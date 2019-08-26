Carli Lloyd has fielded NFL inquiries and ‘invites pressure’ of FG kicking

Let’s get this out-of-the-way before getting to the quotes or ideas, because it’ll be exciting to yield the floor to those who equate the challenge of NFL place kicking with pretty much anything Carli Lloyd’s done on an international soccer pitch.

Carli Lloyd could kick American football field goals for a men’s team, even an NFL team. Whether she could do it well wouldn’t be about her gender, rather taking up a position that’s specialized by other humans from the time they take a college scholarship until they get paid to do it.

Gasp. We know.

The USWNT legend’s belief that she could bang kicks through the uprights isn’t unfounded and would be wildly entertaining, and the interminable NFL preseason would be the perfect time to try it.

Lloyd made waves when she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles camp, and ProFootballTalk says she’d love a shot to do it for a team and says she’s got some inquiries

“I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, axe-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind. “It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”

From midfield in the World Cup final with a soccer ball or 55 yards with a football, there is only one truth: CARLI LLOYD GETS BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/IW4la3vHqT — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) August 21, 2019

No there wasn’t an offensive line or the pressure that comes from a defensive line, but questioning whether she could hack hitting a long ball accurately under pressure is worthy of wearing all the L’s and O’s off your keyboard.

She hit from 50 yards at a World Cup Final with four defenders in her living room. I’m sure she’s worried about waiting for a whistle and a ball to be placed down on the ground for her. And oh Lord, how would she ever deal with getting used to a helmet (Sorry, AB).

If Lloyd wants to give it a try, fair play, but whether she succeeds or fails it shouldn’t matter to how we view the challenge. Kicking field goals in American football wouldn’t fit in the Top 20 pressure-packed moments in world soccer. She’d be fine. Like Tony Meola proved, however, hitting field goals takes a lot of practice.

