Could Arsenal finally start Pepe, Auba, Lacazette?

Arsenal fans could finally see the forward trio they’ve been waiting for.
With Alexandre Lacazette almost recovered from an ankle injury, he could start up top in a front three including fellow Frenchmen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Nicolas Pepe. It’s just in time, as Arsenal faces Tottenham in the first edition of the North London derby this season.
“I think they can start together and they can play also during the match as all three, it depends how we decide our gameplan,” Emery said. “But I am very optimistic for that situation, but not also those three players, also Nelson, Mkhitaryan, Willock, Ozil. We need to be able to make the best decisions, but above all, to have different possibilities with the players.”
Arsenal fans have been waiting with baited breath to see the speed, skill, and technique of Aubameyang, Lacazette, and Pepe playing together. It obviously gives Arsenal an issue defensively, because the trio aren’t exactly known for their defending. But if Arsenal can move forward on the break, and if Emery can find the overall balance of the squad, it could bring tremendous results.
Going up against Tottenham at the Emirates is also a special occasion. The players have added motivation to succeed and should be ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd. It will be interesting to see what kind of chemistry Lacazette and Aubameyang have built early on with Pepe, and if they score, what their celebration will be.
MADRID (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.
Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying “our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon.” He also thanked supporters for “all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”
The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain’s national team in June because of his daughter’s illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.
Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana “will be the star that guides our family.”
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing in the main stage of a European competition.
Wolves defeated Torino, 2-1, at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday night, advancing to the UEFA Europa League group stage with a 5-3 aggregate victory. Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker both scored for Wolves, with Andrea Belotti scoring for Torino as the Serie A club was knocked out.
Jimenez gave Wolves the lead in the 30th minute with a sublime first-time finish. In the 57th minute, Andrea Belotti briefly tied the game with a near-post header, but one minute later, Dendoncker struck back with a side-footed shot that went off the post.
The draw for the Europa League group stages is on Friday.
Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s Europa League second-leg scores.
Qarabag 2 – 1 Linfield
Riga 1 – 0 Copenhagen
AIK 1 – 4 Celtic
PAOK 3 – 2 Slovan Bratislava
BATE 2 – 0 Astana
Apollon 0 – 4 PSV
Zorya 2 – 2 Espanyol
Molde 1 – 1 Partizan
Bnei Yehuda 0 – 1 Malmö FF
Spartak Moscow 1 – 2 Sporting Braga
Trabzonspor 0 – 2 AEK Athens
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 0 – 3 Feyenoord
Antwerp 1 – 4 E AZ (After Extra Time)
Ferencvaros 4 – 2 Sūduva
F91 Dudelange 2 – 1 Ararat-Armenia (on penalties)
Rijeka 1 – 1 Gent
Maribor 2 – 2 Ludogorets
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 0 Strasbourg
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 1 Torino
Rangers 1 – 0 Legia Warszawa
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 – 0 FCSB
As the 2005-2006 season was coming to a close, Tottenham was on the precipice of a great feat. Finishing above Arsenal as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.
Then came the Lasagna.
The night before the match, almost a dozen Spurs players ended up with food poisoning from a bad batch of Lasagna at a hotel buffet. It clearly affected the team the next day, as West Ham defeated Tottenham, 2-1. To make matters worse for Spurs, Arsenal jumped over them in the table in Thierry Henry’s last match before moving to Barcelona.
But what if that never happened? What if Tottenham had a perfectly fine dinner, defeated West Ham, and qualified for the Champions League?
Watch the latest episode of Crossroads above, and check out previous episodes on Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool on NBC Sports‘ Youtube Page.
After one and a half seasons at Mexican giant Club America, the Jeremy Menez experiment has come to an expected conclusion.
Both Club America and Menez on his social media account confirmed the announce, mutually agreeing to terminate the Frenchman’s contract. In a post on his Instagram account in both Spanish and French, Menez didn’t seem to hold any hard feeling over the way his situation worked out, thanking the fans, the clubs and his teammates in Mexico City.
It’s unclear whether Menez will remain in Mexico, the Americas, or return to Europe, though the timing of his move allows him to move to a European club just before the transfer deadline.
Menez arrived at Club America with much fanfare in January 2018, with Club America hoping he could be a carbon copy of fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres. Gignac has gone on to lead Tigres to four Liga MX titles and three Campeones Cup trophies, along with becoming Tigres’ all-time leading scorer.
Menez, on the other hand, had a decent start at America in the 2018 Clausura tournament, but was completely out of the picture last season. He had multiple injuries and operations on his left leg, and manager Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera had some veiled criticism for Menez, stating that Menez wasn’t training hard enough when healthy and wasn’t bringing the right attitude to training.
After playing just 3 times over the course of last season for the first team, Menez had surprisingly been re-incorporated, both for America’s preseason friendly matches in the U.S. as well as their Leagues Cup participation.
However, since coming off the bench in the 2019 Apertura opener on July 21, Menez has been with the reserves and it seemed he had no chance of winning over Herrera moving forward.
It still remains to be seen whether European stars towards the end of their prime can succeed coming to Mexico like they can coming to MLS. Vincent Janssen, who is still just 25-years-old, moved to Monterrey in late July and is finally seeing the pitch off the bench. Janssen scored his first league goal last Saturday in Monterrey’s 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna.