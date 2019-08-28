More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
League Cup draw: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs drawn away in 3rd round

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
The Premier League’s big(gest) boys are set to join the League Cup party in the next round, with last season’s top-seven sides learning their third-round opponents during Wednesday’s draw.

[ MORE: Wednesday's League Cup roundup | Tuesday ]

Defending League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defense away to EFL Championship side Preston North End, while their PL title rivals Liverpool will visit League Two side MK Dons.

Tottenham Hotspur were the other top-six side drawn away from home, as they’ll travel to League Two’s Colchester United. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were drawn as home sides, set to face Nottingham Forest, Macclesfield Town or Grimsby Town, and Rochdale, respectively.

PL side Southampton will be away to League One side Portsmouth as the two sides renew their south-coast rivalry at Fratton Park.

Third-round fixtures are set to be played the week commencing Sept. 23.

Full League Cup third-round draw

Preston North End v. Manchester City
MK Dons v. Liverpool
Colchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v. Macclesfield Town/Grimsby Town
Manchester United v. Rochdale
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Reading
Sheffield Wednesday v. Everton
Oxford United v. West Ham United
Watford v. Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Sheffield United v. Sunderland
Portsmouth v. Southampton
Burton Albion v. Bournemouth
Luton Town v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Stoke City

UCL roundup: Ajax qualify for group stage thanks to Mexico’s Alvarez

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying action…

[ MORE: Zlatan open to Man United return | USMNT squad for Mexico clash ]

Ajax 2-0 (2-0) APOEL Nicosia

Wednesday was a good day for both the United States and Mexico national teams, with regard to Ajax’s Champions League fortunes, as 18-year-old American right back Sergiño Dest and 21-year-old Mexican defender Edson Alvarez shone brightly.

Dest, just hours after receiving his first call-up to Gregg Berhalter’s senior national team, played all 90 minutes for last season’s semifinalists and acquitted himself quite well in Ajax’s biggest game of the season thus far. Alvarez, who is a virtual lock to be named to Tata Martino’s team for next week’s clash with the USMNT, bagged the opening goal — his first for Ajax after joining the reigning Eredivisie champions for $17 million this summer.

Ajax thought they had a second in the 50th minute, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar saw his goal wiped away for a rather dubious offside decision via video review.

No need for Ajax to fret, though, as Dusan Tadic finished a free-flowing sequence with a stunning strike from a tight angle in the 80th minute to make it 2-0 on the day, and on aggregate.

Elsewhere in UCL qualifying

Club Brugge 2-1 (3-1) LASK
Slavia Prague 1-0 (2-0) CFR Cluj

League Cup: Everton survive Lincoln scare; Foxes oust Magpies on PKs

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Wednesday’s League Cup action…

[ MORE: Third-round draw results | Tuesday's League Cup roundup ]

Lincoln City 2-4 Everton

Everton went 1-0 down to League One side Lincoln after 21 seconds, but Marco Silva‘s side turned things, but the Toffees then just about threw it all away, only to survive and advance to the third round via Alex Iwobi‘s 81st-minute winner.

Harry Anderson put the home side ahead right after kickoff, and the Imps remained out in front for more than half an hour. Lucas Digne pulled Everton back to level terms in the 36th minute. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, at which point the disaster appeared to have been averted. Not so fast.

Bruno Andrade pulled Lincoln back to 2-2 in the 70th minute, but the underdogs’ bid for the massive upset was undone by Iwobi in the 81st and Richarlison in the 88th.

Burnley 1-3 Sunderland

Speaking of League One underdogs taking on Premier League sides, Sunderland made light work of Burnley with three goals in a red-hot, 15-minute sprint to the third round.

Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets ahead in the 11th minute, but Will Grigg (35th), Tom Flanagan (47th) and George Dobson (50th) turned the narrow deficit into a wide advantage in next to no time.

Newcastle United 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Leicester City

James Maddison scored a stunning free kick in the 34th minute and Yoshinori Muto scored the other side of halftime, canceling one another out and sending Newcastle and Leicester to a penalty shootout at St. James’ Park.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden failed to convert for Newcastle, both denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Bournemouth 0-0 (3-0 PKs) Forest Green Rovers

League Two side took PL big boys Bournemouth to penalty kicks, but failed to convert any one of their three attempts from the spot. Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing were successful during the penalty shootout, while Jordon Ibe was the lone Cherry to be denied.

Elsewhere in League Cup action

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Portsmouth
Swansea City 6-0 Cambridge United
Rotherham United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Referee stops Ligue 1 game for removal of homophobic banners

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
For the third time in two weeks, a high-level league game was temporarily stopped due to homophobic abuse occurring inside the stadium.

[ MORE: Zlatan open to Man United return | USMNT squad for Mexico clash ]

Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game between home side Nice and visitors Marseille was stopped by referee Clement Turpin in the 28th minute for the removal of homophobic banners displayed by Nice’s fans, along with reports of homophobic chanting. The stoppage lasted 10 minutes.

According to writer and broadcaster Tom Williams, the banner and/or chants were aimed at British chemical company INEOS, the club’s new owners led by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who completed their purchase of Nice on Monday.

[ MORE: Bolton Wanderers saved as takeover completed ]

It’s the second such (high-level) incident to have occurred in France after French referee Mehdi Mokhtari stopped a Ligue 2 game between Nancy and Le Mans due to homophobic chanting, and the second such instance this week after Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco stopped the first-division game between Vasco da Gama and Sao Paulo for homophobic chanting.

French football officials have presumably made it abundantly clear to the country’s referees that eradicating homophobic abuse — along with racist abuse, perhaps — is a high priority. Mokhtari and Turpin wasted no time in halting their respective fixtures, which could prove the most effective method for putting an end to various types of abuse, at least inside stadiums.

LIVE, UCL: Amid tense encounters, Ajax battle for group stage

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League playoff round take center stage on Wednesday, as Ajax, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague all host ties which are in the balance.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

All three games will be tight and tense occasions as the winners will get the final three spots in the UCL group stage for the 2019-20 season.

Ajax, who reached the semifinals of the UCL last season, drew 0-0 away at APOEL Nicosia last time out and were pretty lucky to get that result. They are expected to advance in Amsterdam but their young team has to improve as the Cypriot champions looked dangerous on set pieces and counter attacks in the first leg.

Club Brugge and Slavia Prague both have slender advantages heading into the second legs, with Brugge winning 1-0 against Linz ASK in Austria and Slavia winning by the same scoreline in Romania against Cluj in the first leg. With so much on the line financially for all of these clubs, Wednesday’s clashes will be nail-bitters.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday
Ajax v. APOEL Nicosia (0-0)
Slavia Prague v. CFR Cluj (1-0)
Club Brugge v. LASK (1-0)