one of the top players for the Bundesliga for his position as well.
McKennie signed a new five-year deal with Schalke this summer, and we knew the club’s next hire would be huge for the USMNT (as bold as that sounds, yes, the entire team). So far, so good, even if Schalke is 0-1-1 after a tricky first two matches versus Borussia Monchengladbach (draw) and Bayern Munich (loss).
Let’s get this out-of-the-way before getting to the quotes or ideas, because it’ll be exciting to yield the floor to those who equate the challenge of NFL place kicking with pretty much anything Carli Lloyd’s done on an international soccer pitch.
Carli Lloyd could kick American football field goals for a men’s team, even an NFL team. Whether she could do it well wouldn’t be about her gender, rather taking up a position that’s specialized by other humans from the time they take a college scholarship until they get paid to do it.
“I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, axe-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind.
“It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”
From midfield in the World Cup final with a soccer ball or 55 yards with a football, there is only one truth:
No there wasn’t an offensive line or the pressure that comes from a defensive line, but questioning whether she could hack hitting a long ball accurately under pressure is worthy of wearing all the L’s and O’s off your keyboard.
She hit from 50 yards at a World Cup Final with four defenders in her living room. I’m sure she’s worried about waiting for a whistle and a ball to be placed down on the ground for her. And oh Lord, how would she ever deal with getting used to a helmet (Sorry, AB).
If Lloyd wants to give it a try, fair play, but whether she succeeds or fails it shouldn’t matter to how we view the challenge. Kicking field goals in American football wouldn’t fit in the Top 20 pressure-packed moments in world soccer. She’d be fine. Like Tony Meola proved, however, hitting field goals takes a lot of practice.