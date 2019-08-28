Veracruz’s winless run extends to 33 games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MEXICO CITY (AP) Move over Derby County, the worst streak for games without a win now belongs to a Mexican team.

Veracruz lost 5-0 to Queretaro on Tuesday night in the seventh round of the Apertura tournament to extend its winless run to 33 games, breaking the tie with the English club, which set the previous mark in the 2007-08 season.

Ake Loba scored in the 36th and 45th minute, while Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Yrizar and Alonso Escoboza added goals in the 18th and 62nd and 85th, respectively, for the Gallos Blancos, who reached 16 points and are at the top of the standings in Mexico.

Veracruz, which got its last win against Tijuana in the seventh round of the Apertura 2018, has one point and is at the bottom of the standings among 19 teams. During the winless streak, Veracruz is 0-25-8.

The Tiburones Rojos’ rough stretch began Aug. 25, 2018. Since then five managers have coached the team that avoided relegation after paying a $6 million dollar fine, a rule in Mexico stablished two years ago.

Juvenal Olmos, Hugo Chavez, Robert Dante Siboldi, Rene Isidoro Garcia preceded Enrique Meza as the man in charge. Meza, a 77 year-old veteran has won four league titles and was Mexico*s manager, but he has not been able to make the team better.

Meza has five losses and a tie so far this season.

Derby County, which was relegated after the 2007-08 season and has not returned to the Premier League, finished its winless run at 0-25-7.