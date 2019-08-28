More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Carli Lloyd reveals plans to pursue NFL career

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
If Carli Lloyd is going to do this, she’s going to do it properly.

That is the message from the camp of the USWNT legend, as Lloyd, 37, has been invited to kick for an unnamed NFL team in their preseason finale on Thursday, but the USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day.

Her trainer and manager Alan Galanis told espnw.com that Lloyd is now focusing on training over the offseason and getting ready for the possibility of being a kicker for the 2020 NFL season.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Galanis said. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week, as she took part in a joint training session with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

Offers then arrived, and Lloyd revealed to Fox Sports that she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

If this did happen, Lloyd would become the first-ever women to play in the NFL.

Look out for Lloyd practicing field goals on a field near you this offseason…

Veracruz’s winless run extends to 33 games

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Move over Derby County, the worst streak for games without a win now belongs to a Mexican team.

Veracruz lost 5-0 to Queretaro on Tuesday night in the seventh round of the Apertura tournament to extend its winless run to 33 games, breaking the tie with the English club, which set the previous mark in the 2007-08 season.

Ake Loba scored in the 36th and 45th minute, while Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Yrizar and Alonso Escoboza added goals in the 18th and 62nd and 85th, respectively, for the Gallos Blancos, who reached 16 points and are at the top of the standings in Mexico.

Veracruz, which got its last win against Tijuana in the seventh round of the Apertura 2018, has one point and is at the bottom of the standings among 19 teams. During the winless streak, Veracruz is 0-25-8.

The Tiburones Rojos’ rough stretch began Aug. 25, 2018. Since then five managers have coached the team that avoided relegation after paying a $6 million dollar fine, a rule in Mexico stablished two years ago.

Juvenal Olmos, Hugo Chavez, Robert Dante Siboldi, Rene Isidoro Garcia preceded Enrique Meza as the man in charge. Meza, a 77 year-old veteran has won four league titles and was Mexico*s manager, but he has not been able to make the team better.

Meza has five losses and a tie so far this season.

Derby County, which was relegated after the 2007-08 season and has not returned to the Premier League, finished its winless run at 0-25-7.

Mexico recall stars for USMNT, Argentina friendlies

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
After a summer off for many of Mexico’s established stars, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has recalled plenty of big names for friendlies against the USA and Argentina.

Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Hirving Lozano all return to the El Tri squad, as Hector Moreno and Jesus Corona are also recalled after Tata selected a youthful side which won the Gold Cup this summer.

Mexico play the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Argentina on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in San Antonio, Texas.

Recalling these huge names just shows the incredible depth Mexico have right now, as Mexico’s “B squad” beat a largely full strength USMNT in the Gold Cup final in Chicago in July.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez is in the squad once again after leading the line this summer.

Below is the squad in full.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Defenders: Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Jorge Sanchez (America), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Diego Reyes (Tigres), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Al-Gharafa), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Monterrey), Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Luis Montes (Leon), Jesus Corona (Porto), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Marco Fabian (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

After battle tank, Red Star celebrates on armored vehicle

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) After parking a battle tank at the gates of their stadium, Red Star Belgrade fans packed into an open-top armored troop carrier with some players to mark their Champions League qualification.

The Serbian team reached the group stage of the European soccer competition for the second straight season after a 1-1 draw with Swiss champion Young Boys.

After the match, Red Star fans and players joined the late night victory parade on the streets of the Serbian capital by riding on a large armored personnel carrier.

It was not clear who provided them the vehicle.

Pity, 10-man Atlanta United hold on for U.S. Open Cup crown

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
It’s taken Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez some time to get used to these United States, but he’s in the sweet spot now.

He’s also a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion.

Martinez scored six minutes after a Minnesota United own goal as Atlanta United built an early lead and held on through a Leandro Gonzalez Pirez red card at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

It’s Atlanta’s first USOC title, the first won by a team from Georgia, and joins the club’s 2018 MLS Cup in the trophy case

To borrow an adjective from PST’s Joe Prince-Wright, the second half was pulsating.

Atlanta’s first goal came when Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s cross was partially blocked but took a turn into the goal in the 10th minute.

After failing to record a goal or assist in his first eight MLS contests, Pity Martinez posted three goals and seven assists in his next 18 plus two goals in the Open Cup.

Minnesota pulled one back just after the break to reinvigorate the match.

It was Robin Lod who produced the goal, the Finnish national team hitting a shot that deflected past Brad Guzan.

Pirez made it more tense when he took his second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Ike Opara missed a first half chance, but thought he made up for it in stoppage time. His would-be equalizing assist was popped over the bar by Michael Boxall.