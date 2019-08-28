USMNT squad for Mexico, Uruguay friendlies announced

The U.S. men’s national team host Mexico and Uruguay in September friendlies and Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for the games.
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie lead this young squad, as veteran duo Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore have both been left out.
Their omission could be due to Toronto FC having a pivotal stretch of MLS games during the upcoming international break, but after both played at the Gold Cup this summer it is still a surprise they haven’t been included.
The USMNT face bitter rivals Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 and then Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Wolfsburg’s John Brooks returns to the squad after injury, while Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent is also back after being a shock omission from the Gold Cup roster this summer. Sebastian Lletget and Alfredo Morales also return to the fold as plenty of players get their first chance to impress Berhalter.
FC Dallas youngster Paxton Pomykal has been handed his first call-up alongside teammate and goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, while Sergino Dest and Miles Robinson could also make their debuts after being named in the squad.
Below is the roster in full.
GOALKEEPERS (4): Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas; 0/0), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC; 60/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 15/0)
DEFENDERS (9): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER; 37/3), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 6/0), Sergiño Dest (Ajax/NED; 0/0), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes; 7/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 11/2), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN; 8/0),) Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 35/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 10/2)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 9/2), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 14/3), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Düsseldorf/GER; 13/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 0/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 15/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 19/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0)
FORWARDS (6): Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake; 3/0), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas/TUR; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 33/5), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 31/13), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 7/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 51/10)