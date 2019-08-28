League Cup draw: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs drawn away in 3rd round

The Premier League’s big(gest) boys are set to join the League Cup party in the next round, with last season’s top-seven sides learning their third-round opponents during Wednesday’s draw.
[ MORE: Wednesday’s League Cup roundup | Tuesday ]
Defending League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defense away to EFL Championship side Preston North End, while their PL title rivals Liverpool will visit League Two side MK Dons.
Tottenham Hotspur were the other top-six side drawn away from home, as they’ll travel to League Two’s Colchester United. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were drawn as home sides, set to face Nottingham Forest, Macclesfield Town or Grimsby Town, and Rochdale, respectively.
PL side Southampton will be away to League One side Portsmouth as the two sides renew their south-coast rivalry at Fratton Park.
Third-round fixtures are set to be played the week commencing Sept. 23.
Full League Cup third-round draw
Preston North End v. Manchester City
MK Dons v. Liverpool
Colchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v. Macclesfield Town/Grimsby Town
Manchester United v. Rochdale
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Reading
Sheffield Wednesday v. Everton
Oxford United v. West Ham United
Watford v. Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Sheffield United v. Sunderland
Portsmouth v. Southampton
Burton Albion v. Bournemouth
Luton Town v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Stoke City