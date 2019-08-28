League Cup: Everton survive Lincoln scare; Foxes oust Magpies on PKs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Wednesday’s League Cup action…

Lincoln City 2-4 Everton

Everton went 1-0 down to League One side Lincoln after 21 seconds, but Marco Silva‘s side turned things, but the Toffees then just about threw it all away, only to survive and advance to the third round via Alex Iwobi‘s 81st-minute winner.

Harry Anderson put the home side ahead right after kickoff, and the Imps remained out in front for more than half an hour. Lucas Digne pulled Everton back to level terms in the 36th minute. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, at which point the disaster appeared to have been averted. Not so fast.

Bruno Andrade pulled Lincoln back to 2-2 in the 70th minute, but the underdogs’ bid for the massive upset was undone by Iwobi in the 81st and Richarlison in the 88th.

Burnley 1-3 Sunderland

Speaking of League One underdogs taking on Premier League sides, Sunderland made light work of Burnley with three goals in a red-hot, 15-minute sprint to the third round.

Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets ahead in the 11th minute, but Will Grigg (35th), Tom Flanagan (47th) and George Dobson (50th) turned the narrow deficit into a wide advantage in next to no time.

Newcastle United 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Leicester City

James Maddison scored a stunning free kick in the 34th minute and Yoshinori Muto scored the other side of halftime, canceling one another out and sending Newcastle and Leicester to a penalty shootout at St. James’ Park.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden failed to convert for Newcastle, both denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Bournemouth 0-0 (3-0 PKs) Forest Green Rovers

League Two side took PL big boys Bournemouth to penalty kicks, but failed to convert any one of their three attempts from the spot. Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing were successful during the penalty shootout, while Jordon Ibe was the lone Cherry to be denied.

Elsewhere in League Cup action

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Portsmouth

Swansea City 6-0 Cambridge United

Rotherham United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

