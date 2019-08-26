More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

VIDEO: Lukaku scores on his debut, Inter Milan cruise to victory

By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT
Inter Milan’s pursuit of the 2019-20 Serie A title is off to a flying start, as is the Nerazzurri career of club-record signing Romelu Lukaku who bagged a goal on his Inter debut, a 4-0 victory over newly promoted Lecce, on Monday.

Lukaku, deemed a poor fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s preferred style of play, moved from Manchester United to Inter for $90 million this summer.

Inter were 2-0 ahead before 25 minutes had been played, courtesy of goals scored by Marcelo Brozovic (21st minute) and Stefan Sensi (24th). Lukaku added his goal just before the hour mark, and the rout was capped off by Antonio Candreva in the 84th minute.

Monday also marked the debut, and return to management (after being fired as Chelsea manager last June), of Antonio Conte. Inter’s new boss oversaw a $176-million rebuild during the summer transfer window and is now expected to guide his talent-rich squad to a legitimate challenge of eight-time defending champions Juventus.

Juventus and Napoli, this season’s other presumed challengers in a three-horse race, were each victorious in their season openers on Saturday.

New handball rules leading to more criticism of VAR in Germany

Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Newly implemented handball rules in soccer were supposed to provide greater clarity for those playing or watching the game.

In Germany, they are causing confusion and leading to renewed criticism of the increasingly unpopular video assistant referee.

Two decisions in Saturday’s top game between Schalke and Bayern Munich, and others scattered among other Bundesliga games over the weekend, led players, fans, coaches – and even former referees – to question whether the changes are benefiting the game at all.

“How rules are changed again and again is making football worse,” Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug said after he had a goal ruled out in his side’s 3-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Fullkrug had thought he’d equalized but VAR intervened after the ball touched his arm.

“I don’t understand it. But according to the rules it isn’t a goal,” Fullkrug said.

The new rule states that even an accidental handball by the attacking player will be penalized, leading to a sarcastic reaction from Fullkrug’s teammate Kevin Mohwald.

“That’s the new brilliant rule that we have. It’s top,” Mohwald said.

Freiburg felt hard done by in a game at Paderborn when it wasn’t awarded a penalty after Jerome Gondorf’s free kick struck defending Paderborn captain Christian Strohdiek’s arm.

“What upsets me is that there is a difference between handball by a forward and handball by a defender. That’s causing discussions without end,” former referee Thorsten Kinhofer wrote in a column for the mass circulation “Bild am Sonntag” tabloid.

Schalke coach David Wagner was aggrieved not to get two penalties against Bayern.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an explanation,” Wagner said.

Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard’s arm blocked a header from Matija Nastasic, then Daniel Caligiuri’s free kick was deflected out of play by Ivan Perisic’s arm.

Referee Marco Fritz allowed play continue and did not review the scenes again. Fritz later said he did not receive a signal from video assistant Bastian Dankert in Cologne that there had been an error.

Lutz Michael Frohlich, the German soccer federation’s head of the referees, acknowledged that Fritz should have checked again.

“For the power of persuasion and the effect externally, it would probably have been best if he’d formed his own picture,” Frohlich told broadcaster Sport1.

Patience is running thin, with Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose another to add his voice to the criticism.

“If you don’t at least go out and look at it again, then I also don’t understand the point of the video referee,” Rose said.

Klopp plans to take yearlong break when he leaves Liverpool

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp won’t be the manager of Liverpool for the rest of eternity, no matter how desperately the club’s supporters might wish he would/could be at this moment in time. As such, Klopp already has a solid five-year plan (or, 10, but maybe it’s 15) for himself.

The 52-year-old German plans to take a yearlong break from management after he leaves Liverpool. Klopp’s departure date is — and we can’t stress this part enough, Liverpool fans — presently unknown.

The reason is simple, according to Klopp: he doesn’t know how to do anything with less than 100 percent of his mind, body and soul — quotes from Kicker, via the Guardian:

“I have absolute energy. But I have one problem. I can’t do ‘a little bit’. I can only do ‘all or nothing.’ When I decide that I cannot do it any longer, then I will take a break for a year.”

“After that year a decision must then be taken. But chances are very high that my energy level will then be there once more and that I can then do the job the way I want to.”

The only point of reference is that Klopp’s current contract runs through the 2021-22 season, giving him at least two more seasons at Anfield… if he isn’t relieved of his duties between now and then; or, another club comes along with an offer, with a set start date far enough into the future, to which he can’t say no.

Notably, Pep Guardiola was announced as Manchester City’s next manager on Feb. 1, 2016, but didn’t take charge of the club until the start of the 2016-17 season. More fitting of Klopp’s stated timeline, it was announced on June 21, 2018 that Julian Nagelsmann would leave Hoffenhiem at the end of the 2018-19 season, with all-but-official reports stating we had already agreed to take over RB Leipzig ahead of the 2019-20 season. 365 days later, Nagelsmann was introduced as Leipzig’s new boss.

