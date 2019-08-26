More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Carli Lloyd has fielded NFL inquiries and ‘invites pressure’ of FG kicking

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
4 Comments

Let’s get this out-of-the-way before getting to the quotes or ideas, because it’ll be exciting to yield the floor to those who equate the challenge of NFL place kicking with pretty much anything Carli Lloyd’s done on an international soccer pitch.

Carli Lloyd could kick American football field goals for a men’s team, even an NFL team. Whether she could do it well wouldn’t be about her gender, rather taking up a position that’s specialized by other humans from the time they take a college scholarship until they get paid to do it.

Gasp. We know.

[ MORE: Spurs upset by visiting Newcastle ]

The USWNT legend’s belief that she could bang kicks through the uprights isn’t unfounded and would be wildly entertaining, and the interminable NFL preseason would be the perfect time to try it.

Lloyd made waves when she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles camp, and ProFootballTalk says she’d love a shot to do it for a team and says she’s got some inquiries

“I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, axe-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind.

“It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”

No there wasn’t an offensive line or the pressure that comes from a defensive line, but questioning whether she could hack hitting a long ball accurately under pressure is worthy of wearing all the L’s and O’s off your keyboard.

She hit from 50 yards at a World Cup Final with four defenders in her living room. I’m sure she’s worried about waiting for a whistle and a ball to be placed down on the ground for her. And oh Lord, how would she ever deal with getting used to a helmet (Sorry, AB).

If Lloyd wants to give it a try, fair play, but whether she succeeds or fails it shouldn’t matter to how we view the challenge. Kicking field goals in American football wouldn’t fit in the Top 20 pressure-packed moments in world soccer. She’d be fine. Like Tony Meola proved, however, hitting field goals takes a lot of practice.

Third team appeals loss to Hamburg over refugee player’s identity

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Karlsruher SC has become the third second-division club in Germany to appeal a loss to Hamburger SV because of questions over former refugee Bakery Jatta’s identity.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]

“The objection is made in view of the unresolved situation regarding the eligibility of HSV player Bakery Jatta, brought to light by known media reports,” Karlsruhe said in a short statement on Monday.

Karlsruhe lost 4-2 at home to Hamburg on Saturday, when the 21-year-old Jatta played and was verbally abused by home supporters. Some fans whistled Jatta’s every touch.

Karlsruhe sporting director Oliver Kreuzer apologized for the abuse afterward.

Jatta, the first refugee to play in the Bundesliga, is the subject of a dispute regarding his identity since Sport Bild magazine suggested he has been playing under a false name and is in fact two years older than he claims.

Hamburg has consistently backed the player, arguing his documents have been checked and are valid, while the German soccer federation (DFB) and league body (DFL) have given him the green light to play.

[ VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku scores on his debut, Inter Milan cruise to victory ]

“As there is no evidence so far of the player’s false identity, the eligibility of Bakery Jatta, born on June 6, 1998, remains valid,” the bodies said in a statement on Aug. 12.

But Bochum and Nuremberg had already lodged appeals with the DFB after losing to Hamburg, citing the media reports and questioning Jatta’s eligibility to play, and Karlsruhe had indicated before the game that it would follow their example if it dropped points and Jatta played.

Hamburg coach Dieter Hecking asked why Jatta had been subjected to the abuse before answering the question himself after Saturday’s game.

“Because the subject was made public. Not from our side, not from the player’s side. We have to live with that, that football fans will react to it. This is going to be the same in every stadium now the longer this goes on. Those who have little sense will want to exploit it,” Hecking said.

[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]

The Hamburg coach called on the DFB and DFL for a resolution, “although they are not obligated at all because Baka has submitted all the documents and they are valid. And if we can’t trust the German state, the German authorities, anymore, then we can all go home.”

City rival St. Pauli has indicated it will not make an appeal if Jatta plays and it drops points in the Hamburg derby on Sept. 15.

Jatta, who made his debut for Hamburg in April 2017, has made 29 appearances for in the second division and 16 in the Bundesliga. Hamburg was relegated in 2018.

League Cup preview: Newcastle v. Leicester; Forest v. Derby in 2nd round

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The second round of the 2019-20 League Cup kicks off on Tuesday, featuring the 13 Premier League sides not participating in European competition this season.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]

Last season’s top-seven finishers, including defending League Cup holders Manchester City (winners of three of the last four years), will join in the third round, scheduled for the week of Sept. 23. The draw for the third round will take place following the conclusion of Wednesday’s second-round fixtures.

