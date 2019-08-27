Lucas: North London Derby “perfect” chance for Spurs rebound

Tottenham Hotspur might be down after a stunning weekend loss to Newcastle United, but the team’s confidence is up.

Lucas Moura isn’t put off by the club’s 1-1-1 start to the season, and is fairly certain the team will regain its mojo during Saturday’s North London Derby match at Arsenal.

In fact, it’s perfect. From The London Evening Standard:

“Is this the perfect game for us to have after the Newcastle defeat? Yes. We need to look forward now. There are a lot of hard games to come. … I think we are stronger now (than in previous years). I am sure we can go anywhere and win games.”

Lucas also backs a former PSG teammate and new derby rival to come good after a rough weekend against Liverpool.

David Luiz was turned inside out by Mohamed Salah, but Lucas thinks his countryman will get the job done.

“David is a very experienced player and knows how to go through this situation. He will be stronger very soon,” Moura said. “I am happy for him because it was a good transfer for him to make. I am also happy because he is closer to me now. He can come visit me at my home easier because when he was at Chelsea, he was so far away.”

Given Luiz’s form, Lucas will be pleased to see him in close proximity in a big rebound opportunity. That said, Luiz’s weekend was far from what we’ve come to expect from the playmaking center back.

