More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ligue 1 wrap: Mbappe, Cavani limp off in PSG’s 4-0 Neymar-less win

Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Report: PSG reject wild offer from Real Madrid for Neymar Inter, Man Utd yet to find wage agreement for Alexis loan Report: Sancho seals $230k per week BVB contract extension

PARIS (AP) After being involved in one of the most comical moments in European football last season, striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting distinguished himself with a fine goal and scored a second as Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 4-0 in the French league on Sunday.

The resounding win came at a price, however, as PSG forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, clutching the back of his left leg and grimacing, limped off.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said the players will have tests Monday to determine the extent of their injuries.

Despite being match fit, record signing Neymar remains unavailable as he seeks to push through a move away from the club – a situation which appears increasingly exasperating for Tuchel.

“Today was the occasion (for him to play) … it’s certain he could have played today,” Tuchel said in French on Canal Plus television. “It’s not a clear situation and it should be clear.”

Tuchel then went as far as to suggest he has little or no say as to whether Neymar can play against Metz on Friday – just days before the transfer window shuts.

It was Choupo-Moting, then, who replaced Cavani in the 13th minute and he will not enjoy many nights like this.

Receiving a pass from Angel Di Maria, the Cameroon striker burst into the penalty area, span around with one touch to move inside two defenders and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner with the next touch in the 50th minute.

It was only his fourth goal in 23 league games since a surprise move from unheralded English side Stoke last season.

In April, Choupo-Moting was widely mocked on social networks for an extraordinary passage of play in a 2-2 home draw against Strasbourg. Amid disbelieving looks from teammates, he somehow prevented a goal for his team despite the ball being about to cross the goal-line, gently nudging the ball onto the post before it was cleared by defenders.

He was only on the field on Sunday night due to an injury to Cavani, who limped off with what appeared to be a leg muscle injury. Midway through the second period, Mbappe left the field after appearing to hurt his hamstring.

After a first half in which Mbappe missed good chances, Choupo-Moting’s opener was a welcome breakthrough. Five minutes later, it was 2-0 when Toulouse defender Mathieu Goncalves turned Pablo Sarabia’s cross into his own net.

Goncalves was harshly judged to have conceded a penalty soon after, slipping over in the area and powerless to stop Sarabia’s cross hitting his left arm. Referee Jerome Brisard still gave it, despite a video review. With Cavani injured and Neymar absent, Di Maria took the spot kick and saw his effort well saved by goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

Choupo-Moting confidently drove home a cross from left back Juan Bernat in the 75th and Brazil defender Marquinhos headed in Di Maria’s corner from the left late on for the fourth goal as PSG climbed up to third place with six points – three points behind leader Rennes.

Lyon can move back top on goal difference with a win at Montpellier on Tuesday.

OTHER MATCHES

Rennes won 2-0 at Strasbourg.

Confidence was high after last Sunday’s 2-1 home win against PSG, and goals from midfielder Clement Grenier in the first half and powerful center forward M’Baye Niang soon after the break made it nine points from three games.

Monaco, meanwhile, is still seeking its first win after drawing 2-2 at home to Nimes.

New signings Wissam Ben Yedder and Islam Slimani scored to put Monaco 2-0 up at halftime.

But after Brazilian defender Jemerson’s 55th-minute sending off, Nimes hit back through midfielder Romain Philippoteaux and 18-year-old forward Kevin Denkey.

Jemerson was shown a yellow card for a tackle from behind on Philippoteaux, but the referee changed it to a red following a video review.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Carli Lloyd has fielded NFL enquiries and “invites pressure” of FG kicking

Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Let’s get this out-of-the-way before getting to the quotes or ideas, because it’ll be exciting to yield the floor to those who equate the challenge of NFL place kicking with pretty much anything Carli Lloyd’s done on an international soccer pitch.

Carli Lloyd could kick American football field goals for a men’s team, even an NFL team. Whether she could do it well wouldn’t be about her gender, rather taking up a position that’s specialized by other humans from the time they take a college scholarship until they get paid to do it.

Gasp. We know.

[ MORE: Spurs upset by visiting Newcastle ]

The USWNT legend’s belief that she could bang kicks through the uprights isn’t unfounded and would be wildly entertaining, and the interminable NFL preseason would be the perfect time to try it.

Lloyd made waves when she drilled a 55-yard field goal at Philadelphia Eagles camp, and ProFootballTalk says she’d love a shot to do it for a team and says she’s got some enquiries..

“I actually invite the pressure. I love the pressure. When I have to nail something—shooting hoops, axe-throwing, kicking a field goal—that is the moment I live for and want. It comes down to the mind, training the mind.

“It’s worth having some conversations about it. With practice and someone showing me, I know I can do it. I have one of the most accurate shots in our game. Big thing would be getting used to the big boys out there. But nothing scares me. You hold yourself back if you’re afraid. What’s the worst that can happen? I don’t make the team? Let’s just say I did try. Maybe I change the landscape a lot.”

No there wasn’t an offensive line or the pressure that comes from a defensive line, but questioning whether she could hack hitting a long ball accurately under pressure is worthy of wearing all the L’s and O’s off your keyboard.

She hit from 50 yards at a World Cup Final with four defenders in her living room. I’m sure she’s worried about waiting for a whistle and a ball to be placed down on the ground for her. And oh Lord, how would she ever deal with getting used to a helmet (Sorry, AB).

If Lloyd wants to give it a try, fair play, but whether she succeeds or fails it shouldn’t matter to how we view the challenge. Kicking field goals in American football wouldn’t fit in the Top 20 pressure-packed moments in world soccer. She’d be fine. Like Tony Meola proved, however, hitting field goals takes a lot of practice.

Not time for panic stations at Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2019, 9:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It won’t be a popular notion in a competitive world which demands people make their own luck, but Manchester United fans should not push the panic button yet when it comes to the club’s early season performances.

[ RECAP: Man Utd 1-2 Palace | Ole reacts ]

Yes, there are deserved questions about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a manager (Jesse Lingard has been subpar for the better part of a calendar year), and Paul Pogba as a center piece. Marcus Rashford may not be a “United level” star center forward and the sale of Romelu Lukaku without replacing him with a backup above the age of 17 is a hazard at best.

Despite all these things, United should very much be unbeaten right now.

The Red Devils weren’t as good as their 4-0 score line versus Chelsea to open the season, but it appears their opponents aren’t anywhere near the traditional standard bearers to wear the Stamford Bridge set’s blue colors following a draw with Leicester City and scrappy 3-2 defeat of Norwich City.

Consider: Opta reports that United is only the second team to win a penalty in each of their first three matches to a Premier League season, after Chelsea in 2012-13.

Also consider: Chelsea made all of theirs (Also an odd one, all of those penalties came before the 23rd minute. Low stress. The scorers were Frank Lampard (2) and Eden Hazard).

United probably deserved to have gotten all three points from their draw with Wolves a week ago, and no club deserves to be enraged as the seemingly case-by-case rulebook being applied to in-game penalty reviews by the VAR (although Spurs supporters are likely feeling a change in the wind between Aymeric Laporte‘s handball and Jamaal Lascelles‘ face plant, we imagine).

The nature of the last two finishes has also been a shock to the system. United, like most big clubs, simply doesn’t lose at home and not late. According to Opta, Patrick Van Aanholt joined Thierry Henry as the only visitors players to have scored a 90th minute winner at Old Trafford (At some point we should have a discussion about Van Aanholt being criminally underrated, but not on account of David De Gea‘s “Where’d my hands go?” routine).

But this is very much a case of luck, Fortune, or whatever word you deem adequate to describe the defiance of statistics. On Saturday alone, Gary Cahill tried a rodeo mount of Martial and VAR somehow didn’t deem it a penalty; Rashford smashed a penalty off the post; And one of the finest goal keepers in the world forgot how to keep goal.

Small sample size alert, but look at United’s standing in these statistical categories (via WhoScored.com). The Red Devils have had all of the ball, are winning their 50/50s, passing well, and are arriving in an ornery mood. Obviously, they should shoot more. Also, they should score their penalties.