Newcastle United and Leicester City is the only all-PL tie of the second round, as Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes are due to visit Steve Bruce‘s Magpies at St. James’ Park on Wednesday. Newcastle picked up their first points of the season in a shocking upset of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a day after Leicester picked up their first victory to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]

This week’s most heated fixture will undoubtedly be the East Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County on Tuesday. The sides have met more than 100 times in the rivalry’s history, with quickly rising following Brian Clough’s appointment as Forest manager in 1975. Clough was Derby boss from 1967 to 1973, and it’s been nothing but deep, shared animosity ever since.

West Ham United will make the trip to south Wales to face League Two side Newport County, who in last season’s FA Cup knocked off Leicester and EFL Championship side Middlesbrough before they were beaten by Man City inside the final 15 minutes of the fifth round.

Tuesday’s notable League Cup fixtures (all games at 2:45 p.m. ET)

Newport County v. West Ham United
Crewe v. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v. Colchester United
Watford v. Coventry City
Sheffield United v. Blackburn Rovers
Fulham v. Southampton
Bristol Rovers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Crawley Town v. Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v. Derby County
Leeds United v. Stoke City

Wednesday’s notable League Cup fixtures (all games at 2:45 p.m. ET)

Newcastle United v. Leicester City
Lincoln City v. Everton
Bournemouth v. Forest Green Rovers
Burnley v. Sunderland
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Swansea City v. Cambridge United

VIDEO: Lukaku scores on his debut, Inter Milan cruise to victory

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Inter Milan’s pursuit of the 2019-20 Serie A title is off to a flying start, as is the Nerazzurri career of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku who bagged a goal on his Inter debut, a 4-0 victory over newly promoted Lecce, on Monday.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]

Lukaku, deemed a poor fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s preferred style of play, moved from Manchester United to Inter for $90 million this summer.

Inter were 2-0 ahead before 25 minutes had been played, courtesy of goals scored by Marcelo Brozovic (21st minute) and Stefan Sensi (24th). Lukaku added his goal just before the hour mark, and the rout was capped off by Antonio Candreva in the 84th minute.

Monday also marked the debut, and return to management (after being fired as Chelsea manager last June), of Antonio Conte. Inter’s new boss oversaw a $176-million rebuild during the summer transfer window and is now expected to guide his talent-rich squad to a legitimate challenge of eight-time defending champions Juventus.

[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]

Juventus and Napoli, this season’s other presumed challengers in a three-horse race, were each victorious in their season openers on Saturday.

New handball rules leading to more criticism of VAR in Germany

Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Newly implemented handball rules in soccer were supposed to provide greater clarity for those playing or watching the game.

In Germany, they are causing confusion and leading to renewed criticism of the increasingly unpopular video assistant referee.

Two decisions in Saturday’s top game between Schalke and Bayern Munich, and others scattered among other Bundesliga games over the weekend, led players, fans, coaches – and even former referees – to question whether the changes are benefiting the game at all.

“How rules are changed again and again is making football worse,” Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug said after he had a goal ruled out in his side’s 3-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fullkrug had thought he’d equalized but VAR intervened after the ball touched his arm.

“I don’t understand it. But according to the rules it isn’t a goal,” Fullkrug said.

The new rule states that even an accidental handball by the attacking player will be penalized, leading to a sarcastic reaction from Fullkrug’s teammate Kevin Mohwald.

“That’s the new brilliant rule that we have. It’s top,” Mohwald said.

Freiburg felt hard done by in a game at Paderborn when it wasn’t awarded a penalty after Jerome Gondorf’s free kick struck defending Paderborn captain Christian Strohdiek’s arm.

“What upsets me is that there is a difference between handball by a forward and handball by a defender. That’s causing discussions without end,” former referee Thorsten Kinhofer wrote in a column for the mass circulation “Bild am Sonntag” tabloid.

Schalke coach David Wagner was aggrieved not to get two penalties against Bayern.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an explanation,” Wagner said.

Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard’s arm blocked a header from Matija Nastasic, then Daniel Caligiuri’s free kick was deflected out of play by Ivan Perisic’s arm.

Referee Marco Fritz allowed play continue and did not review the scenes again. Fritz later said he did not receive a signal from video assistant Bastian Dankert in Cologne that there had been an error.

Lutz Michael Frohlich, the German soccer federation’s head of the referees, acknowledged that Fritz should have checked again.

“For the power of persuasion and the effect externally, it would probably have been best if he’d formed his own picture,” Frohlich told broadcaster Sport1.

Patience is running thin, with Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose another to add his voice to the criticism.

“If you don’t at least go out and look at it again, then I also don’t understand the point of the video referee,” Rose said.