LIVE, League Cup: Eight Premier League teams in action

West Ham United head to Newport County, who have been very handy at causing upsets in cup competitions over the past few seasons, while Aston Villa head to Crewe, Brighton travel to Bristol Rovers, Norwich go to Crawley and Southampton head to Fulham.
Watford host Coventry City hoping to grab their first win of the season, while Sheffield United host Blackburn and Crystal Palace host Colchester as both teams are expected to rest plenty of starters.
Aside from the PL clubs in action there are some tasty all-Championship clashes set up with bitter rivals Derby and Nottingham Forest going head-to-head at the City Ground, while Leeds host Stoke City.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, and we will have you covered with all of the analysis post-game.
Tuesday’s League Cup second round games
Newport County v. West Ham United
Crewe v. Aston Villa Crystal Palace v. Colchester United Watford v. Coventry City Sheffield United v. Blackburn Rovers
Fulham v. Southampton
Bristol Rovers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Crawley Town v. Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v. Derby County
Leeds United v. Stoke City
Preston v. Hull City
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield Town
Southend United v. MK Dons
Plymouth Argyle v. Reading
Burton v. Morecambe
Rochdale v. Carlisle United
Oxford United v. Millwall
Cardiff City v. Luton Town
The future of both Bolton Wanderers and Bury remains in serious doubt ahead of a English Football League deadline set for 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Unless something drastic happens both will be liquidated, have their licenses revoked by the EFL and be expelled from the Football League.
A late bid from from C&N Sporting Risk to buy 134-year-old Bury collapsed, and that news spread around their Gigg Lane stadium as it was being cleaned by volunteers ahead of a possible weekend fixture against Doncaster Rovers.
C&N released a statement detailing how hard they had tried to save Bury, who have won the FA Cup twice in their history and had been promoted to their third-tier over the summer.
“We are grateful to the EFL for the short extension they granted to us so that we could continue with due diligence, and for their acceptance of our proof of funds capable of mounting a credible takeover… The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so. It is therefore with regret that we have decided not to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC. This decision has not been taken lightly. We fully understand the importance of the club to the community and it is with this in mind that we have informed the EFL of our decision at the earliest possible opportunity.”
The EFL released the following statement after hearing that C&N had pulled out of the deal to save Bury.
“The League announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the club. However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters. The League continues to be in discussions with Bury FC in advance of today’s 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate.”
However, Bolton’s administrator Paul Appleton released a more positive update on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.
“Following my statement of yesterday morning, I am glad to report there is continuing dialogue between the parties whose positions will ultimately decide the fate of the club,” Appleton said. “Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal and we will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community. The future of Bolton Wanderers is still in doubt but I have to believe there can be a positive outcome before today’s 5pm deadline set by the EFL.”
The Trotters had been fielding their youth team in League One games so far this season, but their most recent matches were called off due to fears over the players’ health.
Bury have yet to play a game this season, as they sit bottom of the third tier on -12 after reaching a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which triggered an initial 12 point penalty. Bolton are second from bottom on -11 points.
But what have we actually learned in the opening weeks of the new campaign?
Here’s a look at some of the storylines emanating from the first 270 minutes of the season.
Man United continue to be their own worst enemies
After losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, it’s easy to write off Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But that wouldn’t tell the whole story. As Nick Mendola pointed out yesterday, it’s not time to panic just yet. Had they scored two penalty kicks via Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, it is very likely they’d be sitting joint-top of the table with three wins from three. United have been their own worst enemies, with Pogba and Rashford fluffing their lines and David De Gea making another costly error to lose in stoppage time at home against Palace. United’s defense looks better, Rashford, Dan James and Martial are a threat and the side is settled with better balance in midfield. If this young side can cut out costly errors, they will be in the top four hunt all season long.
West Ham, Leicester well placed for top six push
The Hammers and Foxes are both looking very decent early in the season and both seem capable of pushing into the top six. Leicester are unbeaten and should have beat Chelsea, while West Ham took care of business against Watford and should have beat Brighton after an opening day mauling at the hands of Man City. Sebastian Haller looks the real deal up top for West Ham as they finally have a striker who can hold up the ball and bring their plethora of wonderful attacking midfielders into the game.
