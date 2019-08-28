More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
LIVE, League Cup: Newcastle v. Leicester headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Five more Premier League teams are in League Cup action on Wednesday, as Newcastle United host Leicester City in the only all-PL affair in the second round.

[ LIVE: Follow League Cup scores

Brendan Rodgers and Steve Bruce will both fancy their chances of making a deep run in the competition and it will be a lively encounter at St James’ Park, especially with the home side buoyed by their sensational win at Tottenham on Sunday.

It will be intriguing to see how strong a lineup both managers put out considering they have very winnable home games this weekend.

Other PL clubs in action include Bournemouth who face Forest Green Rovers, while Burnley host Sunderland and Everton travel to Lincoln City in tricky tests for all three squads. QPR host Portsmouth in the pick of the ties across England and Wales on Wednesday.

Click on the link above to follow all the action.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, which all kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, and we will have you covered with all of the analysis post-game.

Wednesday’s League Cup games

QPR v. Portsmouth
Newcastle United v. Leicester City
Burnley v. Sunderland
Swansea City v. Cambridge United
Bournemouth v. Forest Green Rovers
Lincoln City v. Everton
Rotherham United v. Sheffield Wednesday
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield Town

Bolton Wanderers saved as takeover completed

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Bolton Wanderers have been saved.

Football Ventures (Whites) Limited have bought the 145-year-old club which was hours from being liquidated and expelled from the English Football League.

Fellow third-tier club Bury were not as lucky as Bolton, as the 134-year old team were expelled from the Football League on Tuesday after failing to meet several requirements.

Bolton’s new owners paid tribute to Bury’s fans in their statement announcing that the takeover had been completed.

One of the founding members of the English Football League, Bolton had been granted a 14-day extension on Tuesday for a deal to be completed to buy the club.

It took just one more day to seal the deal as the new owners released the following statement amid jubilation from Bolton’s fans and soccer fans across the world.

“The true spirit of this football club rests with the fans, it is nothing without them. The support shown to the players during this season’s opening fixtures has been overwhelming… Now the deal is complete, please be assured we intend to do all within our power to bring back a true sense of pride to Bolton Wanderers Football Club, which is the least the staff, fans, future generations of supporters and the community deserve.”

Joint Administrator, Paul Appleton, released the following statement on Wednesday.

“This has been one of the most complicated administrations I’ve been involved with but I’m delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures,” Appleton said. “At times, some of the hurdles appeared insurmountable and the frustration felt has been immense, not least by the supporters who have had to endure too many weeks of uncertainty.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to the Eddie Davies Trust and their legal team who, throughout this whole process, have been willing to do everything in their power to ensure Eddie’s incredible legacy was maintained and not sullied.”

Appleton went on to lambast former owner Ken Anderson, who had allowed the four-time FA Cup winners (Bolton were last in the Premier League in 2012, as they were relegated after a 10-year stay) to be on the brink of collapse.

“The Trust were forced to constantly compromise their position in the face of circumstances and demands which were wholly unreasonable,” Appleton continued. “This says much about their determination not to allow Eddie’s beloved Bolton Wanderers to suffer any longer at the hands of Ken Anderson. Sadly, Mr Anderson has used his position as a secured creditor to hamper and frustrate any deal that did not benefit him or suit his purposes. Thankfully, with the assistance of the Trust and others, we were able to overcome this obstacle.”

Bolton sit bottom of the third-tier on -11 points after being reprimanded by the Football League due to their dire financial situation. They have no manager and have been forced to field their youth team for their games so far this season, with their most recent fixtures cancelled due to concerns over the health of the youngsters.

However, Bolton can now plan ahead and look forward to a future as the new owners revealed they hope to hire a new manager and sign new players in the coming days.

Zlatan open to Man United return

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Manchester United do have a shortage of strikers, but surely not…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, spoke to journalists after he starred in the LA Galaxy’s 3-3 draw at crosstown rivals LAFC on Sunday and has hinted he’d be open to a return to Old Trafford.

His contract is up at the Galaxy when the 2019 MLS season ends and he’s already planning for his next challenge.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” Ibrahimovic said. “Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry. I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ibrahimovic won the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during an 18-month spell at United from 2016, which was impacted by a serious knee injury, then he cut his contract short to join the LA Galaxy for the start of the 2017 MLS season.

Since arriving in MLS, Zlatan has scored spectacular goals in abundance and has 44 goals in 49 appearances for the Galaxy. He has also been outspoken about many things the league needs to improve on and has lost none of his legendary confidence.

Would a return to United make sense for anyone at this point?

Probs not.

Ibrahimovic would no doubt get a few starts here and there if he joined United in January on a short-term deal, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as recognized strikers.

But it feels like Zlatan’s race is run in the Premier League.

He scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for United and even though his instincts would help the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood develop on a daily basis, maybe he could return in a coaching role at Old Trafford someday?

Given the fact Solskjaer is so keen to promote young talent at United, even if Zlatan wants a return that’s not going to happen.

Key takeaways on USMNT roster; projecting the XI

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
The USMNT squad for their friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay in September has been announced and there’s plenty to unpack.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd on NFL plans ]  

Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man squad includes plenty of promising youngsters, while he also left out veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley.

Below we take a look at the key takeaways from the roster announcement.

Bradley, Altidore overlooked
These omissions will make a lot of headlines initially, but don’t be surprised if Berhalter left Bradley and Altidore out because Toronto FC needs them for a playoff push. TFC play FC Cincinnati and NYCFC during the international break and head coach Gregg Vanney will be a relieved man that he has two of his stars ready for MLS action. Although, it could be a sign of things to come as both Bradley and Altidore had mixed displays during the Gold Cup this summer. Expect both of these players to be named in future squads but maybe, just maybe, this is a glimpse of the future for the USMNT. Bradley is 32 and Altidore turns 30 soon, and the high-pressing style that Berhalter wants doesn’t really suit either of them.

Even more youngsters get a chance
Sergino Dest, Paxton Pomykal, Miles Robinson are all ready to play for the USMNT. That is what Berhalter has said during this roster announcement and all three can expect to get minutes. Dest is an intriguing prospect at Ajax and he is able to play in a range of positions defensively. He and Pomykal played during the U-20 World Cup this summer and the FC Dallas midfielder has been sublime for the Texas side this season with his strength on the ball matched with superb calmness and creativity in possession. As for Robinson, he is another good young central defensive option for Berhalter following his breakthrough campaign with Atlanta United in MLS. After giving so many young players an opportunity to impress over the past 18 months, there are plenty more ready to step up from the U-20 squad who did pretty well at the World Cup this summer.

Left back spot open
It is clear that left back is a problem area for the USMNT. Tim Ream has tried his best to plug that gap but is much better at center back, while the likes of Dest, Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz could all compete for minutes at left back in this camp, but that isn’t their natural position either. There is no real left back in this squad, which highlights the problem, and it is something Berhalter has to figure out to give his defense a better balance. Having John Brooks return from injury as the left-sided center back is a huge bonus, and he will help whichever youngster gets the nod to play alongside him.

Pulisic should play out wide
Christian Pulisic has been played all over the place over the past 12 months but he should be played in his best position, which is on the left. That allows him to cut inside and cause havoc, while he also has the space he needs to take on defenders one v. one and get attacks going. Playing him as a No.10 is just fine, but with Pomykal a promising talent in that position, Pulisic is better suited to a wide role, just as he’s shown for Chelsea in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. Weston McKennie will hold things down in central midfield, and the trio of Pomykal, Pulisic and Tyler Boyd have a great mixture of power, pace and creativity behind a central striker.

Projected lineup for USMNT v. Mexico, Uruguay

—– Steffen —–

—- Cannon — Long — Brooks — Dest —-

—- McKennie —- Morales —-

—- Boyd —- Pomykal —- Pulisic —- 

—– Zardes —–

USMNT squad for Mexico, Uruguay friendlies announced

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Mexico and Uruguay in September friendlies and Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for the games.

[ MORE: Carli Lloyd on NFL plans

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie lead this young squad, as veteran duo Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore have both been left out.

Their omission could be due to Toronto FC having a pivotal stretch of MLS games during the upcoming international break, but after both played at the Gold Cup this summer it is still a surprise they haven’t been included.

The USMNT face bitter rivals Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Wolfsburg’s John Brooks returns to the squad after injury, while Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent is also back after being a shock omission from the Gold Cup roster this summer. Sebastian Lletget and Alfredo Morales also return to the fold as plenty of players get their first chance to impress Berhalter.

FC Dallas youngster Paxton Pomykal has been handed his first call-up alongside teammate and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, while Sergino Dest and Miles Robinson could also make their debuts after being named in the squad.

Below is the roster in full.

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 60/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 15/0)

DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 6/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 7/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 11/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 8/0),) Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 35/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 10/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 14/3), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 13/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 15/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 19/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0)

FORWARDS (6): Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 33/5), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 31/13), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 51/10)