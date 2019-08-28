More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Key takeaways on USMNT roster; projecting the XI

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The USMNT squad for their friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay in September has been announced and there’s plenty to unpack.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd on NFL plans ]  

Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man squad includes plenty of promising youngsters, while he also left out veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley.

Below we take a look at the key takeaways from the roster announcement.

Bradley, Altidore overlooked
These omissions will make a lot of headlines initially, but don’t be surprised if Berhalter left Bradley and Altidore out because Toronto FC needs them for a playoff push. TFC play FC Cincinnati and NYCFC during the international break and head coach Gregg Vanney will be a relieved man that he has two of his stars ready for MLS action. Although, it could be a sign of things to come as both Bradley and Altidore had mixed displays during the Gold Cup this summer. Expect both of these players to be named in future squads but maybe, just maybe, this is a glimpse of the future for the USMNT. Bradley is 32 and Altidore turns 30 soon, and the high-pressing style that Berhalter wants doesn’t really suit either of them.

Even more youngsters get a chance
Sergino Dest, Paxton Pomykal, Miles Robinson are all ready to play for the USMNT. That is what Berhalter has said during this roster announcement and all three can expect to get minutes. Dest is an intriguing prospect at Ajax and he is able to play in a range of positions defensively. He and Pomykal played during the U-20 World Cup this summer and the FC Dallas midfielder has been sublime for the Texas side this season with his strength on the ball matched with superb calmness and creativity in possession. As for Robinson, he is another good young central defensive option for Berhalter following his breakthrough campaign with Atlanta United in MLS. After giving so many young players an opportunity to impress over the past 18 months, there are plenty more ready to step up from the U-20 squad who did pretty well at the World Cup this summer.

Left back spot open
It is clear that left back is a problem area for the USMNT. Tim Ream has tried his best to plug that gap but is much better at center back, while the likes of Dest, Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz could all compete for minutes at left back in this camp, but that isn’t their natural position either. There is no real left back in this squad, which highlights the problem, and it is something Berhalter has to figure out to give his defense a better balance. Having John Brooks return from injury as the left-sided center back is a huge bonus, and he will help whichever youngster gets the nod to play alongside him.

Pulisic should play out wide
Christian Pulisic has been played all over the place over the past 12 months but he should be played in his best position, which is on the left. That allows him to cut inside and cause havoc, while he also has the space he needs to take on defenders one v. one and get attacks going. Playing him as a No.10 is just fine, but with Pomykal a promising talent in that position, Pulisic is better suited to a wide role, just as he’s shown for Chelsea in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. Weston McKennie will hold things down in central midfield, and the trio of Pomykal, Pulisic and Tyler Boyd have a great mixture of power, pace and creativity behind a central striker.

Projected lineup for USMNT v. Mexico, Uruguay

—– Steffen —–

—- Cannon — Long — Brooks — Dest —-

—- McKennie —- Morales —-

—- Boyd —- Pomykal —- Pulisic —- 

—– Zardes —–

USMNT squad for Mexico, Uruguay friendlies announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Mexico and Uruguay in September friendlies and Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for the games.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd on NFL plans

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie lead this young squad, as veteran duo Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore have both been left out.

Their omission could be due to Toronto FC having a pivotal stretch of MLS games during the upcoming international break, but after both played at the Gold Cup this summer it is still a surprise they haven’t been included.

The USMNT face bitter rivals Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Wolfsburg’s John Brooks returns to the squad after injury, while Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent is also back after being a shock omission from the Gold Cup roster this summer. Sebastian Lletget and Alfredo Morales also return to the fold as plenty of players get their first chance to impress Berhalter.

FC Dallas youngster Paxton Pomykal has been handed his first call-up alongside teammate and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, while Sergino Dest and Miles Robinson could also make their debuts after being named in the squad.

Below is the roster in full.

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 60/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 15/0)

DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 6/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 7/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 11/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 8/0),) Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 35/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 10/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 14/3), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 13/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 15/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 19/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 33/5), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 31/13), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 51/10)

Carli Lloyd reveals plans to pursue NFL career

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
If Carli Lloyd is going to do this, she’s going to do it properly.

That is the message from the camp of the USWNT legend, as Lloyd, 37, has been invited to kick for an unnamed NFL team in their preseason finale on Thursday, but the USWNT play Portugal in a friendly on the same day.

Her trainer and manager Alan Galanis told espnw.com that Lloyd is now focusing on training over the offseason and getting ready for the possibility of being a kicker for the 2020 NFL season.

“If she’s going to do this, she’ll do it — she’ll train in the offseason, she’ll get herself ready so that she just doesn’t do it for the sake of doing it,” Galanis said. “If she’s going to do it, she’s going to do it so that she can be a success.”

How did we get to this point with the 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year?

A video of Lloyd kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral last week, as she took part in a joint training session with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

Offers then arrived, and Lloyd revealed to Fox Sports that she’s keen to give it a go.

“This has all been so wild. Can’t believe how big this has become,” Lloyd said. “I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL. They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I’m seriously considering it, as it’s a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it.”

If this did happen, Lloyd would become the first-ever women to play in the NFL.

Look out for Lloyd practicing field goals on a field near you this offseason…

Veracruz’s winless run extends to 33 games

Getty Images
Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Move over Derby County, the worst streak for games without a win now belongs to a Mexican team.

Veracruz lost 5-0 to Queretaro on Tuesday night in the seventh round of the Apertura tournament to extend its winless run to 33 games, breaking the tie with the English club, which set the previous mark in the 2007-08 season.

Ake Loba scored in the 36th and 45th minute, while Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Yrizar and Alonso Escoboza added goals in the 18th and 62nd and 85th, respectively, for the Gallos Blancos, who reached 16 points and are at the top of the standings in Mexico.

Veracruz, which got its last win against Tijuana in the seventh round of the Apertura 2018, has one point and is at the bottom of the standings among 19 teams. During the winless streak, Veracruz is 0-25-8.

The Tiburones Rojos’ rough stretch began Aug. 25, 2018. Since then five managers have coached the team that avoided relegation after paying a $6 million dollar fine, a rule in Mexico stablished two years ago.

Juvenal Olmos, Hugo Chavez, Robert Dante Siboldi, Rene Isidoro Garcia preceded Enrique Meza as the man in charge. Meza, a 77 year-old veteran has won four league titles and was Mexico*s manager, but he has not been able to make the team better.

Meza has five losses and a tie so far this season.

Derby County, which was relegated after the 2007-08 season and has not returned to the Premier League, finished its winless run at 0-25-7.

Mexico recall stars for USMNT, Argentina friendlies

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
After a summer off for many of Mexico’s established stars, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has recalled plenty of big names for friendlies against the USA and Argentina.

Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Hirving Lozano all return to the El Tri squad, as Hector Moreno and Jesus Corona are also recalled after Tata selected a youthful side which won the Gold Cup this summer.

Mexico play the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Argentina on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in San Antonio, Texas.

Recalling these huge names just shows the incredible depth Mexico have right now, as Mexico’s “B squad” beat a largely full strength USMNT in the Gold Cup final in Chicago in July.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez is in the squad once again after leading the line this summer.

Below is the squad in full.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa), Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

Defenders: Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Jorge Sanchez (America), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Diego Reyes (Tigres), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Al-Gharafa), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Monterrey), Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Luis Montes (Leon), Jesus Corona (Porto), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Marco Fabian (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Javier Hernandez (West Ham United), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Hirving Lozano (Napoli)