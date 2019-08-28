Carli Lloyd reveals plans to pursue NFL career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Carli Lloyd is going to do this, she’s going to do it properly.

That is the message from the camp of the USWNT legend, as Lloyd, 37, has been invited to kick for an unnamed NFL team in their preseason finale on Thursday, but the USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day.

Her trainer and manager Alan Galanis told espnw.com that Lloyd is now focusing on training over the offseason and getting ready for the possibility of being a kicker for the 2020 NFL season.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Galanis said. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week, as she took part in a joint training session with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

From midfield in the World Cup final with a soccer ball or 55 yards with a football, there is only one truth: CARLI LLOYD GETS BUCKETS. pic.twitter.com/IW4la3vHqT — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) August 21, 2019

Offers then arrived, and Lloyd revealed to Fox Sports that she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

If this did happen, Lloyd would become the first-ever women to play in the NFL.

Look out for Lloyd practicing field goals on a field near you this offseason…

