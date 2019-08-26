UEFA Champions League qualifying preview

What a mess.

Half of the Premier League’s teams — yes, 10 of them — have 1-1-1 records after three match days, though not all are created equal.

For example, baffling VAR decisions. Manchester United can feel righteously aggrieved to not have at least six points. Spurs got huge VAR help to draw Man City but could’ve snared a point from Newcastle (yeah, that happened) should a penalty decision have went their way.

Sheffield United and Bournemouth drew each other and beat poor sides at home.

And what in the world do you make of Wolves, who have three draws but have been clobbered by early season qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — The Pozzo family doesn’t mind changing bosses and, fair or not (it isn’t), Javi Gracia may find himself unemployed without a win at Newcastle next week. Fortunately, they are playing Newcastle.

Last week: 19

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-3 v. West Ham

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

19. Newcastle United — Beat Tottenham and only move up one spot? Unfortunately, while the Magpies were gritty against Spurs and the win should not be discounted entirely, they hemorrhaged possession aside from the 15-pass sequence that led to Joelinton‘s first goal for the Toon. A fine moment for embattled Steve Bruce, but still so much work to do.

Last week: 20

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

18. Crystal Palace — Credit that wonderful play at the end of the match for a remarkable and historic win over Manchester United, but Palace is still getting little out of Wilfried Zaha and probably should’ve lost by 3 or 4 goals before David De Gea fumbled away a point for the hosts. And we can’t jump them above a Sheffield United side which dominated them in Week 2.

Last week: 18

Season high: 18

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 2-1 at Manchester United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Aston Villa

17. Bournemouth — Probably better than their 17th place status, but the Cherries have a draw against Sheffield United and a win over Aston Villa in which they were controlled after a wobbly opening. Too good to stay this low, but justifiably 17th.

Last week: 14

Season high: 14

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 3-1 v. Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City

16. Sheffield United — The scrappy Blades are following the Sean Dyche at Burnley model, and weren’t able to get a point at home despite a brave effort against Leicester.

Last week: 13

Season high: 13

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 1-2 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

15. Norwich City — Daniel Farke‘s men are going to bring us entertainment, and we’ll get another clue of their place in the league when they visit dangerous but another dangerous attack in West Ham.

Last week: 12

Season high: 12

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-3 v. Chelsea

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham United

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — We gave the Seagulls a mulligan for the West Ham draw, but cannot look past this week’s loss to Southampton. Saints are a good side, but a 2-0 loss at home and a reckless red card do not make friends amongst the power rankers.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 14

Last match: Lost 0-2 v. Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

13. Southampton — A Danny Ings flick away from giving us 11 teams with a 1-1-1-1 record, Saints earned this week’s win and will relish it coming via a nice showing from Moussa Djenepo.

Last week: 16

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 2-0 at Brighton

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Manchester United

12. West Ham United — Sebastien Haller looked every bit the versatile star center forward, able to set-up, hold-up, and finish. We already knew Felipe Anderson was the truth. Now can Manuel Pellegrini find consistency in this bunch?

Last week: 17

Season high: 12

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 3-1 at Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City

11. Everton — The performance at Villa is the kind that has been taking Everton out of the Top Six discussion during the Marco Silva era (and well before it, really). Huge test Sunday before an international break which could find Silva feeling plenty hot under the collar.

Last week: 8

Season high: 8

Season low: 11

Last match: Lost 0-2 at Aston Villa

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

10. Aston Villa — The Villans are looking more like a side which never left the Premier League than a newly-promoted one. Dean Smith deserves PL Manager of the Month honors if he’s able to get a result at Palace and skate into the break at a mid table pace.

Last week: 15

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Crystal Palace

9. Chelsea — Just not buying it yet, are we? Mason Mount looks a legit force, Tammy Abraham is showing flashes, and Christian Pulisic is doing well enough, but who is the star that will consistently make the difference, let alone against the big boys?

Last week: 12

Season high: 9

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 3-2 at Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

8. Wolves — Three draws from three matches, and just barely got a point off of Burnley, but the performances have come while waylaid with Europa League duties including an unfriendly match against Torino on Thursday (Who they absolutely handled). Nuno’s got it simmering.

Last week: 7

Season high: 7

Season low: 9

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Burnley

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Everton

7. Spurs — Dominant again against Newcastle despite an injury to key man Tanguy Ndombele, and simply unfortunate to not get a point, but there are so many questions for Mauricio Pochettino. If you’re going to risk Christian Eriksen, why not start him? If you don’t have an answer at right back, why not play a back three instead of keeping Jan flipping Vertonghen on the bench?

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 7

Last match: Lost 0-1 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal

6. Man Utd — We watched the Palace loss, and still can’t quite believe our eyes. The Red Devils are so much better than 1-1-1, but that and a friendly pour at the pub will give you a headache and a 1-1-1 record. Now start Juan Mata over Jesse Lingard and thank me later.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 6

Last match: Lost 1-2 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

5. Burnley — They aren’t doing this again, are they? The Clarets struggled last season with Europa League schedule congestion, but finished in the Top Seven the last time they only had to focus on the league. A silly Erik Pieters challenge away from third place in our rankings.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 9

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Wolves

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool

4. Arsenal — Don’t give them too much credit for producing three terrific chances against Liverpool — that’s what’s keeping Liverpool out of 1st this week. The questions about the defense remain real, but Nicolas Pepe is going to be a delight once he finds his finishing boots.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 7

Last match: Lost 1-3 at Liverpool

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

3. Leicester City — There’s a bit of “by default” to this ranking, but the Foxes have drawn Wolves and picked up a point away to Chelsea. The win at Sheffield United wasn’t a ballot-box stuffer by any means, but Brendan Rodgers‘ men did what Manchester United sand Spurs could not this weekend in beating a probable relegation scrapper.

Last week: 10

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-1 at Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

2. Liverpool — The Reds are 3-0, champions of Europe, and a pleasure for the eyes. Their defense remains a problem, and Jurgen Klopp‘s crew has given up more big chances from open play than anyone would deem functional for a title squad.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Arsenal

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

Manchester City — The only way to score on City is through set pieces, and the only way to stop them is locking them out of the stadium.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 1

Last match: Won 3-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton

