Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UEL preview: One final hurdle for Wolves to reach group stage

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ stated goal of reaching the Europa League group stage is 90 minutes (or, maybe 120) from becoming reality ahead of Thursday’s qualification second leg against Torino.

After securing a 3-2 victory in Italy last week, Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side will advance to the group stage with a draw at Molineux Stadium, a 1-0 defeat or a 2-1 defeat, or most obviously, a victory. A reversed 3-2 result would send the sides to extra time.

Raul Jimenez scored the winning goal, his fifth in five UEL appearances thus far, in the 72nd minute last Thursday. Torino defender Bremer opened the scoring by putting the ball into his own net and Diogo Jota made it 2-0 to the visitors just before the hour mark, but Torino hit back through Lorenzo De Silvestri in the 61st, followed by Jimenez’s goal 11 minutes later. Torino’s lifeline came courtesy of Andrea Belotti, from the penalty spot, in the 89th.

It’s Belotti’s goal, also his fifth in UEL action this season, that gives Walter Mazzarri‘s side a real shot at overturning the deficit at just one goal.

Having already played eight games this season — compared to most Premier League sides, who have only played three or four — it’s been a busy start to the 2019-20 campaign for Wolves, but Espirito Santo says his side is embracing not only the challenge of the busy schedule but also the dream of what could come of their journey in Europe.

“We are really embracing all the games, not only the competitions, but all the games we have in front of us,” he said this week. “It’s been good, I think for all the club it’s a new experience, but I think we’ve prepared well and the way we’ve dealt with the traveling has been fantastic, so I’m very pleased for the club and for the players. We just embrace the games and then we want to compete.”

Thursday’s notable Europa League schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Torino (3-2)
AIK v. Celtic (0-2)
Rangers v. Legia Warsaw (0-0)
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Strasbourg (0-1)
Zorya v. Espanyol (1-3)
Apollon Limassol v. PSV Eindhoven (0-3)
Hapoel Be’er Sheva v. Feyenoord (0-3)

UCL pots: Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea in Pot 1; Spurs in Pot 2

Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Despite UEFA’s system for assigning the domestic champions of Europe’s highest-rated leagues leagues to Pot 1 of the Champions League draw, three English clubs will represent the Premier League when the 2019-20 group stage draw is held in Monaco, France, on Thursday (12 p.m. ET).

Manchester City, as the reigning PL champions, along with Liverpool, as the defending Champions League champions, and Chelsea, as the reigning Europa League champions, have been assigned to Pot 1. Tottenham Hotspur, the PL’s fourth and final representative, will come out of Pot 2 and cannot be drawn into any group already containing a PL side.

Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit St. Petersburg — all as reigning champions of their respective leagues — fill out the rest of Pot 1.

Four sides for whom a strong case could be made to make a deep run join Tottenham in Pot 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Inter Milan will be the side to come out of Pot 3 and create the always-feared “group of death.” RB Leipzig as the “fourth-best” side in any group is a fate everyone will hope to avoid.

Worst-case scenarios for PL clubs: Man City, Liverpool or Chelsea get drawn into a group with one of Real or Atleti, and Inter, plus Leipzig; Spurs get drawn into a group with Barcelona and Inter (again, as they were last season), plus Leipzig.

UCL roundup: Ajax qualify for group stage thanks to Mexico’s Alvarez

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s UEFA Champions League qualifying action…

Ajax 2-0 (2-0) APOEL Nicosia

Wednesday was a good day for both the United States and Mexico national teams, with regard to Ajax’s Champions League fortunes, as 18-year-old American right back Sergiño Dest and 21-year-old Mexican defender Edson Alvarez shone brightly.

Dest, just hours after receiving his first call-up to Gregg Berhalter’s senior national team, played all 90 minutes for last season’s semifinalists and acquitted himself quite well in Ajax’s biggest game of the season thus far. Alvarez, who is a virtual lock to be named to Tata Martino’s team for next week’s clash with the USMNT, bagged the opening goal — his first for Ajax after joining the reigning Eredivisie champions for $17 million this summer.

Ajax thought they had a second in the 50th minute, but Klaas-Jan Huntelaar saw his goal wiped away for a rather dubious offside decision via video review.

No need for Ajax to fret, though, as Dusan Tadic finished a free-flowing sequence with a stunning strike from a tight angle in the 80th minute to make it 2-0 on the day, and on aggregate.

Elsewhere in UCL qualifying

Club Brugge 2-1 (3-1) LASK
Slavia Prague 1-0 (2-0) CFR Cluj

League Cup draw: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs drawn away in 3rd round

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
The Premier League’s big(gest) boys are set to join the League Cup party in the next round, with last season’s top-seven sides learning their third-round opponents during Wednesday’s draw.

Defending League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defense away to EFL Championship side Preston North End, while their PL title rivals Liverpool will visit League Two side MK Dons.

Tottenham Hotspur were the other top-six side drawn away from home, as they’ll travel to League Two’s Colchester United. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were drawn as home sides, set to face Nottingham Forest, Macclesfield Town or Grimsby Town, and Rochdale, respectively.

PL side Southampton will be away to League One side Portsmouth as the two sides renew their south-coast rivalry at Fratton Park.

Third-round fixtures are set to be played the week commencing Sept. 23.

Full League Cup third-round draw

Preston North End v. Manchester City
MK Dons v. Liverpool
Colchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
Chelsea v. Macclesfield Town/Grimsby Town
Manchester United v. Rochdale
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Reading
Sheffield Wednesday v. Everton
Oxford United v. West Ham United
Watford v. Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Sheffield United v. Sunderland
Portsmouth v. Southampton
Burton Albion v. Bournemouth
Luton Town v. Leicester City
Crawley Town v. Stoke City

League Cup: Everton survive Lincoln scare; Foxes oust Magpies on PKs

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Wednesday’s League Cup action…

Lincoln City 2-4 Everton

Everton went 1-0 down to League One side Lincoln after 21 seconds, but Marco Silva‘s side turned things, but the Toffees then just about threw it all away, only to survive and advance to the third round via Alex Iwobi‘s 81st-minute winner.

Harry Anderson put the home side ahead right after kickoff, and the Imps remained out in front for more than half an hour. Lucas Digne pulled Everton back to level terms in the 36th minute. Gylfi Sigurdsson converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, at which point the disaster appeared to have been averted. Not so fast.

Bruno Andrade pulled Lincoln back to 2-2 in the 70th minute, but the underdogs’ bid for the massive upset was undone by Iwobi in the 81st and Richarlison in the 88th.

Burnley 1-3 Sunderland

Speaking of League One underdogs taking on Premier League sides, Sunderland made light work of Burnley with three goals in a red-hot, 15-minute sprint to the third round.

Jay Rodriguez put the Clarets ahead in the 11th minute, but Will Grigg (35th), Tom Flanagan (47th) and George Dobson (50th) turned the narrow deficit into a wide advantage in next to no time.

Newcastle United 1-1 (2-4 PKs) Leicester City

James Maddison scored a stunning free kick in the 34th minute and Yoshinori Muto scored the other side of halftime, canceling one another out and sending Newcastle and Leicester to a penalty shootout at St. James’ Park.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden failed to convert for Newcastle, both denied by Kasper Schmeichel.

Bournemouth 0-0 (3-0 PKs) Forest Green Rovers

League Two side took PL big boys Bournemouth to penalty kicks, but failed to convert any one of their three attempts from the spot. Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing were successful during the penalty shootout, while Jordon Ibe was the lone Cherry to be denied.

Elsewhere in League Cup action

Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Portsmouth
Swansea City 6-0 Cambridge United
Rotherham United 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday