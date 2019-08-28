Zlatan open to Man United return

Manchester United do have a shortage of strikers, but surely not…
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, spoke to journalists after he starred in the LA Galaxy’s 3-3 draw at crosstown rivals LAFC on Sunday and has hinted he’d be open to a return to Old Trafford.
His contract is up at the Galaxy when the 2019 MLS season ends and he’s already planning for his next challenge.
“I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here,” Ibrahimovic said. “Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry. I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes.”
Ibrahimovic won the League Cup, Europa League and Community Shield during an 18-month spell at United from 2016, which was impacted by a serious knee injury, then he cut his contract short to join the LA Galaxy for the start of the 2017 MLS season.
Since arriving in MLS, Zlatan has scored spectacular goals in abundance and has 44 goals in 49 appearances for the Galaxy. He has also been outspoken about many things the league needs to improve on and has lost none of his legendary confidence.
Would a return to United make sense for anyone at this point?
Probs not.
Ibrahimovic would no doubt get a few starts here and there if he joined United in January on a short-term deal, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as recognized strikers.
But it feels like Zlatan’s race is run in the Premier League.
He scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for United and even though his instincts would help the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood develop on a daily basis, maybe he could return in a coaching role at Old Trafford someday?
Given the fact Solskjaer is so keen to promote young talent at United, even if Zlatan wants a return that’s not going to happen.