Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announces death of daughter

After one and a half seasons at Mexican giant Club America, the Jeremy Menez experiment has come to an expected conclusion.

Both Club America and Menez on his social media account confirmed the announce, mutually agreeing to terminate the Frenchman’s contract. In a post on his Instagram account in both Spanish and French, Menez didn’t seem to hold any hard feeling over the way his situation worked out, thanking the fans, the clubs and his teammates in Mexico City.

It’s unclear whether Menez will remain in Mexico, the Americas, or return to Europe, though the timing of his move allows him to move to a European club just before the transfer deadline.

Menez arrived at Club America with much fanfare in January 2018, with Club America hoping he could be a carbon copy of fellow Frenchman Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres. Gignac has gone on to lead Tigres to four Liga MX titles and three Campeones Cup trophies, along with becoming Tigres’ all-time leading scorer.

Menez, on the other hand, had a decent start at America in the 2018 Clausura tournament, but was completely out of the picture last season. He had multiple injuries and operations on his left leg, and manager Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera had some veiled criticism for Menez, stating that Menez wasn’t training hard enough when healthy and wasn’t bringing the right attitude to training.

After playing just 3 times over the course of last season for the first team, Menez had surprisingly been re-incorporated, both for America’s preseason friendly matches in the U.S. as well as their Leagues Cup participation.

However, since coming off the bench in the 2019 Apertura opener on July 21, Menez has been with the reserves and it seemed he had no chance of winning over Herrera moving forward.

It still remains to be seen whether European stars towards the end of their prime can succeed coming to Mexico like they can coming to MLS. Vincent Janssen, who is still just 25-years-old, moved to Monterrey in late July and is finally seeing the pitch off the bench. Janssen scored his first league goal last Saturday in Monterrey’s 2-1 defeat to Santos Laguna.