Rooney suspended extra game for forearm red card

The former Manchester United and Everton striker was sent off in the 21st minute, his second red card this season, when VAR caught his forearm to the chest/throat of Cristian Casseres in a 2-1 loss the New York Red Bulls.
While the 30-year-old Sanchez struggled to find any footing at Old Trafford, he remains a staple for the Chilean national team and will find a new lease on life in Italy alongside teammate Romelu Lukaku (who scored on Monday).
Like Chelsea, the question is whether United can get to its next transfer window with its season goals in tact. Unlike Chelsea, the Red Devils can find a striker in January.
Inter finished fourth in Serie A last season, and returns a steady defense led by Milan Srkiniar and Stefan de Vrij. With Alexis, the attack looks ready to roar even after the loan of Ivan Perisic to Bayern Munich.
For the first time since 1888-89, a season of English football will not include two-time FA Cup winners Bury, the only silver lining that the club was expelled on the heels of a thrilling promotion season.
A late takeover bid collapsed and Bury is now the first club to be expelled from the Football League since 1992. They are the only club to score at least 1,000 goals in each of the top four tiers of England.
We note the statement from the EFL lifting the notice of withdrawal of suspension and giving 14 days to find a solution and complete a deal for the sale of the club.
All parties have been in continuous dialogue throughout the day and are working closely together this evening in order to bring a deal to completion. We will continue to work through the night if necessary.
There will be a further update as soon as possible.
“Is this the perfect game for us to have after the Newcastle defeat? Yes. We need to look forward now. There are a lot of hard games to come. … I think we are stronger now (than in previous years). I am sure we can go anywhere and win games.”
Lucas also backs a former PSG teammate and new derby rival to come good after a rough weekend against Liverpool.
“David is a very experienced player and knows how to go through this situation. He will be stronger very soon,” Moura said. “I am happy for him because it was a good transfer for him to make. I am also happy because he is closer to me now. He can come visit me at my home easier because when he was at Chelsea, he was so far away.”
Given Luiz’s form, Lucas will be pleased to see him in close proximity in a big rebound opportunity. That said, Luiz’s weekend was far from what we’ve come to expect from the playmaking center back.
Daniil Utkin’s 10th minute goal was the first Olympiacos has allowed in 550 minutes of UCL play this season, but the Greeks responded within a minute. Youssef El-Arabi’s 11th minute marker was the first of two on the day, and Olympiacos should prove to be a challenge coming out of Pot 3.
Rosenborg 1-1 (1-3 agg.) Dinamo Zagreb
Babajide David’s 11th minute goal gave the Norwegian side hope of overturning their 2-0 away first leg, but it was the only of its eight shots on target to see the scoreboard. Amer Gojak scored with about 20 minutes to play to salt away the tie.
In the catbird seat with two away goals entering the match, Red Star was happy to absorb pressure from its desperate Swiss visitors until an opportunity presented itself in the form of Aleksa Vukanovic’s header.
Young Boys would need two goals from that point, and only found one via Comoros national teamer El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane. That’s not a huge surprise, as Red Star backstop and Canadian star Milan Borjan has been steady between the sticks.