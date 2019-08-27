What will injuries to Miazga, Weah do to USMNT roster?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s Tuesday, we’re watching the U.S. Open Cup Final, and broadcaster Taylor Twellman has mentioned that four U.S. youngsters are going to be on Gregg Berhalter’s 23-man USMNT roster for the next international break.

The U.S. will play Mexico and Uruguay next month, and has been widely expected to call up Ajax teenager Sergino Dest and Werder Bremen youngster Josh Sargent.

Twellman seems to confirm that, adding that Miles Robinson of Atlanta United and Paxton Pomykal will make the cut as well.

Injuries to Matt Miazga (Reading) and Timothy Weah (Lille) mean there are more spaces than we suspected, so let’s take one more stab at Berhalter’s unit.

My how things change in a week.

Goalkeepers (3)

Still in:

Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Out:

David Bingham (LA Galaxy)

In:

Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

Why: With Horvath now sitting behind Simon Mignolet, Berhalter may opt to take another look at him and allow Bingham to stay with his team ahead of the MLS playoff push. Just a guess.

Defenders (8)

Still in:

John Brooks (Wolfsburg)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Sergino Dest (Ajax)

Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)

Out:

Matt Miazga (Reading, injured)

In:

Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Why: We’re gonna trust Twellman that Robinson will still fit the bill. Will we see Antonee Robinson of Wigan Athletic instead of Cannon, or as a ninth defender?

Midfielders (6)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Weston McKennie (Schalke)

Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)

Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth)

Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas)

Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Out:

None

In:

Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Why: We’d love to see Alfredo Morales here, who has slipped under the radar for several USMNT coaches despite being a serial difference maker in the Bundesliga (He hasn’t looked great in a U.S. shirt, and maybe it’s a personality thing? Seeing more Wil Trapp over him is a head scratcher besides the Columbus connection between the player and coach). We also think Julian Green may be out of luck, but we’re crossing our fingers given that he’s a Top 3 player in the 2.Bundesliga through a month of the season.

Forwards (6)

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)

Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Paul Arriola (DC United)

Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Out:

Timothy Weah (Lille, injured)

In:

None

Why: Weah got hurt! We’d like to see Tyler Boyd of Besiktas here, but are unsure if Berhalter is “up” on him and the youngster is new to the Turkish side. Plus, we think the Weah opening allows him to give Trapp two three four one more chance.