As for Leicester, they have so many youngsters who can put on a show. Harvey Barnes was the hero this week but James Maddison, Hamza Choudury and Demarai Gray are all stars for Brendan Rodgers‘ side. Caglar Soyuncu has also slotted in seamlessly to replace Harry Maguire. Leicester look set to push for a top six finish as the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea have failed to impress early this season. West Ham and Leicester are ahead of Wolves and Everton in the push for European qualification.
Liverpool a ruthless machine
Jurgen Klopp‘s men have been far from their best but they’re getting the job done and a ruthless second half blitz saw them ease past Arsenal on Saturday. After a disjointed summer where several stars didn’t even go on their preseason tour, Liverpool are clicking through the gears when they need to. Losing Alisson to injury in the season opener was far from ideal and that has led to Liverpool conceding in each of their three games so far, but Firmino, Salah and Mane have all stepped up at different times to seal three-straight wins. Not vintage stuff at all from the Reds, but they’re getting the job done in a ruthless fashion when they’re on top in games and that is title-winning material.
Chelsea’s kids are alright, but top four will be a big ask
It will be a lot of fun to watch Chelsea this season. But only if you’re a neutral. Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have hit the ground running and going forward they look very dangerous. Defensively they are a little all over the place with Andres Christensen and Kurt Zouma their first-choice duo at center back, for now. Chelsea won 3-2 at Norwich and drew 1-1 with Leicester, but they should have lost the latter game. In midfield they are a little open and Frank Lampard‘s game-management is lacking a little. He and his young players will grow into this season, but the first few weeks have told us that finishing in the top four would be akin to win the title for Chelsea this season.
Tottenham’s poor form continues as uncertainty unsettles
Spurs’ shock defeat at home to Newcastle United highlighted a worrying trend for Mauricio Pochettino‘s side. Only two PL teams have picked up less points than them in the last 15 games, and the Argentine coach pointed to uncertainty over the future of several key players as having an impact on his squad. Aside from sorting out where Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld or Christian Eriksen will go as their contracts run down, a dip in form for Harry Kane has also hit Tottenham hard. In a season where they were supposed to push for the title after finally spending big this summer, they are already five points off leaders Liverpool. A north London derby at Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) gives Spurs the perfect opportunity for a boost, but if they lose that it will heap more pressure on Pochettino.
Old guard standing tall for reigning champs
Pep Guardiola‘s side sit two points behind Liverpool and their old guard have been dragging them through games in the opening weeks. Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero were at it again at Bournemouth over the weekend and City’s slick attack has continued to run seamlessly because of them. Defensively they’ve missed another veteran badly, with Vincent Kompany not being replaced as Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte haven’t struck up a similar partnership with the former looking far from settled. For now, City will rely on their veteran stars to led the way but others need to step up, like they did last season, if they’re going to challenge for every trophy going.
The Brazilian superstar, 27, wants out of PSG and hasn’t featured for them yet this season due to many reasons. The transfer window closes next Monday, Sept. 2, in Spain and France, so things need to get going if Neymar is going to return to Spain.
In recent months PSG’s fans have turned against Neymar as he has made his intentions clear to leave not only over the summer, but also at the end of last season as several incidents off the pitch led to his suspension from the domestic and European scene to start this season.
Despite those issues and serious injuries over the last two seasons at PSG, Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions and has stay focused on the pitch. He’s failed to take PSG past the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, which was his main aim, and even though many will call his time in Paris a failure, it’s tough to argue he hasn’t given his all on the pitch.
Neymar has been chased by Real Madrid and Barca all summer long and his preference has always seemed to be a return to Barcelona, where he spent four seasons from 2013-17 and won everything the game has to offer.
With Messi and Luis Suarez both 32, Neymar could see this as his big chance to return to Barcelona and be the main man in the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann for the next five to six seasons. Alongside Messi and Suarez, he was sensational during the 2014-15 campaign as they won the treble and demolished Juventus in the Champions League final in Berlin.
Barcelona have spent big this summer to rebuild their squad and Neymar would be the icing on the cake.
He upset many fans and officials when he left the Nou Camp in 2017 in a world-record transfer to PSG, but Neymar does appear to favor a move back to the Catalan club and they are also keen on bringing him back.
Especially if that means bitter rivals Real Madrid don’t sign him.