Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

League Cup roundup: Norwich, Palace bounced; Villa scores six

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
There were extremes in the fortunes of Premier League teams who opened their League Cup runs on Tuesday.

Aston Villa rang up six goals and struggling Watford posted a 3-0 blowout win, while Norwich City was expelled from the tournament by a League Two side and was Crystal Palace in penalty kicks.

Brighton was taken to the brink as well, but an old friend saved the Seagulls.

Watford 3-0 Coventry City

Ismalia Sarr and Daryl Janmaat scored on either side of half time as the Hornets finally got in the win column following a 0-3 start to the PL season. Adalberto Peñarnda of Venezuela added the third goal.

Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City

Congolese striker Bez Lubala scored the goal that knocked down the Canaries. Lubala has five goals in six matches for the League Two outfit and is enjoying a new lease on life after failing to make an impact with Birmingham City in the Championship.

The win was the first against top flight opposition in the club’s 120-plus years.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newport County 0-2 West Ham United

Jack Wilshere scored right before the break and Pablo Fornais added one off a Felipe Anderson feed soon after halftime as the Irons overcame a stiff challenge from the side that knocked Leicester City out of the FA Cup last season en route to a fifth round exit.

Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Michael Obafemi‘s 57th minute goal was the difference as Saints were ready for the tricky test at Craven Cottage.

Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa

The hosts were up to the challenge, but Villa quite clinical as Ezri Konza scored in the fourth minute and Conor Hourihane added two to give the Villans a three-goal halftime lead. Keinan Davis, Frederic Guilbert, and Jack Grealish scored late to heap misery on the hosts.

Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Chris Wilder‘s top flight men only managed two shots in the first half, but put them both in the goal.

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion

The Seagulls had all of the ball and a first half lead through Aaron Connolly before allowing an equalizer in the second. Glenn Murray — who else? — scored in stoppage time to save Graham Potter‘s men the upset.

Crystal Palace 0-0 (4-5 pens) Colchester United

Roy Hodgson‘s men had a good crew on the pitch, but couldn’t manage much of anything in attack even after inserting Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.

Penalties started poorly, with U’s goalkeeper Dean Gerken saving Andros Townsend, and the Eagles never recovered.

Oxford United 2-2 (4-2 pens) Millwall

Iceland national team winger Jón Daði Böðvarsson scored both of the visitors goals to put Oxford down 2-0, but Mark Sykes’ 87th minute marker joined James Henry’s stoppage time penalty to make for a remarkable comeback.

Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading

Posting this to show how far American striker Andrija Novakovich is from the plans of Reading, who is reportedly open to sanctioning another Eredivisie loan for him. PEC Zwolle is the clubhouse leader according to football-oranje.com.

Elsewhere
Southend United 1-4 MK Dons
Burton 4-0 Morecambe
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield (abandoned)
Leeds United 2-2 (4-5 pens) Stoke City
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County
Preston North End 2-2 (5-4 pens) Hull City
Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle
Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town
Southend United 1-2 Coventry City

Champions League wrap: Canadian backstop Borjan’s Red Star advance

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
There were no comebacks to be found in the second legs of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoff round, as sides from Greece, Croatia, and Serbia found places in the group stage.

Krasnodar 1-2 (1-6 agg.) Olympiacos

Daniil Utkin’s 10th minute goal was the first Olympiacos has allowed in 550 minutes of UCL play this season, but the Greeks responded within a minute. Youssef El-Arabi’s 11th minute marker was the first of two on the day, and Olympiacos should prove to be a challenge coming out of Pot 3.

Rosenborg 1-1 (1-3 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb

Babajide David’s 11th minute goal gave the Norwegian side hope of overturning their 2-0 away first leg, but it was the only of its eight shots on target to see the scoreboard. Amer Gojak scored with about 20 minutes to play to salt away the tie.

Red Star Belgrade 1-1 (3-3 agg.) Young Boys

In the catbird seat with two away goals entering the match, Red Star was happy to absorb pressure from its desperate Swiss visitors until an opportunity presented itself in the form of Aleksa Vukanovic’s header.

Young Boys would need two goals from that point, and only found one via Comoros national teamer El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane. That’s not a huge surprise, as Red Star backstop and Canadian star Milan Borjan has been steady between the sticks.

Nashville SC signs first Designated Player

Photo by Jan Christensen / FrontzoneSport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
David Accam’s got himself a strike partner.

Nashville SC announced the signing of its first Designated Plater on Tuesday, about eight months away from its first Major League Soccer match.

The player is German midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who will spend the rest of the season on loan to current club Brondby before moving to MLS full-time.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder also plays right and left wing, and represented Germany at nearly every youth level. Mukhtar also has Sudanese eligibility through his father..

He joined Hertha Berlin’s academy at age 7, and has been on the books for the German side as well as Benfica and Red Bull Salzburg.

Mukhtar made 10 appearances in the Bundesliga, and overall has 28 goals in 134 professional games. For Brondby, his stats amount to 26 goals and 34 assists in 120 appearances.

On the surface, Mukhtar is ready-made to be an upper level MLS player and deserving of DP status.

Carli Lloyd ‘seriously considering’ offer to kick in NFL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Well, this escalated pretty quickly.

Carli Lloyd has revealed she is seriously considering an offer to play in an NFL preseason game as a kicker.

One unnamed team has offered Lloyd, 37, the chance to kick for them in their final preseason game on Thursday.

The USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day, which was previously thought to be holding Lloyd back, but in an email to Martin Rogers of Fox Sports she revealed she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week and now NFL teams are interested.

According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.

Let’s see how this all plays out and if this gig could last longer than just one preseason game.

Live, UCL: Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star dream of group stage

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League playoff round second leg games kick off on Tuesday, and there are some intriguing clashes lined up across Europe.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Croatia, Rosenborg must launch a huge comeback at home against Dinamo Zagreb to make the group stage. Elsewhere, Red Star Belgrade drew 2-2 at Young Boys in a wild first leg in Switzerland, and with the addition of a military tank to the stadium for the second leg, it’s sure to be a wild night in Serbia.

Olympiacos are basically through to the group stage after they hammered FC Krasnodar 4-0 in the first leg in Greece last week but if the Russians score early, who knows what might happen…

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday
Rosenborg v. Dinamo Zagreb (0-2)
Red Star Belgrade v. Young Boys (2-2)
FC Krasnodar v. Olympiacos (0-4)