The other good news comes in this way: United’s best performers have come from the players they’ve identified as a big part of their future.

Anthony Martial has been their most influential player and should’ve won a penalty against Palace in addition to his assist (and goals in each of their first two PL matches). Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James are delivering the goods, too.

United faces a tricky trip to in-form Southampton this week. Saints deserved a point against Liverpool before beating Brighton, but will be playing its third match in a week following midweek League Cup action versus Fulham.

Should they falter, especially via a missed penalty, well… first and foremost, send us your popcorn gifs. But truly, consider the performance. Given the club’s lack of addressing the midfield and willingness to let Lukaku walk, perhaps you’d say the Red Devils displays away from the penalty spot this early season have been in a decent place.

This isn’t to say the team is great. I picked them to finish outside the Top Four and have yet to be swayed that the Red Devils can come together quick enough to outlast Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, and Arsenal over 38 matches. Solskjaer is likely to prove a lesser Zidane over time (a terrific man manager, but not as advanced when it comes to matching wits with the best tactical minds or even super experienced ones like Roy Hodgson).

Panic, however, should be reserved not for a 1-1-1 start. If you want to direct your frustration somewhere, I’d choose the lot using missed penalties to fire racism at players.

Bolton on verge of league expulsion, liquidation

Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A club that started the Football League in 1888 may be expelled from it.

Bolton Wanderers is the club of Nat Lofthouse and Roy Greaves, and more recently Jussi Jääskeläinen, Youri Djorkaeff, Gary Cahill, and Stu Holden, and it may have reached the end of line.

[ MORE: Zlatan, Vela dazzle in El Trafico ]

Winners of four FA Cups but none since 1958 and combatants in a League Cup Final appearance as recently as 2004, Bolton Wanderers has been on a sad and steady decline for the better part of a decade.

And it may cease to be a club by Wednesday.

That’s a loaded statement, but Tuesday could see Bolton Wanderers kicked out of the Football League after failing to complete a sale of the financially troubled club. The league seems as exasperated as the desperate fan base, which saw a manager quit at midweek.

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said on Sunday: “What is really disappointing is that on Saturday morning, our understanding was that all the parties involved had signed off and the deal was going to be completed yesterday morning.

“Then something happened, a signature wasn’t provided and therefore it was postponed again. This is incredibly frustrating. It has been going on for months.”

There are, of course, options that can save the team in this testy 48 hours. But to reach this point shows that even if a solution is found, it may be the last opportunity for Bolton to keep itself alive. There are only so many lines in the sand.

Bolton plays Gillingham on Saturday, and is three weeks away from meeting another troubled, historic club in Bury FC.

Zlatan, Blessing tally braces in cathartic ‘El Trafico’ draw (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaAug 26, 2019, 1:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less):  “El Trafico” lives up to all of its hype, whether it’d be in Carson or in the heart of Los Angeles. Loaded with goals, subplots, heated fan bases, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela, it’s tough to find another rivalry in MLS as fierce and as provocative as Los Angeles’. Because just when one thought spectators uncovered the climax of the story, a plot twist from nearby Hollywood’s archives is screened. Whether it’d be Ibrahimovic’s fastest goal in derby history, Latif Blessing’s unexpected brace, or Vela’s goal and subsequent benching, it’s evident that there was no shortage of storylines. Both side’s 3-3 draw, as well, had no shortage of goals. It was a spectacle on Sunday.

Three moments that mattered

2′ – 15′ — Zlatan records brace in 13 minutes — Zlatan’s record-setting goal, followed by a routine finish to record his second of the night.

45′ — Blessing’s vital, first-half goal for LAFC    — Along with Zlatan, Latif Blessing was the night’s other bright spot.

89′ — Vela scores his 27th goal — Vela to the rescue…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goalscorers: Ibrahimovic (2′), Blessing (12′) Ibrahimovic (15′), Pavon (16′),  Blessing (45′), Vela (53′)