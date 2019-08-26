League Cup preview: Newcastle v. Leicester; Forest v. Derby in 2nd round

The second round of the 2019-20 League Cup kicks off on Tuesday, featuring the 13 Premier League sides not participating in European competition this season.
[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]
Last season’s top-seven finishers, including defending League Cup holders Manchester City (winners of three of the last four years), will join in the third round, scheduled for the week of Sept. 23. The draw for the third round will take place following the conclusion of Wednesday’s second-round fixtures.
Newcastle United and Leicester City is the only all-PL tie of the second round, as Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes are due to visit Steve Bruce‘s Magpies at St. James’ Park on Wednesday. Newcastle picked up their first points of the season in a shocking upset of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a day after Leicester picked up their first victory to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.
[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]
This week’s most heated fixture will undoubtedly be the East Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County on Tuesday. The sides have met more than 100 times in the rivalry’s history, with quickly rising following Brian Clough’s appointment as Forest manager in 1975. Clough was Derby boss from 1967 to 1973, and it’s been nothing but deep, shared animosity ever since.
West Ham United will make the trip to south Wales to face League Two side Newport County, who in last season’s FA Cup knocked off Leicester and EFL Championship side Middlesbrough before they were beaten by Man City inside the final 15 minutes of the fifth round.
Tuesday’s notable League Cup fixtures (all games at 2:45 p.m. ET)
Newport County v. West Ham United
Crewe v. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v. Colchester United
Watford v. Coventry City
Sheffield United v. Blackburn Rovers
Fulham v. Southampton
Bristol Rovers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Crawley Town v. Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v. Derby County
Leeds United v. Stoke City
Wednesday’s notable League Cup fixtures (all games at 2:45 p.m. ET)
Newcastle United v. Leicester City
Lincoln City v. Everton
Bournemouth v. Forest Green Rovers
Burnley v. Sunderland
Queens Park Rangers v. Portsmouth
Swansea City v. Cambridge United