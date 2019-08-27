Rooney suspended extra game for forearm red card

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wayne Rooney‘s been punished an extra game by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following his forearm shiver red card on Aug. 21.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker was sent off in the 21st minute, his second red card this season, when VAR caught his forearm to the chest/throat of Cristian Casseres in a 2-1 loss the New York Red Bulls.

Rooney, 33, has 13 goals and 7 assists across all competitions for DC and sat out Sunday’s 3-1 loss in Chester, Penn., against the Philadelphia Union.

The Black-and-Red is on a three-match losing streak, and is two points back of the Red Bulls for a home playoff match. They still sit five points clear of the playoff line.

Rooney will now miss a match against Bojan Krkic and reinvigorated Montreal on Saturday at Stade Saputo. The Impact are one of the teams five points back of DC.

