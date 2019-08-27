More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd in talks with NFL team

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A video of Carli Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week and now NFL teams are interested.

There’s even been an offer for her to become the first female kicker in the history of the NFL.

[ MORE: PL club Power Rankings

According to her trainer, James Galanis, there is serious interest in Lloyd, 37, after she trained with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens in a joint session and was filmed making a field goal attempt with the Ravens players.

Galanis told Fox Sports that one NFL team wanted Lloyd to play in a preseason game on Thursday, but the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year couldn’t because she’s playing for the USWNT on that day against Portugal.

“One was willing to put her on the roster. She was told [she could] play on Thursday,” Galanis said. “I don’t want to say who it is [the team]. But she is playing Thursday with the national team, so that was the conflict.”

All 32 NFL teams play in their final preseason games on Thursday, so it’s tough to narrow down who made the offer.

Per her trainer, Lloyd would have turned down the offer to play on Thursday regardless due to a lack of preparation time but it is something she is thinking about in the future.

PSG, Barcelona making progress on Neymar sale

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 27, 2019, 9:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona what they want to sell Neymar.

Officials from the two clubs continue to negotiate in Paris, and French outlet Le Parisien claim that PSG want Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and $122 million to sell Neymar.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd to NFL? ]

The Brazilian superstar, 27, wants out of PSG and hasn’t featured for them yet this season due to many reasons. The transfer window closes next Monday, Sept. 2, in Spain and France, so things need to get going if Neymar is going to return to Spain.

In recent months PSG’s fans have turned against Neymar as he has made his intentions clear to leave not only over the summer, but also at the end of last season as several incidents off the pitch led to his suspension from the domestic and European scene to start this season.

Despite those issues and serious injuries over the last two seasons at PSG, Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions and has stay focused on the pitch. He’s failed to take PSG past the last eight of the UEFA Champions League, which was his main aim, and even though many will call his time in Paris a failure, it’s tough to argue he hasn’t given his all on the pitch.

Neymar has been chased by Real Madrid and Barca all summer long and his preference has always seemed to be a return to Barcelona, where he spent four seasons from 2013-17 and won everything the game has to offer.

With Messi and Luis Suarez both 32, Neymar could see this as his big chance to return to Barcelona and be the main man in the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann for the next five to six seasons. Alongside Messi and Suarez, he was sensational during the 2014-15 campaign as they won the treble and demolished Juventus in the Champions League final in Berlin.

Barcelona have spent big this summer to rebuild their squad and Neymar would be the icing on the cake.

He upset many fans and officials when he left the Nou Camp in 2017 in a world-record transfer to PSG, but Neymar does appear to favor a move back to the Catalan club and they are also keen on bringing him back.

Especially if that means bitter rivals Real Madrid don’t sign him.

Red Star Belgrade fans park battle tank at stadium

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 27, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) Red Star Belgrade fans have welcomed another wartime symbol to their stadium: a real battle tank used during the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in 1990s.

The decommissioned Yugoslav army tank was parked in front of the Red Star stadium ahead of a Champions League qualifying match against Swiss champion Young Boys.

The Red Star fan club website says the tank symbolizes their slogan “Machine Has Started.” The northern stand at the stadium is reserved for the club’s most ardent supporters, known as Delije, or roughly translated the tough boys.

The stunt has triggered a strong reaction from neighboring Croatia, which fought a war for independence from the Serb-led Yugoslavia.

Croatian media say the tank is “a clear provocation” and “a scandal.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Brazilian ref becomes second to stop game for homophobic chanting

Photo credit should read DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 26, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco became the second official this month to halt a game due to homophobic chanting by fans.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]

Vasco da Gama were playing host to Sao Paulo in a Brazilian first-division fixture when Daronco stopped the game and asked Vasco manager Vanderlei Luxemburgo to ask the home fans to stop the chanting.

[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]

The rule by which referees are now empowered to stop games due to homophobic abuse came down from FIFA this summer, though the new guideline was initially intended to act as a tool against racist abuse occurring inside stadiums.

Not even two weeks ago, French referee Mehdi Mokhtari stopped a Ligue 2 game between Nancy and Le Mans due to homophobic chanting. The stoppage lasted “about a minute” before the game eventually resumed. Mokhtari was applauded by French sports ministers of all levels for his handling of the situation.

Third team appeals loss to Hamburg over refugee player’s identity

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 26, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

BERLIN (AP) Karlsruher SC has become the third second-division club in Germany to appeal a loss to Hamburger SV because of questions over former refugee Bakery Jatta’s identity.

[ MORE: Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3 ]

“The objection is made in view of the unresolved situation regarding the eligibility of HSV player Bakery Jatta, brought to light by known media reports,” Karlsruhe said in a short statement on Monday.

Karlsruhe lost 4-2 at home to Hamburg on Saturday, when the 21-year-old Jatta played and was verbally abused by home supporters. Some fans whistled Jatta’s every touch.

Karlsruhe sporting director Oliver Kreuzer apologized for the abuse afterward.

Jatta, the first refugee to play in the Bundesliga, is the subject of a dispute regarding his identity since Sport Bild magazine suggested he has been playing under a false name and is in fact two years older than he claims.

Hamburg has consistently backed the player, arguing his documents have been checked and are valid, while the German soccer federation (DFB) and league body (DFL) have given him the green light to play.

[ VIDEO: Romelu Lukaku scores on his debut, Inter Milan cruise to victory ]

“As there is no evidence so far of the player’s false identity, the eligibility of Bakery Jatta, born on June 6, 1998, remains valid,” the bodies said in a statement on Aug. 12.

But Bochum and Nuremberg had already lodged appeals with the DFB after losing to Hamburg, citing the media reports and questioning Jatta’s eligibility to play, and Karlsruhe had indicated before the game that it would follow their example if it dropped points and Jatta played.

Hamburg coach Dieter Hecking asked why Jatta had been subjected to the abuse before answering the question himself after Saturday’s game.

“Because the subject was made public. Not from our side, not from the player’s side. We have to live with that, that football fans will react to it. This is going to be the same in every stadium now the longer this goes on. Those who have little sense will want to exploit it,” Hecking said.

[ MORE: Now is not time for panic at Man United… not yet ]

The Hamburg coach called on the DFB and DFL for a resolution, “although they are not obligated at all because Baka has submitted all the documents and they are valid. And if we can’t trust the German state, the German authorities, anymore, then we can all go home.”

City rival St. Pauli has indicated it will not make an appeal if Jatta plays and it drops points in the Hamburg derby on Sept. 15.

Jatta, who made his debut for Hamburg in April 2017, has made 29 appearances for in the second division and 16 in the Bundesliga. Hamburg was relegated in 2018.