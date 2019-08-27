Champions League wrap: Canadian backstop Borjan’s Red Star advance

Daniil Utkin’s 10th minute goal was the first Olympiacos has allowed in 550 minutes of UCL play this season, but the Greeks responded within a minute. Youssef El-Arabi’s 11th minute marker was the first of two on the day, and Olympiacos should prove to be a challenge coming out of Pot 3.
Rosenborg 1-1 (1-3 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb
Babajide David’s 11th minute goal gave the Norwegian side hope of overturning their 2-0 away first leg, but it was the only of its eight shots on target to see the scoreboard. Amer Gojak scored with about 20 minutes to play to salt away the tie.
Red Star Belgrade 1-1 (3-3 agg.) Young Boys
In the catbird seat with two away goals entering the match, Red Star was happy to absorb pressure from its desperate Swiss visitors until an opportunity presented itself in the form of Aleksa Vukanovic’s header.
Young Boys would need two goals from that point, and only found one via Comoros national teamer El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane. That’s not a huge surprise, as Red Star backstop and Canadian star Milan Borjan has been steady between the sticks.
Aston Villa rang up six goals and struggling Watford posted a 3-0 blowout win, while Norwich City was expelled from the tournament by a League Two side and was Crystal Palace in penalty kicks.
Brighton was taken to the brink as well, but an old friend saved the Seagulls.
Watford 3-0 Coventry City
Ismalia Sarr and Daryl Janmaat scored on either side of half time as the Hornets finally got in the win column following a 0-3 start to the PL season. Adalberto Peñarnda of Venezuela added the third goal.
Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City
Congolese striker Bez Lubala scored the goal that knocked down the Canaries. Lubala has five goals in six matches for the League Two outfit and is enjoying a new lease on life after failing to make an impact with Birmingham City in the Championship.
The win was the first against top flight opposition in the club’s 120-plus years.
Newport County 0-2 West Ham United
Jack Wilshere scored right before the break and Pablo Fornais added one off a Felipe Anderson feed soon after halftime as the Irons overcame a stiff challenge from the side that knocked Leicester City out of the FA Cup last season en route to a fifth round exit.
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Michael Obafemi‘s 57th minute goal was the difference as Saints were ready for the tricky test at Craven Cottage.
19 – Aged just 19 years and 52 days old, Michael Obafemi is Southampton's youngest goalscorer in the League Cup since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Bournemouth in August 2010 (16y 360d). Fledgling. pic.twitter.com/Qakwe82jmm
The hosts were up to the challenge, but Villa quite clinical as Ezri Konza scored in the fourth minute and Conor Hourihane added two to give the Villans a three-goal halftime lead. Keinan Davis, Frederic Guilbert, and Jack Grealish scored late to heap misery on the hosts.
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Chris Wilder‘s top flight men only managed two shots in the first half, but put them both in the goal.
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion
The Seagulls had all of the ball and a first half lead through Aaron Connolly before allowing an equalizer in the second. Glenn Murray — who else? — scored in stoppage time to save Graham Potter‘s men the upset.
Iceland national team winger Jón Daði Böðvarsson scored both of the visitors goals to put Oxford down 2-0, but Mark Sykes’ 87th minute marker joined James Henry’s stoppage time penalty to make for a remarkable comeback.
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading
Posting this to show how far American striker Andrija Novakovich is from the plans of Reading, who is reportedly open to sanctioning another Eredivisie loan for him. PEC Zwolle is the clubhouse leader according to football-oranje.com.
Elsewhere Southend United 1-4 MK Dons
Burton 4-0 Morecambe
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield (abandoned)
Leeds United 2-2 (4-5 pens) Stoke City
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County
Preston North End 2-2 (5-4 pens) Hull City
Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle
Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town
Southend United 1-2 Coventry City
Carli Lloyd has revealed she is seriously considering an offer to play in an NFL preseason game as a kicker.
One unnamed team has offered Lloyd, 37, the chance to kick for them in their final preseason game on Thursday.
The USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day, which was previously thought to be holding Lloyd back, but in an email to Martin Rogers of Fox Sports she revealed she’s keen to give it a go.
“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”
How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?
According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.
Let’s see how this all plays out and if this gig could last longer than just one preseason game.
Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Croatia, Rosenborg must launch a huge comeback at home against Dinamo Zagreb to make the group stage. Elsewhere, Red Star Belgrade drew 2-2 at Young Boys in a wild first leg in Switzerland, and with the addition of a military tank to the stadium for the second leg, it’s sure to be a wild night in Serbia.
Olympiacos are basically through to the group stage after they hammered FC Krasnodar 4-0 in the first leg in Greece last week but if the Russians score early, who knows what might happen…
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Tuesday
Rosenborg v. Dinamo Zagreb (0-2)
Red Star Belgrade v. Young Boys (2-2)
FC Krasnodar v. Olympiacos (0-4)