Klopp’s position at Anfield appears quite secure, though, given the Reds are reigning European champions (after reaching the final the season before) and look even more hellbent on winning the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years after falling a point short of Man City last season.

UEFA Champions League qualifying preview

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT
We’re so close to Thursday and the UEFA Champions League group stage draw, but six spots are still in play.

Here’s the state of play in all six ties.

Tuesday
All matches at 3 p.m. ET

Krasnodar returns home knowing it needs a historic result to have any hope of the group stage. Olympiacos has a 4-goal lead and has not allowed a goal in a competitive game in 540 minutes.

Red Star Belgrade holds the cards as Young Boys return the visit from a 2-2 first leg in Switzerland. A win obviously does the trick, but so will 0-0 or 1-1 draws.

Croatian powers Dinamo Zagreb hold a 2-0 edge after their first leg win over Rosenborg.

Wednesday
All matches at 3 p.m. ET

American teen Sergino Dest and Ajax didn’t manage a goal in Cyprus, but will like their chances of beating APOEL Nicosia for a place in the next stage.

Club Brugge and Slavia Prague return home from first legs with 1-0 advantages. Austrian side LASK will try to take care of Brugge in Belgium, while CFR Cluj has the challenge of overturning the Czech side’s one-goal advantage.

Ailing Mihajlovic coaches Bologna during leukemia treatment

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT
ROME (AP) A hospital band was on his right wrist and a bandage was visible on the left side of his neck.

Sinisa Mihajlovic was visibly thinner and his face was drawn, too.

The once robust Bologna coach’s determination remains, though, and that was clearly apparent when Mihajlovic surprised his team by showing up for the squad’s Serie A opener Sunday in his first public appearance following a month of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with leukemia.

“He had promised us he would be here but when we saw him in the hotel, we couldn’t believe it,” Bologna midfielder Andrea Poli said after the 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.

There was speculation that Mihajlovic would coach the team from a special box in the tribune but he spent nearly the entire game on the touchline, leaving a minute before the end to be shuttled back to the hospital.

“He spoke to us via video conference during the week and said he wasn’t 100 percent. He told us a month ago that he wanted to be here for this game, but we didn’t think he really would be,” Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini said.

“It was a big boost. We’re just sorry that we didn’t give him the victory,” Orsolini added. “He’s lost a bit of weight, but the grit, determination and passion were the same as always.”

Mihajlovic yelled at his players as usual and gestured with his hands in protest to the officials.

“Sinisa wasn’t very happy at the end,” Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon said. “Actually he was angry (over the result).”

The 50-year-old Mihajlovic was a standout player for Sampdoria and Lazio – he still shares the Serie A record for free-kick goals at 28 with Andrea Pirlo – before beginning his coaching career a decade ago in his first stint at Bologna.

Mihajlovic was rehired by Bologna in January to replace Filippo Inzaghi and engineered a complete turnaround for a team that was battling off relegation, leading the club to a 10th place finish.

When Mihajlovic announced in July that he had an acute form of leukemia, the club said it would still keep him in charge.

Up next for Bologna is its home opener against Spal on Friday and it remains to be seen if Mihajlovic will appear at that match.

PENALTY ERROR

Referees director Nicola Rizzoli has acknowledged that Napoli should not have been awarded a penalty in its wild 4-3 win at Fiorentina on Saturday.

The penalty was awarded after Napoli forward Dries Mertens theatrically dragged his leg as he jumped over a defender who was already on the ground.

Lorenzo Insigne converted the ensuing penalty to put Napoli up 2-1.

“Something didn’t work in the collaboration between the referee and the VAR,” Rizzoli said Monday. “Clearly everyone has seen the error.”

Rizzoli added that he would review whether the referee and VAR official involved would sit out next weekend.

“A coach uses the players who are in the best form and the moves that we make will go toward putting them in the best condition to officiate,” Rizzoli said. “We’ll evaluate their psycho-physical conditions.”

NO FEMALE REFS

While French referee Stephanie Frappart recently directed the UEFA Super Cup in the highest-profile men’s game for a female referee, don’t expect to see any women on the pitch in Serie A soon.

“I hope it happens in two or three years,” Italian referees association president Marcello Nicchi said last week when he presented the 21 referees – all male – for this season.

Rodrigo TO RODRIGO

Rodrigo Becao’s first profession goal was all Udinese needed for a 1-0 win over AC Milan.

The tall defender headed in following a corner from fellow Brazilian Rodrigo De Paul, whose assist came on his first touch of the season – 25 seconds after coming off the bench.

Milan had no shots on goal and lost its opener for the fifth time in the last eight seasons.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf