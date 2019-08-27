League Cup roundup: Norwich, Palace bounced; Villa scores six

There were extremes in the fortunes of Premier League teams who opened their League Cup runs on Tuesday.
Aston Villa rang up six goals and struggling Watford posted a 3-0 blowout win, while Norwich City was expelled from the tournament by a League Two side and was Crystal Palace in penalty kicks.
Brighton was taken to the brink as well, but an old friend saved the Seagulls.
Watford 3-0 Coventry City
Ismalia Sarr and Daryl Janmaat scored on either side of half time as the Hornets finally got in the win column following a 0-3 start to the PL season. Adalberto Peñarnda of Venezuela added the third goal.
Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City
Congolese striker Bez Lubala scored the goal that knocked down the Canaries. Lubala has five goals in six matches for the League Two outfit and is enjoying a new lease on life after failing to make an impact with Birmingham City in the Championship.
The win was the first against top flight opposition in the club’s 120-plus years.
Newport County 0-2 West Ham United
Jack Wilshere scored right before the break and Pablo Fornais added one off a Felipe Anderson feed soon after halftime as the Irons overcame a stiff challenge from the side that knocked Leicester City out of the FA Cup last season en route to a fifth round exit.
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Michael Obafemi‘s 57th minute goal was the difference as Saints were ready for the tricky test at Craven Cottage.
Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa
The hosts were up to the challenge, but Villa quite clinical as Ezri Konza scored in the fourth minute and Conor Hourihane added two to give the Villans a three-goal halftime lead. Keinan Davis, Frederic Guilbert, and Jack Grealish scored late to heap misery on the hosts.
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Chris Wilder‘s top flight men only managed two shots in the first half, but put them both in the goal.
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton and Hove Albion
The Seagulls had all of the ball and a first half lead through Aaron Connolly before allowing an equalizer in the second. Glenn Murray — who else? — scored in stoppage time to save Graham Potter‘s men the upset.
Crystal Palace 0-0 (4-5 pens) Colchester United
Roy Hodgson‘s men had a good crew on the pitch, but couldn’t manage much of anything in attack even after inserting Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew.
Penalties started poorly, with U’s goalkeeper Dean Gerken saving Andros Townsend, and the Eagles never recovered.
Oxford United 2-2 (4-2 pens) Millwall
Iceland national team winger Jón Daði Böðvarsson scored both of the visitors goals to put Oxford down 2-0, but Mark Sykes’ 87th minute marker joined James Henry’s stoppage time penalty to make for a remarkable comeback.
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading
Posting this to show how far American striker Andrija Novakovich is from the plans of Reading, who is reportedly open to sanctioning another Eredivisie loan for him. PEC Zwolle is the clubhouse leader according to football-oranje.com.
Elsewhere
Southend United 1-4 MK Dons
Burton 4-0 Morecambe
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield (abandoned)
Leeds United 2-2 (4-5 pens) Stoke City
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County
Preston North End 2-2 (5-4 pens) Hull City
Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle
Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town
Southend United 1-2 Coventry City