Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announces death of daughter

Associated PressAug 29, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying “our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon.” He also thanked supporters for “all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”

The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain’s national team in June because of his daughter’s illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.

Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana “will be the star that guides our family.”

UEL Rewind: Wolves advance to group stage

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing in the main stage of a European competition.

Wolves defeated Torino, 2-1, at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday night, advancing to the UEFA Europa League group stage with a 5-3 aggregate victory. Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker both scored for Wolves, with Andrea Belotti scoring for Torino as the Serie A club was knocked out.

Jimenez gave Wolves the lead in the 30th minute with a sublime first-time finish. In the 57th minute, Andrea Belotti briefly tied the game with a near-post header, but one minute later, Dendoncker struck back with a side-footed shot that went off the post.

The draw for the Europa League group stages is on Friday.

Here’s a look at the rest of Thursday’s Europa League second-leg scores.

Qarabag 2 – 1 Linfield
Riga 1 – 0 Copenhagen
AIK 1 – 4 Celtic
PAOK 3 – 2 Slovan Bratislava
BATE 2 – 0 Astana
Apollon 0 – 4 PSV
Zorya 2 – 2 Espanyol
Molde 1 – 1 Partizan
Bnei Yehuda 0 – 1 Malmö FF
Spartak Moscow 1 – 2 Sporting Braga
Trabzonspor 0 – 2 AEK Athens
Hapoel Be’er Sheva 0 – 3 Feyenoord
Antwerp 1 – 4 E AZ (After Extra Time)
Ferencvaros 4 – 2 Sūduva
F91 Dudelange 2 – 1 Ararat-Armenia (on penalties)
Rijeka 1 – 1 Gent
Maribor 2 – 2 Ludogorets
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 – 0 Strasbourg
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 1 Torino
Rangers 1 – 0 Legia Warszawa
Vitoria Guimaraes 1 – 0 FCSB

Crossroads: What if lasagna-gate hadn’t rocked Spurs

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
As the 2005-2006 season was coming to a close, Tottenham was on the precipice of a great feat. Finishing above Arsenal as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Then came the Lasagna.

The night before the match, almost a dozen Spurs players ended up with food poisoning from a bad batch of Lasagna at a hotel buffet. It clearly affected the team the next day, as West Ham defeated Tottenham, 2-1. To make matters worse for Spurs, Arsenal jumped over them in the table in Thierry Henry’s last match before moving to Barcelona.

But what if that never happened? What if Tottenham had a perfectly fine dinner, defeated West Ham, and qualified for the Champions League?

Watch the latest episode of Crossroads above, and check out previous episodes on Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool on NBC Sports‘ Youtube Page.

Menez experiment ends at Club America

By Daniel KarellAug 29, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT
After one and a half seasons at Mexican giant Club America, the Jeremy Menez experiment has come to an expected conclusion.

Both Club America and Menez on his social media account confirmed the announce, mutually agreeing to terminate the Frenchman’s contract. In a post on his Instagram account in both Spanish and French, Menez didn’t seem to hold any hard feeling over the way his situation worked out, thanking the fans, the clubs and his teammates in Mexico City.

It’s unclear whether Menez will remain in Mexico, the Americas, or return to Europe, though the timing of his move allows him to move to a European club just before the transfer deadline.

Anuncio mi salida del club después de 2 temporadas muy gratificantes para mí. Quería agradecer a los fanáticos por la increíble bienvenida que me dieron. Me gustaría agradecer al club por su dedicación y habilidades y a todos mis compañeros con los que jugué. Nunca te olvidaré Vamos America somos aguillas 🦅🦅🦅🦅 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Je vous annonce mon départ du club après 2 saisons très enrichissantes pour moi. Je tenais à remercier les supporters de l’accueil incroyable que vous m avez fait. Je te tiens à remercier les gens du club pour leur dévouement et leurs compétences ainsi que tous mes partenaires avec lesquels j ai joué. Je vous oublierai jamais. Vamos America somos aguillas 🦅🦅🦅🦅❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mnz

Menez arrived at Club America with much fanfare in January 2018, with Club America hoping he could be a carbon copy of fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres. Gignac has gone on to lead Tigres to four Liga MX titles and three Campeones Cup trophies, along with becoming Tigres’ all-time leading scorer.

Menez, on the other hand, had a decent start at America in the 2018 Clausura tournament, but was completely out of the picture last season. He had multiple injuries and operations on his left leg, and manager Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera had some veiled criticism for Menez, stating that Menez wasn’t training hard enough when healthy and wasn’t bringing the right attitude to training.

After playing just 3 times over the course of last season for the first team, Menez had surprisingly been re-incorporated, both for America’s preseason friendly matches in the U.S. as well as their Leagues Cup participation.

However, since coming off the bench in the 2019 Apertura opener on July 21, Menez has been with the reserves and it seemed he had no chance of winning over Herrera moving forward.

It still remains to be seen whether European stars towards the end of their prime can succeed coming to Mexico like they can coming to MLS. Vincent Janssen, who is still just 25-years-old, moved to Monterrey in late July and is finally seeing the pitch off the bench. Janssen scored his first league goal last Saturday in Monterrey’s 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 29, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Matchweek 4 is almost here as teams look to head into the international break on a high.

Arsenal host Tottenham in a massive north London derby, while Man United, Man City and Liverpool all have tricky tests.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Newcastle 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Southampton 1-2 Man United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley 1-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Everton 1-2 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

West Ham 2-2 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)