USWNT legend Carli Lloyd in talks with NFL team

Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona what they want to sell Neymar.

Officials from the two clubs continue to negotiate in Paris, and French outlet Le Parisien claim that PSG want Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and $122 million to sell Neymar.

The Brazilian superstar, 27, wants out of PSG and hasn’t featured for them yet this season due to many reasons. The transfer window closes next Monday, Sept. 2, in Spain and France, so things need to get going if Neymar is going to return to Spain.

In recent months PSG’s fans have turned against Neymar as he has made his intentions clear to leave not only over the summer, but also at the end of last season as several incidents off the pitch led to his suspension from the domestic and European scene to start this season.

Despite those issues and serious injuries over the last two seasons at PSG, Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions and has stay focused on the pitch. He’s failed to take PSG past the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, which was his main aim, and even though many will call his time in Paris a failure, it’s tough to argue he hasn’t given his all on the pitch.

Neymar has been chased by Real Madrid and Barca all summer long and his preference has always seemed to be a return to Barcelona, where he spent four seasons from 2013-17 and won everything the game has to offer.

With Messi and Luis Suarez both 32, Neymar could see this as his big chance to return to Barcelona and be the main man in the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann for the next five to six seasons. Alongside Messi and Suarez, he was sensational during the 2014-15 campaign as they won the treble and demolished Juventus in the Champions League final in Berlin.

Barcelona have spent big this summer to rebuild their squad and Neymar would be the icing on the cake.

He upset many fans and officials when he left the Nou Camp in 2017 in a world-record transfer to PSG, but Neymar does appear to favor a move back to the Catalan club and they are also keen on bringing him back.

Especially if that means bitter rivals Real Madrid don’t sign him.

