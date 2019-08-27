More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Live, UCL: Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star dream of group stage

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League playoff round second leg games kick off on Tuesday, and there are some intriguing clashes lined up across Europe.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg in Croatia, Rosenborg must launch a huge comeback at home against Dinamo Zagreb to make the group stage. Elsewhere, Red Star Belgrade drew 2-2 at Young Boys in a wild first leg in Switzerland, and with the addition of a military tank to the stadium for the second leg, it’s sure to be a wild night in Serbia.

Olympiacos are basically through to the group stage after they hammered FC Krasnodar 4-0 in the first leg in Greece last week but if the Russians score early, who knows what might happen…

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Tuesday
Rosenborg v. Dinamo Zagreb (0-2)
Red Star Belgrade v. Young Boys (2-2)
FC Krasnodar v. Olympiacos (0-4)

Carli Lloyd ‘seriously considering’ offer to kick in NFL

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Well, this escalated pretty quickly.

Carli Lloyd has revealed she is seriously considering an offer to play in an NFL preseason game as a kicker.

One unnamed team has offered Lloyd, 37, the chance to kick for them in their final preseason game on Thursday.

The USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day, which was previously thought to be holding Lloyd back, but in an email to Martin Rogers of Fox Sports she revealed she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week and now NFL teams are interested.

According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.

Let’s see how this all plays out and if this gig could last longer than just one preseason game.

LIVE, League Cup: Eight Premier League teams in action

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Eight Premier League teams enter the League Cup at the second round stage on Tuesday, and plenty face tricky tests away from home against lower-league opposition.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores

West Ham United head to Newport County, who have been very handy at causing upsets in cup competitions over the past few seasons, while Aston Villa head to Crewe, Brighton travel to Bristol Rovers, Norwich go to Crawley and Southampton head to Fulham.

Watford host Coventry City hoping to grab their first win of the season, while Sheffield United host Blackburn and Crystal Palace host Colchester as both teams are expected to rest plenty of starters.

Aside from the PL clubs in action there are some tasty all-Championship clashes set up with bitter rivals Derby and Nottingham Forest going head-to-head at the City Ground, while Leeds host Stoke City.

Click on the link above to follow all the action.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, and we will have you covered with all of the analysis post-game.

Tuesday’s League Cup second round games

Newport County v. West Ham United
Crewe v. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v. Colchester United
Watford v. Coventry City
Sheffield United v. Blackburn Rovers
Fulham v. Southampton
Bristol Rovers v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Crawley Town v. Norwich City
Nottingham Forest v. Derby County
Leeds United v. Stoke City
Preston v. Hull City
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield Town
Southend United v. MK Dons
Plymouth Argyle v. Reading
Burton v. Morecambe
Rochdale v. Carlisle United
Oxford United v. Millwall
Cardiff City v. Luton Town

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings have arrived, after a wild Matchweek 3.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

There are plenty of players who have staked their claim to remain in our top 20 early in the season, a sprinkling of players staying in the same position and stars from Man City, Leicester City and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 2
2. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
3. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – New entry
4. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) – Down 2
5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 4
6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
7. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry
8. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Up 10
9. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) – Up 5
10. Wilfried Ndidi (Leicester) – New entry
11. Sebastian Haller (West Ham) – New entry
12. Anthony Martial (Man United) – Even
13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
14. Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – New entry
15. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Down 4
16. Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City) – Even
17. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry
18. James Maddison (Leicester City) – Down 8
19. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
20. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham) – New entry

Bury on the brink; Bolton have hope

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The future of both Bolton Wanderers and Bury remains in serious doubt ahead of a English Football League deadline set for 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Unless something drastic happens both will be liquidated, have their licenses revoked by the EFL and be expelled from the Football League.

A late bid from from C&N Sporting Risk to buy 134-year-old Bury collapsed, and that news spread around their Gigg Lane stadium as it was being cleaned by volunteers ahead of a possible weekend fixture against Doncaster Rovers.

C&N released a statement detailing how hard they had tried to save Bury, who have won the FA Cup twice in their history and had been promoted to their third-tier over the summer.

“We are grateful to the EFL for the short extension they granted to us so that we could continue with due diligence, and for their acceptance of our proof of funds capable of mounting a credible takeover… The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so. It is therefore with regret that we have decided not to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC. This decision has not been taken lightly. We fully understand the importance of the club to the community and it is with this in mind that we have informed the EFL of our decision at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The EFL released the following statement after hearing that C&N had pulled out of the deal to save Bury.

“The League announced at the weekend that it was working exclusively with the club and C&N in an attempt to finalise a change of control at the club. However, following a period of due diligence, C&N have opted not to progress matters. The League continues to be in discussions with Bury FC in advance of today’s 5pm deadline and will provide a further update as appropriate.”

As for Bolton, their situation remains dire as a potential takeover appeared to collapse on Monday.

However, Bolton’s administrator Paul Appleton released a more positive update on Tuesday ahead of the deadline.

“Following my statement of yesterday morning, I am glad to report there is continuing dialogue between the parties whose positions will ultimately decide the fate of the club,” Appleton said. “Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal and we will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community. The future of Bolton Wanderers is still in doubt but I have to believe there can be a positive outcome before today’s 5pm deadline set by the EFL.”

The Trotters had been fielding their youth team in League One games so far this season, but their most recent matches were called off due to fears over the players’ health.

Bury have yet to play a game this season, as they sit bottom of the third tier on -12 after reaching a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which triggered an initial 12 point penalty. Bolton are second from bottom on -11 points.