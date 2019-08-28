More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Referee stops Ligue 1 game for removal of homophobic banners

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
For the third time in two weeks, a high-level league game was temporarily stopped due to homophobic abuse occurring inside the stadium.

Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game between home side Nice and visitors Marseille was stopped by referee Clement Turpin in the 28th minute for the removal of homophobic banners displayed by Nice’s fans, along with reports of homophobic chanting. The stoppage lasted 10 minutes.

According to writer and broadcaster Tom Williams, the banner and/or chants were aimed at British chemical company INEOS, the club’s new owners led by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe who completed their purchase of Nice on Monday.

It’s the second such (high-level) incident to have occurred in France after French referee Mehdi Mokhtari stopped a Ligue 2 game between Nancy and Le Mans due to homophobic chanting, and the second such instance this week after Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco stopped the first-division game between Vasco da Gama and Sao Paulo for homophobic chanting.

French football officials have presumably made it abundantly clear to the country’s referees that eradicating homophobic abuse — along with racist abuse, perhaps — is a high priority. Mokhtari and Turpin wasted no time in halting their respective fixtures, which could prove the most effective method for putting an end to various types of abuse, at least inside stadiums.

LIVE, UCL: Amid tense encounters, Ajax battle for group stage

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League playoff round take center stage on Wednesday, as Ajax, Club Brugge and Slavia Prague all host ties which are in the balance.

All three games will be tight and tense occasions as the winners will get the final three spots in the UCL group stage for the 2019-20 season.

Ajax, who reached the semifinals of the UCL last season, drew 0-0 away at APOEL Nicosia last time out and were pretty lucky to get that result. They are expected to advance in Amsterdam but their young team has to improve as the Cypriot champions looked dangerous on set pieces and counter attacks in the first leg.

Club Brugge and Slavia Prague both have slender advantages heading into the second legs, with Brugge winning 1-0 against LASK Linz in Austria and Slavia winning by the same scoreline in Romania against Cluj in the first leg. With so much on the line financially for all of these clubs, Wednesday’s clashes will be nail-bitters.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday
Ajax v. APOEL Nicosia (0-0)
Slavia Prague v. CFR Cluj (1-0)
Club Brugge v. LASK Linz (1-0)

LIVE, League Cup: Newcastle v. Leicester headlines

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Five more Premier League teams are in League Cup action on Wednesday, as Newcastle United host Leicester City in the only all-PL affair in the second round.

Brendan Rodgers and Steve Bruce will both fancy their chances of making a deep run in the competition and it will be a lively encounter at St James’ Park, especially with the home side buoyed by their sensational win at Tottenham on Sunday.

It will be intriguing to see how strong a lineup both managers put out considering they have very winnable home games this weekend.

Other PL clubs in action include Bournemouth who face Forest Green Rovers, while Burnley host Sunderland and Everton travel to Lincoln City in tricky tests for all three squads. QPR host Portsmouth in the pick of the ties across England and Wales on Wednesday.

Click on the link above to follow all the action.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, which all kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, and we will have you covered with all of the analysis post-game.

Wednesday’s League Cup games

QPR v. Portsmouth
Newcastle United v. Leicester City
Burnley v. Sunderland
Swansea City v. Cambridge United
Bournemouth v. Forest Green Rovers
Lincoln City v. Everton
Rotherham United v. Sheffield Wednesday
Grimsby Town v. Macclesfield Town

Bolton Wanderers saved as takeover completed

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 1:53 PM EDT
Bolton Wanderers have been saved.

Football Ventures (Whites) Limited have bought the 145-year-old club which was hours from being liquidated and expelled from the English Football League.

Fellow third-tier club Bury were not as lucky as Bolton, as the 134-year old team were expelled from the Football League on Tuesday after failing to meet several requirements.

Bolton’s new owners paid tribute to Bury’s fans in their statement announcing that the takeover had been completed.

One of the founding members of the English Football League, Bolton had been granted a 14-day extension on Tuesday for a deal to be completed to buy the club.

It took just one more day to seal the deal as the new owners released the following statement amid jubilation from Bolton’s fans and soccer fans across the world.

“The true spirit of this football club rests with the fans, it is nothing without them. The support shown to the players during this season’s opening fixtures has been overwhelming… Now the deal is complete, please be assured we intend to do all within our power to bring back a true sense of pride to Bolton Wanderers Football Club, which is the least the staff, fans, future generations of supporters and the community deserve.”

Joint Administrator, Paul Appleton, released the following statement on Wednesday.

“This has been one of the most complicated administrations I’ve been involved with but I’m delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures,” Appleton said. “At times, some of the hurdles appeared insurmountable and the frustration felt has been immense, not least by the supporters who have had to endure too many weeks of uncertainty.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to the Eddie Davies Trust and their legal team who, throughout this whole process, have been willing to do everything in their power to ensure Eddie’s incredible legacy was maintained and not sullied.”

Appleton went on to lambast former owner Ken Anderson, who had allowed the four-time FA Cup winners (Bolton were last in the Premier League in 2012, as they were relegated after a 10-year stay) to be on the brink of collapse.

“The Trust were forced to constantly compromise their position in the face of circumstances and demands which were wholly unreasonable,” Appleton continued. “This says much about their determination not to allow Eddie’s beloved Bolton Wanderers to suffer any longer at the hands of Ken Anderson. Sadly, Mr Anderson has used his position as a secured creditor to hamper and frustrate any deal that did not benefit him or suit his purposes. Thankfully, with the assistance of the Trust and others, we were able to overcome this obstacle.”

Bolton sit bottom of the third-tier on -11 points after being reprimanded by the Football League due to their dire financial situation. They have no manager and have been forced to field their youth team for their games so far this season, with their most recent fixtures cancelled due to concerns over the health of the youngsters.

However, Bolton can now plan ahead and look forward to a future as the new owners revealed they hope to hire a new manager and sign new players in the coming days.

Zlatan open to Man United return

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Manchester United do have a shortage of strikers, but surely not…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, spoke to journalists after he starred in the LA Galaxy’s 3-3 draw at crosstown rivals LAFC on Sunday and has hinted he’d be open to a return to Old Trafford.

His contract is up at the Galaxy when the 2019 MLS season ends and he’s already planning for his next challenge.

“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” Ibrahimovic said. “Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry. I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”

Ibrahimovic won the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during an 18-month spell at United from 2016, which was impacted by a serious knee injury, then he cut his contract short to join the LA Galaxy for the start of the 2017 MLS season.

Since arriving in MLS, Zlatan has scored spectacular goals in abundance and has 44 goals in 49 appearances for the Galaxy. He has also been outspoken about many things the league needs to improve on and has lost none of his legendary confidence.

Would a return to United make sense for anyone at this point?

Probs not.

Ibrahimovic would no doubt get a few starts here and there if he joined United in January on a short-term deal, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as recognized strikers.

But it feels like Zlatan’s race is run in the Premier League.

He scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for United and even though his instincts would help the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood develop on a daily basis, maybe he could return in a coaching role at Old Trafford someday?

Given the fact Solskjaer is so keen to promote young talent at United, even if Zlatan wants a return that’s not going to happen.