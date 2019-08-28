More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mexico recall stars for USMNT, Argentina friendlies

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
After a summer off for many of Mexico’s established stars, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has recalled plenty of big names for friendlies against the USA and Argentina.

Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera and Hirving Lozano all return to the El Tri squad, as Hector Moreno and Jesus Corona are also recalled after Tata selected a youthful side which won the Gold Cup this summer.

Mexico play the USMNT at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Argentina on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in San Antonio, Texas.

Recalling these huge names just shows the incredible depth Mexico have right now, as Mexico’s “B squad” beat a largely full strength USMNT in the Gold Cup final in Chicago in July.

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez is in the squad once again after leading the line this summer.

Below is the squad in full.

After battle tank, Red Star celebrates on armored vehicle

Associated PressAug 28, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) After parking a battle tank at the gates of their stadium, Red Star Belgrade fans packed into an open-top armored troop carrier with some players to mark their Champions League qualification.

The Serbian team reached the group stage of the European soccer competition for the second straight season after a 1-1 draw with Swiss champion Young Boys.

After the match, Red Star fans and players joined the late night victory parade on the streets of the Serbian capital by riding on a large armored personnel carrier.

It was not clear who provided them the vehicle.

Pity, 10-man Atlanta United hold on for U.S. Open Cup crown

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
It’s taken Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez some time to get used to these United States, but he’s in the sweet spot now.

He’s also a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup champion.

Martinez scored six minutes after a Minnesota United own goal as Atlanta United built an early lead and held on through a Leandro Gonzalez Pirez red card at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

It’s Atlanta’s first USOC title, the first won by a team from Georgia, and joins the club’s 2018 MLS Cup in the trophy case

To borrow an adjective from PST’s Joe Prince-Wright, the second half was pulsating.

Atlanta’s first goal came when Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s cross was partially blocked but took a turn into the goal in the 10th minute.

After failing to record a goal or assist in his first eight MLS contests, Pity Martinez posted three goals and seven assists in his next 18 plus two goals in the Open Cup.

Minnesota pulled one back just after the break to reinvigorate the match.

It was Robin Lod who produced the goal, the Finnish national team hitting a shot that deflected past Brad Guzan.

Pirez made it more tense when he took his second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Ike Opara missed a first half chance, but thought he made up for it in stoppage time. His would-be equalizing assist was popped over the bar by Michael Boxall.

What will injuries to Miazga, Weah do to USMNT roster?

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
It’s Tuesday, we’re watching the U.S. Open Cup Final, and broadcaster Taylor Twellman has mentioned that four U.S. youngsters are going to be on Gregg Berhalter’s 23-man USMNT roster for the next international break.

The U.S. will play Mexico and Uruguay next month, and has been widely expected to call up Ajax teenager Sergino Dest and Werder Bremen youngster Josh Sargent.

Twellman seems to confirm that, adding that Miles Robinson of Atlanta United and Paxton Pomykal will make the cut as well.

Injuries to Matt Miazga (Reading) and Timothy Weah (Lille) mean there are more spaces than we suspected, so let’s take one more stab at Berhalter’s unit.

My how things change in a week.

Goalkeepers (3)

Still in:
Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

Out:
David Bingham (LA Galaxy)

In:
Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

Why: With Horvath now sitting behind Simon Mignolet, Berhalter may opt to take another look at him and allow Bingham to stay with his team ahead of the MLS playoff push. Just a guess.

Defenders (8)

Still in:
John Brooks (Wolfsburg)
Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)
Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Tim Ream (Fulham)
Sergino Dest (Ajax)
Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas)

Out:
Matt Miazga (Reading, injured)

In:
Miles Robinson (Atlanta United)

Why: We’re gonna trust Twellman that Robinson will still fit the bill. Will we see Antonee Robinson of Wigan Athletic instead of Cannon, or as a ninth defender?

Midfielders (6)

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)
Weston McKennie (Schalke)
Michael Bradley (Toronto FC)
Julian Green (Greuther Fuerth)
Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas)
Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy)

Out:
None

In:
Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

Why: We’d love to see Alfredo Morales here, who has slipped under the radar for several USMNT coaches despite being a serial difference maker in the Bundesliga (He hasn’t looked great in a U.S. shirt, and maybe it’s a personality thing? Seeing more Wil Trapp over him is a head scratcher besides the Columbus connection between the player and coach). We also think Julian Green may be out of luck, but we’re crossing our fingers given that he’s a Top 3 player in the 2.Bundesliga through a month of the season.

Forwards (6)

Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen)
Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC)
Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
Paul Arriola (DC United)
Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

Out:
Timothy Weah (Lille, injured)

In:
None

Why: Weah got hurt! We’d like to see Tyler Boyd of Besiktas here, but are unsure if Berhalter is “up” on him and the youngster is new to the Turkish side. Plus, we think the Weah opening allows him to give Trapp two three four one more chance.

 

Rooney suspended extra game for forearm red card

By Nicholas MendolaAug 27, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

Wayne Rooney‘s been punished an extra game by the MLS Disciplinary Committee following his forearm shiver red card on Aug. 21.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker was sent off in the 21st minute, his second red card this season, when VAR spotted his forearm to the chest/throat of Cristian Casseres in a 2-1 loss the New York Red Bulls.

Rooney, 33, has 13 goals and 7 assists across all competitions for DC and sat out Sunday’s 3-1 loss in Chester, Penn., against the Philadelphia Union.

The Black-and-Red are on a three-match losing streak, and sit two points back of the Red Bulls for a home playoff match. They still sit five points clear of the playoff line.

Rooney will now miss a match against Bojan Krkic and reinvigorated Montreal on Saturday at Stade Saputo. The Impact are one of the teams five points back of DC.