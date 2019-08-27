Bury expelled from Football League; Bolton has 14 days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is a monumentally sad day for football.

Bury FC is no longer a member of the Football League, expelled from the league.

One of Bury’s historic rivals, Bolton Wanderers, have only 14 days to avoid that fate.

For the first time since 1888-89, a season of English football will not include two-time FA Cup winners Bury, the only silver lining that the club was expelled on the heels of a thrilling promotion season.

A late takeover bid collapsed and Bury is now the first club to be expelled from the Football League since 1992. They are the only club to score at least 1,000 goals in each of the top four tiers of England.

As for Bolton, the Wanderers have 14 days to complete a takeover or it, too, will suffer the same fate. Here is the club’s statement, and the hopeful tone overlooks a dire likely pathway.

We note the statement from the EFL lifting the notice of withdrawal of suspension and giving 14 days to find a solution and complete a deal for the sale of the club. All parties have been in continuous dialogue throughout the day and are working closely together this evening in order to bring a deal to completion. We will continue to work through the night if necessary. There will be a further update as soon as possible.

